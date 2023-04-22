THE BUNNY CHRONICLES - a History of Hugh Hefner & the Empire He Built - Playboy Magazine

HEFNERS CONFIDANT & CLOSE FRIEND OF 30 YEARS - RICHARD BANN on CINEMA PRESERVATION and A&E's SALICIOUS DOCUSERIES on HEFNER

It was 1990 when Richard Bann first visited Hugh Hefner's Playboy Mansion. Cinema and the importance of film preservation sparked a 30 year friendship. One that evolved into being closest of friends and an invitation to "Manly Night."Monday was always Manly Night, a gathering of Hef's closest friends who would nominate and vote on what film to screen after dinner: Dick Stewart, Ray Anthony, Mel Torme', Johnny Crawford, John Dante, Bob Ridgely, Chuck McCann, Peter Vieira, Ron Borst, Kevin Burns, Robert Culp, Fred Dryer, Jerry Vale, Richard Bann. In 1993 Dick Stewart and his wife Playmate, Anne Randall moved to Sun City. Dick went to Hef and suggested his seat at Hef's left hand should be given to Richard Bann, and Hef agreed. Brother Keith Hefner moved to Los Angeles from Aspen in 1997 coincident with Mel Torme's passing and his seat was given to Keith. "A seat at the table" was a big deal and not everyone who was close to Hef would receive that invitation by Hefner. Hefner was a creature of habit. Every week the calender would reflect nightly events. Events that were religiously held at the Playboy Mansion in Holmby Hills, for a span of 45 years.Tuesday Nights = GAME nightWednesday Nights = GIN nightThursday Nights = FAMILY night when Hefners boys, Marston and Cooper were young. Once the boys had grown up Thursday became a movie night.Friday Nights = CLASSIC FILM Night Saturday Nights = RERUN Movie ClassicsSunday Nights = screenings of yet to be released films. Straight from the studios, delivered UNDER lock AND key!! The films would arrive on reels and placed on Hefners equipment in in a hidden room behind the grand living room inside the library.Richard would write copious notes on each film before each movie night. Upon arriving at the Playboy Mansion, Richard would hand off his cliff notes to HEF. Hefner, the consimate editor would take Richards notes and create his presentation. A cherished moment we ALL loved. Hef in his silk pajamas and robe, in his wonderfully warm and intoxicating way would present a tender and brilliant; introspective and fascinating backstory on the film. It was "cinematic history" at it's pinnacle. We all shared the LOVE of movie nights held at the Playboy Mansion. The fondest memories we are so very lucky to share.