[email protected]
Buddy Brown takes his massive success of 400 million views and 2 Billboard Country albums to start his own podcast -Giving his take on Life, Music, God and Poli... More
Buddy Brown takes his massive success of 400 million views and 2 Billboard Country albums to start his own podcast -Giving his take on Life, Music, God and Poli... More

Available Episodes

  • ”The Tucker Carlson Effect” | Episode 15
    Buddy talks about the future of conservative media after media giant, Tucker Carlson takes leave at FOX. Why Buddy is a huge optimist about the direction its all heading from his insider look at analytics and temperature from conservatives right now. Also thoughts on Biden saying he owns our children and how our kids are not ours, but property of the GOVT. This get's good y'all!
    4/27/2023
    29:03
  • How to Stay in BOSS MODE and Emulate your HEROES | Episode 14
    Buddy brings some of that "Big Hank Energy" into this podcast talking about the Patriarchy and how to shoot to become the heroes we've all been chasing i.e. (John Wayne, Charlie Daniels, and Phil Robertson.)
    4/20/2023
    24:38
  • The ”Allergic to BS” Superpower | Episode 13
    More people tuned into Buddy's YouTube Channel this week that many news anchors on PrimeTime television with 1.1M views in just 48 hours! The byproduct is the kids Buddy has reached and what makes it all work. Its called The "Allergic to BS" Superpower.
    4/14/2023
    25:02
  • Did Bud Lite ACTUALLY Think this was a GOOD IDEA!? | Episode 12
    Buddy gives us the perfect week in Redneck News covering Trump's indictment, Bud Lite, a brilliant lesson of Efficiency, and anger in the Trans World over a Powerlifting Competition that's too hilarious to be ignored! Sponsors for this podcast are Birchgold.com/Buddy or Text Buddy to 989898. Manscaped.com Enter "Buddy" in the Promo Code to get 20% off PLUS Free Shipping!
    4/7/2023
    20:35
  • The Harder I WORK, the LUCKIER I Get | Episode 11
    Buddy talks about the BIGGEST life-change he's had based on one small change he's made mentally. Also, how you can EAT these lazy Millennials alive in the work force. Be competitive, be kind, but let NO ONE ever hold you back! Cause that's for losers.
    3/29/2023
    20:54

About The Buddy Brown Podcast

Buddy Brown takes his massive success of 400 million views and 2 Billboard Country albums to start his own podcast -Giving his take on Life, Music, God and Politics. Conservative views are getting harder to find and Buddy has a long history of telling it to you like family!
