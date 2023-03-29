Buddy Brown takes his massive success of 400 million views and 2 Billboard Country albums to start his own podcast -Giving his take on Life, Music, God and Poli... More
”The Tucker Carlson Effect” | Episode 15
Buddy talks about the future of conservative media after media giant, Tucker Carlson takes leave at FOX. Why Buddy is a huge optimist about the direction its all heading from his insider look at analytics and temperature from conservatives right now. Also thoughts on Biden saying he owns our children and how our kids are not ours, but property of the GOVT. This get's good y'all!
4/27/2023
29:03
How to Stay in BOSS MODE and Emulate your HEROES | Episode 14
Buddy brings some of that "Big Hank Energy" into this podcast talking about the Patriarchy and how to shoot to become the heroes we've all been chasing i.e. (John Wayne, Charlie Daniels, and Phil Robertson.)
4/20/2023
24:38
The ”Allergic to BS” Superpower | Episode 13
More people tuned into Buddy's YouTube Channel this week that many news anchors on PrimeTime television with 1.1M views in just 48 hours! The byproduct is the kids Buddy has reached and what makes it all work. Its called The "Allergic to BS" Superpower.
4/14/2023
25:02
Did Bud Lite ACTUALLY Think this was a GOOD IDEA!? | Episode 12
Buddy gives us the perfect week in Redneck News covering Trump's indictment, Bud Lite, a brilliant lesson of Efficiency, and anger in the Trans World over a Powerlifting Competition that's too hilarious to be ignored!
4/7/2023
20:35
The Harder I WORK, the LUCKIER I Get | Episode 11
Buddy talks about the BIGGEST life-change he's had based on one small change he's made mentally. Also, how you can EAT these lazy Millennials alive in the work force. Be competitive, be kind, but let NO ONE ever hold you back! Cause that's for losers.
