Four book-loving friends score romance novels based on the following categories: Big Brain Stuffs, Pants Feelings, Swoons, and That Ending Tho for an overall de...
Our Best Introductions
Best IntroductionThe Busy Romnivores score their novels to answer the age-old question: Does This Fit? The prompt for this episode is: Best (Most Memorable) Introduction! **There are spoilers in this episode.**Haley crashes into Duke of Sin by Elizabeth HoytKristen raves about Morning Glory Milking Farm by C.M. NascostaMarianna swoons over Moonstruck by Onley JamesAnd Sabrina thirsts for Doom by Regine AbelGet Recc’d with these:Roe HorvatLucky series by Garrett LeighShielded Heart by Tiffany RobertsOne to Watch by L.C. VenusLosers duet by Harley LarouxHer Soul to Take by Harley Laroux (and series)Dream On by Angie HockmanChallenge yourself with these:Year of Smut by @ratetheromance on InstagramQueer Romance Fanclub Reading ChallengeMonsterf*cker bingo-Pretty sure this is an art challenge by @heartberrie on Instagram and TwitterPopsugar Reading ChallengeCandyland Romance by @swooncast (already over)BDSM Challenge @evilqueenreads and @bookterror on Instagram and StoryGraphSubscribe for more chaotic banter!!Check out our website: thebusyromnivores.comFollow us on Instagram: @thebusyromnivoresTrack our DTFs and Get Recc’d with us on The StoryGraph: thebusyromnivores | The StoryGraph
8/1/2023
1:56:36
Knock Knock
We're The Busy Romnivores! Four busy friends who are determined to make space for the books about love that we love. This episode is to introduce ourselves and a bit of our romance taste to you, and to give you an idea of what future episodes will be like.
7/31/2023
50:49
Hello? Are you there?
Hello? Are you there? Get ready because we're on our way!We're The Busy Romnivores! Four book-loving friends score romance novels based on the following categories: Big Brain Stuffs, Pants Feelings, Swoons, and That Ending Tho for an overall determination of the books DTF-ness. Each episode is based on a prompt, as we all love our reading challenges! At the end of each episode we Get Recc'd together, and everything other episode we Get Recc'd with guests!
