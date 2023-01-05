Charlie Sykes and guests discuss the latest news from inside Washington and around the world. No shouting, grandstanding, or sloganeering. Truth over tribalism.... More
The Proud Boys: GUILTY
It was not an Ocean's 11-style conspiracy that convicted the Proud Boys in their sedition case. But the government made a compelling case that the conspirators' goal was to stop the certification of the election by any means necessary. Plus, the E. Jean Carroll rape case, the Fani Willis investigation, and Clarence Thomas' grifting. Lawfare's Ben Wittes, Roger Parloff, and Anna Bower join Charlie Sykes today.
5/4/2023
52:22
Ben Smith: The Rise and Fall of the Social Media News Age
The pioneers of the digital media age thought they were building a progressive answer to Drudge—that would help get a Democrat elected in '08. But the architects of the new rightwing populism were also there, watching and learning. Ben Smith discusses his new book, "Traffic," with Charlie Sykes today.
show notes:
https://www.penguinrandomhouse.com/books/678592/traffic-by-ben-smith/
5/3/2023
44:29
A.B. Stoddard: Normalizing Trump Again
For the first time since 2016, Trump will be back on CNN for a live event. It's a huge gift to Trump. Will the media once again center their campaign coverage on him—to the disadvantage of the Biden? Plus, McCarthy's new tone on Ukraine. A.B. Stoddard joins Charlie Sykes today.
To continue the conversation go to https://bulwarkpodcast.thebulwark.com/.
5/2/2023
49:37
Will Saletan: The Crassness Is the Point
Greg Abbott chose to be breathtakingly inhumane, MAGA cancel culture is a runaway train, Biden gets in some good digs, Trump is the biggest victim of all, and McCarthy still doesn't have the votes on the debt ceiling—just insane demands. Will Saletan joins Charlie Sykes for Charlie and Will Monday.
5/1/2023
55:25
Tim Miller: Trump Has Already Ball-Gagged Them in the Basement
Republicans are so weak and craven: DeSantis has three bad weeks, and they've thrown in the towel—they're not even trying to try to defeat Trump. Plus, Disney reminds conservatives they're supposed to like smaller government, and Tucker is even worse in private. Tim Miller joins Charlie Sykes for the weekend pod.
