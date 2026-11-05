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The Brion McClanahan Show

The Brion McClanahan Show
History
The Brion McClanahan Show
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1334 episodes

  • The Brion McClanahan Show

    Ep. 1347: A Blue Tsunami?

    11/05/2026 | 37 mins.
    Don't fall for it. It wasn't that.
    https://mcclanahanacademy.com
    https://patreon.com/thebrionmcclanahanshow
    https://brionmcclanahan.com/support
    http://learntruehistory.com
  • The Brion McClanahan Show

    Ep. 1346: A Blue Wave in the South?

    11/04/2026 | 33 mins.
    If Democrats win in the South (recorded before the results were in) is that a bellwether or an anomaly?
    https://mcclanahanacademy.com
    https://patreon.com/thebrionmcclanahanshow
    https://brionmcclanahan.com/support
    http://learntruehistory.com
  • The Brion McClanahan Show

    Ep. 1345: Debating the Proposition Nation

    11/03/2026 | 39 mins.
    The proposition nation has become a problem for the world.
    https://mcclanahanacademy.com
    https://patreon.com/thebrionmcclanahanshow
    https://brionmcclanahan.com/support
    http://learntruehistory.com
  • The Brion McClanahan Show

    Ep. 1344: No One Wants the Same Old GOP

    10/29/2026 | 38 mins.
    It needs to die.
    https://mcclanahanacademy.com
    https://patreon.com/thebrionmcclanahanshow
    https://brionmcclanahan.com/support
    http://learntruehistory.com
  • The Brion McClanahan Show

    Ep. 1343: A French Revolution for the 21st Century?

    10/28/2026 | 35 mins.
    It isn't a good idea nor that simple.
    https://mcclanahanacademy.com
    https://patreon.com/thebrionmcclanahanshow
    https://brionmcclanahan.com/support
    http://learntruehistory.com
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About The Brion McClanahan Show
The Brion McClanahan Show discusses history, politics, and society with the slogan, "Think Locally, Act Locally."
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