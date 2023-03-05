Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Welcome to The Brü Lab where Brülosophy's Cade Jobe takes you into the lab with brewing scientists to discuss research they've completed on our favorite beverag... More
Welcome to The Brü Lab where Brülosophy's Cade Jobe takes you into the lab with brewing scientists to discuss research they've completed on our favorite beverag... More

  • Episode 111 | Applying The Science: Malting Barley Blues
    This week, Jordan joins Cade in the lab to discuss the information from last week's episode on the unique occurrence of a blue coloring in the aleurone layer of barley grain. The Brü Lab is brought to you by Imperial Yeast who provide brewers with the most viable and fresh yeast on the market. Learn more about what Imperial Yeast has to offer at ImperialYeast.com today.
    5/31/2023
    1:01:16
  • Episode 110 | The Malting Barley Blues w/ Dr. Pat Hayes & Dr. Chris Massman
    Cade welcomes Dr. Pat Hayes and Dr. Chris Massman from Oregon State University to the lab to discuss the impact barley aleurone has on malt quality. The Brü Lab is brought to you by Imperial Yeast who provide brewers with the most viable and fresh yeast on the market. Learn more about what Imperial Yeast has to offer at ImperialYeast.com today. | Read More | The Malting Barley Blues
    5/24/2023
    1:01:10
  • Episode 109 | Applying The Science: Enzymatic Release Of Bound Thiols In Hops
    Cade and Jordan are back in the lab to discuss the information covered in episode 108 on the way enzymes impact the release of bound thiols in hops. The Brü Lab is brought to you by Imperial Yeast who provide brewers with the most viable and fresh yeast on the market. Learn more about what Imperial Yeast has to offer at ImperialYeast.com today.
    5/17/2023
    1:02:09
  • Episode 108 | Enzymatic Release Of Bound Thiols In Hops w/ Dr. Cécile Chenot & Guillaume Willemart
    Joining Cade in the lab this week are Dr. Cécile Chenot and Guillaume Willemart from Universite Catholique in Louvan, Beligum to discuss their fascinating work on the role enzymes play in bound thiol release. The Brü Lab is brought to you by Imperial Yeast who provide brewers with the most viable and fresh yeast on the market. Learn more about what Imperial Yeast has to offer at ImperialYeast.com today. | Read More | Ability of Exogenous or Wort Endogenous Enzymes to Release Free Thiols from Hop Cysteinylated and Glutathionylated S-Conjugates
    5/10/2023
    1:15:37
  • Episode 107 | Applying The Science: Brewing With Enzymes
    Cade and Jordan go over the fascinating information covered in episode 106 about the role enzymes play in the brewing process. The Brü Lab is brought to you by Imperial Yeast who provide brewers with the most viable and fresh yeast on the market. Learn more about what Imperial Yeast has to offer at ImperialYeast.com today.
    5/3/2023
    1:19:09

Welcome to The Brü Lab where Brülosophy's Cade Jobe takes you into the lab with brewing scientists to discuss research they've completed on our favorite beverage!
