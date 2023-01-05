Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Radio Logo
The station's stream will start in null sec.
Listen to The Bulwark Podcast in the App
Listen to The Bulwark Podcast in the App
(13,284)(171,489)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play StoreDownload for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play Store
HomePodcastsNews
The Bulwark Podcast

The Bulwark Podcast

Podcast The Bulwark Podcast
Podcast The Bulwark Podcast

The Bulwark Podcast

The Bulwark
add
Charlie Sykes and guests discuss the latest news from inside Washington and around the world. No shouting, grandstanding, or sloganeering. Truth over tribalism.... More
NewsPolitics
Charlie Sykes and guests discuss the latest news from inside Washington and around the world. No shouting, grandstanding, or sloganeering. Truth over tribalism.... More

Available Episodes

5 of 378
  • The Proud Boys: GUILTY
    It was not an Ocean's 11-style conspiracy that convicted the Proud Boys in their sedition case. But the government made a compelling case that the conspirators' goal was to stop the certification of the election by any means necessary. Plus, the E. Jean Carroll rape case, the Fani Willis investigation, and Clarence Thomas' grifting. Lawfare's Ben Wittes, Roger Parloff, and Anna Bower join Charlie Sykes today. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
    5/4/2023
    52:22
  • Ben Smith: The Rise and Fall of the Social Media News Age
    The pioneers of the digital media age thought they were building a progressive answer to Drudge—that would help get a Democrat elected in '08. But the architects of the new rightwing populism were also there, watching and learning. Ben Smith discusses his new book, "Traffic," with Charlie Sykes today. show notes: https://www.penguinrandomhouse.com/books/678592/traffic-by-ben-smith/ Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
    5/3/2023
    44:29
  • A.B. Stoddard: Normalizing Trump Again
    For the first time since 2016, Trump will be back on CNN for a live event. It's a huge gift to Trump. Will the media once again center their campaign coverage on him—to the disadvantage of the Biden? Plus, McCarthy's new tone on Ukraine. A.B. Stoddard joins Charlie Sykes today. To continue the conversation go to https://bulwarkpodcast.thebulwark.com/. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
    5/2/2023
    49:37
  • Will Saletan: The Crassness Is the Point
    Greg Abbott chose to be breathtakingly inhumane, MAGA cancel culture is a runaway train, Biden gets in some good digs, Trump is the biggest victim of all, and McCarthy still doesn't have the votes on the debt ceiling—just insane demands. Will Saletan joins Charlie Sykes for Charlie and Will Monday. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
    5/1/2023
    55:25
  • Tim Miller: Trump Has Already Ball-Gagged Them in the Basement
    Republicans are so weak and craven: DeSantis has three bad weeks, and they've thrown in the towel—they're not even trying to try to defeat Trump. Plus, Disney reminds conservatives they're supposed to like smaller government, and Tucker is even worse in private. Tim Miller joins Charlie Sykes for the weekend pod. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
    4/28/2023
    48:59

More News podcasts

About The Bulwark Podcast

Charlie Sykes and guests discuss the latest news from inside Washington and around the world. No shouting, grandstanding, or sloganeering. Truth over tribalism. Principles over partisanship. Bulwark+ members can get a totally ad-free version of the show delivered right to their favorite podcast player. Join now
Podcast website

Listen to The Bulwark Podcast, KSL at Night and Many Other Stations from Around the World with the radio.net App

The Bulwark Podcast

The Bulwark Podcast

Download now for free and listen to the radio easily.

Google Play StoreApp Store

The Bulwark Podcast: Podcasts in Family