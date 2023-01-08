Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Radio Logo
The station's stream will start in null sec.
Listen to The Busy Romnivores in the App
Listen to The Busy Romnivores in the App
(36,319)(250,152)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play StoreDownload for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play Store
HomePodcastsArts
The Busy Romnivores

The Busy Romnivores

Podcast The Busy Romnivores
Podcast The Busy Romnivores

The Busy Romnivores

The Busy Romnivores
add
Four book-loving friends score romance novels based on the following categories: Big Brain Stuffs, Pants Feelings, Swoons, and That Ending Tho for an overall de...
More
ArtsBooksLeisureHobbiesComedy
Four book-loving friends score romance novels based on the following categories: Big Brain Stuffs, Pants Feelings, Swoons, and That Ending Tho for an overall de...
More

Available Episodes

3 of 3
  • Our Best Introductions
    Best IntroductionThe Busy Romnivores score their novels to answer the age-old question: Does This Fit? The prompt for this episode is: Best (Most Memorable) Introduction! **There are spoilers in this episode.**Haley crashes into Duke of Sin by Elizabeth HoytKristen raves about Morning Glory Milking Farm by C.M. NascostaMarianna swoons over Moonstruck by Onley JamesAnd Sabrina thirsts for Doom by Regine AbelGet Recc’d with these:Roe HorvatLucky series by Garrett LeighShielded Heart by Tiffany RobertsOne to Watch by L.C. VenusLosers duet by Harley LarouxHer Soul to Take by Harley Laroux (and series)Dream On by Angie HockmanChallenge yourself with these:Year of Smut by @ratetheromance on InstagramQueer Romance Fanclub Reading ChallengeMonsterf*cker bingo-Pretty sure this is an art challenge by @heartberrie on Instagram and TwitterPopsugar Reading ChallengeCandyland Romance by @swooncast (already over)BDSM Challenge @evilqueenreads and @bookterror on Instagram and StoryGraphSubscribe for more chaotic banter!!Check out our website: thebusyromnivores.comFollow us on Instagram: @thebusyromnivoresTrack our DTFs and Get Recc’d with us on The StoryGraph: thebusyromnivores | The StoryGraph
    8/1/2023
    1:56:36
  • Knock Knock
    We’re The Busy Romnivores! Four busy friends who are determined to make space for the books about love that we love. This episode is to introduce ourselves and a bit of our romance taste to you, and to give you an idea of what future episodes will be like. Subscribe for more joy!!Check out our website: thebusyromnivores.comFollow us on Instagram: @thebusyromnivoresFollow us on StoryGraph: thebusyromnivores
    7/31/2023
    50:49
  • Hello? Are you there?
    Hello? Are you there? Get ready because we're on our way!We’re The Busy Romnivores! Four book-loving friends score romance novels based on the following categories: Big Brain Stuffs, Pants Feelings, Swoons, and That Ending Tho for an overall determination of the books DTF-ness. Each episode is based on a prompt, as we all love our reading challenges! At the end of each episode we Get Recc’d together, and everything other episode we Get Recc'd with guests! Subscribe and join us for a raucous time.Subscribe for more joy!!Check out our website: thebusyromnivores.comFollow us on Instagram: @thebusyromnivores
    7/7/2023
    0:44

More Arts podcasts

About The Busy Romnivores

Four book-loving friends score romance novels based on the following categories: Big Brain Stuffs, Pants Feelings, Swoons, and That Ending Tho for an overall determination of the books DTF-ness. Each episode is based on a prompt, as we all love our reading challenges! At the end of each episode we Get Recc’d together, and every other episode we Get Recc'd with guests! Subscribe and join us for a raucous time.
Podcast website

Listen to The Busy Romnivores, LA PLATICA and Many Other Stations from Around the World with the radio.net App

The Busy Romnivores

The Busy Romnivores

Download now for free and listen to the radio easily.

Google Play StoreApp Store