THE BUNNY CHRONICLES - a History of Hugh Hefner & the Empire He Built - Playboy Magazine
Echo Johnson & Corinna Harney
HOSTED by ECHO JOHNSON Miss January '93 & CORINNA HARNEY-PMOY '92The show takes a DEEP DIVE into the fascinating history of PLAYBOY with LASER FOCUS on Hugh...
HistorySociety & CultureDocumentary
  • BEHIND THE VELVET ROPE: INSIDE THE PLAYBOY MANSION with THE MANSION BUTLERS
    Ever wondered what life was like behind the scenes at the iconic Playboy Mansion? Join Carrie Yazel and Echo,  as we sit down with two former Mansion butlers, Bryant and Carlena, who share their fascinating stories and unique experiences from their time working at the legendary estate. From meeting Hugh Hefner for the first time to rubbing shoulders with celebrity guests and attending unforgettable parties, there's never a dull moment in this revealing conversation.In this exclusive look inside the world of the Playboy Mansion, Bryant and Carlena open up about the challenges and rewards of their unique jobs, the friendships formed along the way, and their emotional connections to Hef and his family. We also discuss the unforgettable night of Hefners passing and the massive undertaking of clearing out the Playboy Mansion.As we wrap up our captivating chat with Bryant and Carlena, we learn about their current pursuits - Carlena's role as a butler in Las Vegas, and Bryant's path of a college professor currently teaching Intro to Psychology in East Los Angeles.So, sit back and enjoy this fascinating journey into the lives of those who worked behind the scenes at the Playboy Mansion. You won't want to miss it!With Gratitude -Echo Johnson and Carrie YazelSupport the show SUPPORT THE SHOW CLICK HERE! BUNNY CHRONICLES MERCH STORE - CLICK HERE! FOLLOW US on IG:@tbcvodcast@corinnaharneypmoy@echobunny93@cathystgeorgeFOLLOW US ON FB:@tbcvodcast FAN PAGE @cathystgeorge FAN PAGE@corinnaharney FAN PAGE YOUTUBE CHANNEL - for bonus behind the scenes clips!Become a PATRON on our PATREON CHANNEL. The Bunny Chronicles Podcast & all of its entities are neither endorsed nor affiliated with PLBY GROUP or any of t...
    5/26/2023
    1:06:50
  • THE 1st AMENDMENT LIVES ON - CONVERSATIONS COMMEMORATING HUGH M. HEFNERS LEGACY of FREE SPEECH and FREE SPEECH VALUES
    Imagine having exclusive access to Hugh Hefner's personal scrapbooks – a treasure trove of free speech and free press history. Join us as we chat with Stuart Brotman, author of "The First Amendment Lives On: Conversations Commemorating Hugh and Hefner's Legacy of Enduring Free Speech and Free Press Values," who had the extraordinary opportunity to explore Hefner's extensive collection. Stuart shares insights into Hefner's passionate belief in the First Amendment and how it shaped Playboy, particularly through thought-provoking interviews that showcased a marketplace of ideas.As we celebrate Hefner's legacy, we ponder innovative ways to promote First Amendment education in society. Ideas like reciting the First Amendment before the Star-Spangled Banner at sporting events or displaying it on movie theater screens could spark crucial conversations on the importance of free speech and free press. Additionally, we discuss the HMH Foundation and the First Amendment Awards, which honor those who have fought to defend these vital principles.By the end of this captivating episode, you'll have a newfound appreciation for Hugh Hefner's dedication to free speech and free press values. Discover how the First Amendment lives on through Stuart Brotman's book and the inspiring work of those who continue to protect and advocate for our fundamental rights. Don't miss out on this fascinating conversation that will leave you inspired and eager to champion the First Amendment in your own life.We are so very grateful to Stuart Brotman for not only authoring and publishing this incredibly insightful book - but for the time he took out of his busy schedule to sit down with Carrie Yazel and I for this all to important interview. An interview on a topic that remains eternally relevant - particularly in the climate of our times.Purchase Stuart Brotmans book here: The 1st Amendment Lives On - Converations Commemorating Hugh M. Hefners Legacy of Free Speech and Free Speech Values Support the show SUPPORT THE SHOW CLICK HERE! BUNNY CHRONICLES MERCH STORE - CLICK HERE! FOLLOW US on IG:@tbcvodcast@corinnaharneypmoy@echobunny93@cathystgeorgeFOLLOW US ON FB:@tbcvodcast FAN PAGE @cathystgeorge FAN PAGE@corinnaharney FAN PAGE YOUTUBE CHANNEL - for bonus behind the scenes clips!Become a PATRON on our PATREON CHANNEL. The Bunny Chronicles Podcast & all of its entities are neither endorsed nor affiliated with PLBY GROUP or any of t...
    5/16/2023
    55:26
  • HEFNERS CONFIDANT & CLOSE FRIEND OF 30 YEARS - RICHARD BANN on CINEMA PRESERVATION and A&E's SALICIOUS DOCUSERIES on HEFNER
    It was 1990  when Richard Bann first visited Hugh Hefner's Playboy Mansion.   Cinema and the importance of film preservation sparked a 30 year friendship. One that evolved into being closest of friends and an invitation to "Manly Night."Monday was always Manly Night, a gathering of Hef's closest friends who would nominate and vote on what film to screen after dinner: Dick Stewart, Ray Anthony, Mel Torme', Johnny Crawford, John Dante, Bob Ridgely, Chuck McCann, Peter Vieira, Ron Borst, Kevin Burns, Robert Culp, Fred Dryer, Jerry Vale, Richard Bann. In 1993 Dick Stewart and his wife Playmate, Anne Randall moved to Sun City. Dick went to Hef and suggested his seat at Hef's left hand should be given to Richard Bann, and Hef agreed. Brother Keith Hefner moved to Los Angeles from Aspen in 1997 coincident with Mel Torme's passing and his seat was given to Keith. "A seat at the table" was a big deal and not everyone who was close to Hef would receive that invitation by Hefner. Hefner was a creature of habit. Every week the calender would reflect nightly events. Events that were religiously  held at the Playboy Mansion in Holmby Hills, for a span of 45 years.Tuesday Nights = GAME nightWednesday Nights = GIN nightThursday Nights = FAMILY night when Hefners boys, Marston and Cooper were young.  Once the boys had grown up Thursday became a movie night.Friday Nights = CLASSIC FILM Night Saturday Nights = RERUN Movie ClassicsSunday Nights = screenings of yet to be released films. Straight from the studios, delivered UNDER lock AND key!!  The films would arrive on reels  and placed on Hefners equipment in in a hidden room behind the grand living room inside the library.Richard would write copious notes on each film before each movie night. Upon arriving at the Playboy Mansion, Richard would hand off his cliff notes to HEF.  Hefner, the consimate editor would take Richards notes and create his presentation. A cherished moment we ALL loved. Hef in his silk pajamas and robe, in his wonderfully warm and intoxicating way would present a tender and brilliant;  introspective and fascinating backstory on the film. It was "cinematic history" at it's pinnacle. We all shared the LOVE of movie nights held at the Playboy Mansion. The fondest memories we are so very lucky to share. Cathy,Thank you for being THE BEST CO-HOST for sSupport the show SUPPORT THE SHOW CLICK HERE! BUNNY CHRONICLES MERCH STORE - CLICK HERE! FOLLOW US on IG:@tbcvodcast@corinnaharneypmoy@echobunny93@cathystgeorgeFOLLOW US ON FB:@tbcvodcast FAN PAGE @cathystgeorge FAN PAGE@corinnaharney FAN PAGE YOUTUBE CHANNEL - for bonus behind the scenes clips!Become a PATRON on our PATREON CHANNEL. The Bunny Chronicles Podcast & all of its entities are neither endorsed nor affiliated with PLBY GROUP or any of t...
    5/6/2023
    1:31:16
  • PLAYBOY PLAYMATE - MISS MAY '91 - CARRIE JEAN YAZEL
    Carrie Jean Yazel was featured as Playboys Playmate of the Month in the May 1991 issue.While interviewing Carrie she asked if I knew where the Bunny Head was on my cover? "I said no - do you?'  She said: "No I have no idea." So with that said we created a contest! The 1st person to send us an email through our website:  www.thebunnychronicles.com and tells us where the BUNNY HEAD is located will get to call into the show and have a short chat with Carrie Yazel and Echo Johnson!Thank you to Carrie for filling in a my guest co-host and for a laugh out loud interview!With Love & Gratitude Corinna and EchoSupport the show SUPPORT THE SHOW CLICK HERE! BUNNY CHRONICLES MERCH STORE - CLICK HERE! FOLLOW US on IG:@tbcvodcast@corinnaharneypmoy@echobunny93@cathystgeorgeFOLLOW US ON FB:@tbcvodcast FAN PAGE @cathystgeorge FAN PAGE@corinnaharney FAN PAGE YOUTUBE CHANNEL - for bonus behind the scenes clips!Become a PATRON on our PATREON CHANNEL. The Bunny Chronicles Podcast & all of its entities are neither endorsed nor affiliated with PLBY GROUP or any of t...
    5/6/2023
    36:54
  • EMPOWERING WOMEN and CELEBRATING HISTORY: PLAYBOYS WOMEN of COLOR PICTORIALS with SOPHRONIA WILLIAMS
    Join us for a special episode of the Bunny Chronicles as we welcome our dear friend Sophronia Williams, who had the amazing opportunity to shoot for Playboy's Newstand Specials. Listen in as Sophronia shares her experience attending a casting call at the University of Texas, being selected for the Big 12 edition, and how her time with Playboy was both comfortable and professional. We also reminisce about our own experiences with Playboy, and the incredible opportunities that Hugh Hefner and the Playboy family provided for us.From being part of history to seeing our photos in international publications and on billboards, we reflect on the incredible hospitality, networking opportunities, and unforgettable experiences at the Playboy Mansion. As we celebrate the trailblazing Jennifer Jackson, the first black Playboy bunny and centerfold, who made history in 1965, we discuss the courage it took for her to take on this opportunity at just 18 years old, the fan mail and hate mail she received, and how she paved the way for women of all backgrounds to be featured in Playboy.We also share our own experiences as younger models and reflect on the fame that came with being part of the Playboy legacy. Join us for an episode filled with laughter, memories and the celebration of empowering women who have made history in the world of Playboy. Don't miss out on this heartwarming and inspiring conversation with Sophronia and our reflections on the incredible impact of the Playboy Mansion.- With Gratitude - Echo Johnson + Corinna HarneySupport the show SUPPORT THE SHOW CLICK HERE! BUNNY CHRONICLES MERCH STORE - CLICK HERE! FOLLOW US on IG:@tbcvodcast@corinnaharneypmoy@echobunny93@cathystgeorgeFOLLOW US ON FB:@tbcvodcast FAN PAGE @cathystgeorge FAN PAGE@corinnaharney FAN PAGE YOUTUBE CHANNEL - for bonus behind the scenes clips!Become a PATRON on our PATREON CHANNEL. The Bunny Chronicles Podcast & all of its entities are neither endorsed nor affiliated with PLBY GROUP or any of t...
    4/22/2023
    47:02

About THE BUNNY CHRONICLES - a History of Hugh Hefner & the Empire He Built - Playboy Magazine

HOSTED by ECHO JOHNSON Miss January '93 & CORINNA HARNEY-PMOY '92The show takes a DEEP DIVE into the fascinating history of PLAYBOY with LASER FOCUS on Hugh Hefner. A collective of dynamic conversations with those that had the privilege and honor of working with HUGH HEFNER & the magazine. An homage to the incredible MAN behind it all, as told from the ones that were an intricate part of the iconic company PLAYBOY. The magazine was launched in 1953 and held strong for 60 years until HEF's passing in 2017 . The massive impact the publication had on our world is undeniable. Playboy Magazine in and of itself was responsible for revolutionary social & cultural changes. The magazine consistently produced cutting edge journalistic material & the cherry on top were the Centerfolds known as Playboy Playmates. Guests ranging from Butlers & Security @ the Mansion to PLAYBOY STAFF Photographers, Editors, Writers, Bunnies, Celebrities and of course the Playmates! SUBSCRIBE NOW-Don't miss a beat! Echo & Corinna
