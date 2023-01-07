The Broken Science Initiative is calling attention to the current state of modern science. It’s broken. It’s void of validation. Its deductivist approach stimul...
More
Available Episodes
2 of 2
Ep 1: Greg Glassman - If this doesn't look broken what would?
In this week’s episode, we’re sharing a talk given by BSI co-founder Greg Glassman in April 2023. Roughly 500 people gathered to hear about The Broken Science Initiative which was cohosted by Hillsdale College’s Academy for Science and Freedom and BSI. Glassman explains, there are significant widespread issues within many areas of science, specifically within social sciences and medicine. In these areas, we are witnessing a shift towards pleasing gatekeepers and promoting industry interests. Glassman expresses his concern about the adverse impact this has had on medicine, as entire departments and fields have fallen victim to what he calls "epistemic debasement." Glassman shares personal anecdotes from his childhood. Reflecting on his own educational trajectory, he talks about his father, Jeff Glassman, who was the head of research and development at Hughes Aircraft Company. Vist our webiste: https://brokenscience.org/
6/28/2023
53:51
Introducing the BSI Podcast
Welcome to the Broken Science Podcast, where we consider what happens when predictive value is replaced by consensus in science. Don't forget to follow along with all of our social media channels, as well as going to brokenscience.org and signing up for the newsletter, sharing with friends, interacting with the community, and checking out all of the incredible resources we have there, which include show notes on each podcast episode, which is essentially a transcript of the show with links out to every reference mentioned. Our goal with doing that is to allow you all to fact check what we're saying as well as to allow you to continue to explore on your own any of these topics that interest you. Thanks for joining Visit our website: https://brokenscience.org/
The Broken Science Initiative is calling attention to the current state of modern science. It’s broken. It’s void of validation. Its deductivist approach stimulates results that cannot be replicated and its scientists are stuck in a publish or perish purgatory, finding “significance” at all costs. On The BSI Podcast, we're giving listeners access to our bank of lectures, interviews, and other deep-dive conversations exploring the faults of post-modern science.