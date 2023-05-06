Best-selling author and coaching expert, Elena Aguilar, brings weekly tips, tools, and wisdom to educators with one goal: to help you thrive. More
Ep 165: When Someone Is “Too Far Gone” for Coaching
"Is there ever a time when we should consider that someone shouldn't be working with kids…and should we advise supervisors to let them go versus continuing to coach them?" Elena unpacks this question and provides four potential steps to take when you encounter this challenging reality in this episode of our new mini-series: Hot Topics in Coaching for Equity. Mentioned in this episode:Coaching for EquityCoaching for Equity workshop Free community webinars
6/19/2023
26:13
Ep 164: When “Equity” is Prohibited
This is the first of a four-episode Hot Topics in Coaching for Equity mini-series. In this episode, Elena is joined by Bright Morning teammate, Nick Cains. The two discuss how you coach for equity, when even using the word "equity" is prohibited. Elena shares six steps you can take today. Mentioned in this episode: Become a Friend of the Podcast 1619 ProjectOther podcast episodes with Nick: Episode 9Episode 143Episode 148Coaching For Equity workshop The Art of Coaching workshop
6/12/2023
35:04
Ep 163: Coaching Conversation: Finding Your Power
How do you support a client who has "lost their mojo?" In this coaching conversation, Elena does so by cultivating self-compassion, engaging with curiosity, and gently challenging assumptions. You will also hear the use of trauma-informed strategies that demonstrate how a coach can support a client through an emotional experience without overstepping into the role of therapist. Listen in for a masterclass on holding space, remaining unattached to outcomes, and trusting the process. Note: This is the second part of the coaching conversation heard in episode 162. If you haven't already listened to that episode, you'll want to start there. Mentioned in this episode: The Art of Coaching Emotions workshop The Core Emotions (tool)
6/5/2023
41:54
Ep 162: Coaching Conversation: ACE In Action
Coaching emotions is the key to Transformational Coaching. And our ACE tool is the key to coaching emotions. In today's episode, Elena utilizes ACE in a coaching conversation. Listen in to hear how an exploration of emotions can unlock some profound realizations, and can be accomplished in 12 minutes! Mentioned in this episode: ACE framework from Episode 38: How to ACE Your Coaching Conversations The Art of Coaching Emotions workshop The Core Emotions (tool)
5/29/2023
21:48
Ep 161- Three Resilience Boosters You Haven’t Heard Before
This is the second episode in our four-part mini-series on coaching for resilience and coaching emotions. In this episode, Elena shares three resilience boosters that are sustaining her right now. Listen in to gain ideas for yourself, and approaches you can take when coaching others. Opportunities for continued learning: Onward: Cultivating Emotional Resilience in Educators The Art of Coaching Emotions workshop Conscious Leadership Group