How Government Built This: Building Coalitions in Emerging Tech
We're back with a new season of How Government Built This! This year, our theme is "Strengthening and Empowering our People and Culture", and we'll be looking at how applying the principles of Diversity, Equity, Inclusion and Accessibility (DEIA) can promote innovation within an organization.This week, we explore the many ways that ACT-IAC's Emerging Technology Community of Interest is creating partnerships between people and organizations to advance our understanding of emerging technology. By expanding the range of perspectives at the table, we better prepare ourselves for a rapidly-changing future. Guests: Todd Hager, Vice President, Macro SolutionsCindy Good, Director of the Office of Financial Innovation and Transformation, Bureau of the Fiscal Service Amora Upton, RN Informatics Integrator for the Department of Veterans Affairs Jessica Tavasti Davis, Chief of Staff of Federal Civilian Sales for Microsoft Frederic de Vaulx, CEO, Prometheus Computing Featuring clips from:Jasmine Faubert, Senior Principal Systems Engineer, MITRE Renee Wynn, former CIO, NASA Sabina Sokol, U.S. Ambassador, Girls in Quantum Dan Hopkins, Vice President of Applied AI, EightfoldStay tuned for more HGBT by subscribing on your favorite podcast platform! For more from ACT-IAC, follow us on LinkedIn or visit http://www.actiac.org.