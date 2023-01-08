Our Best Introductions

Best IntroductionThe Busy Romnivores score their novels to answer the age-old question: Does This Fit? The prompt for this episode is: Best (Most Memorable) Introduction! **There are spoilers in this episode.**Haley crashes into Duke of Sin by Elizabeth HoytKristen raves about Morning Glory Milking Farm by C.M. NascostaMarianna swoons over Moonstruck by Onley JamesAnd Sabrina thirsts for Doom by Regine AbelGet Recc'd with these:Roe HorvatLucky series by Garrett LeighShielded Heart by Tiffany RobertsOne to Watch by L.C. VenusLosers duet by Harley LarouxHer Soul to Take by Harley Laroux (and series)Dream On by Angie HockmanChallenge yourself with these:Year of Smut by @ratetheromance on InstagramQueer Romance Fanclub Reading ChallengeMonsterf*cker bingo-Pretty sure this is an art challenge by @heartberrie on Instagram and TwitterPopsugar Reading ChallengeCandyland Romance by @swooncast (already over)BDSM Challenge @evilqueenreads and @bookterror on Instagram and StoryGraph