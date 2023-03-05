Infectious Disease in a Warming World with Dr. Ben Beard & Dr. Nancy Chow

Global average temperatures have risen roughly 2 degrees Fahrenheit since 1880, but more than half of that change has come only in the last 4 decades. And in the next 3 decades, we are on track to see an additional 5-degree Fahrenheit (or more) increase. The Earth of today, and of the near future, is one in which we must constantly adapt to the environmental upheaval we have created. As our planet's flora and fauna act and react to this shifting world, we will, as individuals, more and more often directly face the consequences of climate change. Infectious disease is one such consequence. As the geographic ranges of animals, plants and fungi expand and contract, we are exposed to disease vectors in new and often unpredictable ways.In an effort to better prepare our country for an uncertain future, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are studying how climate change is shaping the patterns of infection across our country, and what we can do about it.This week, the Buzz is joined by CDC experts Dr. Ben Beard, Deputy Director of Vector-Borne Diseases and Dr. Nancy Chow, Data and Quality Team Lead in the Mycotic Diseases Branch.