Ep 163: Coaching Conversation: Finding Your Power

How do you support a client who has “lost their mojo?” In this coaching conversation, Elena does so by cultivating self-compassion, engaging with curiosity, and gently challenging assumptions. You will also hear the use of trauma-informed strategies that demonstrate how a coach can support a client through an emotional experience without overstepping into the role of therapist. Listen in for a masterclass on holding space, remaining unattached to outcomes, and trusting the process. Note: This is the second part of the coaching conversation heard in episode 162. If you haven’t already listened to that episode, you’ll want to start there. Mentioned in this episode: The Art of Coaching Emotions workshop The Core Emotions (tool) Visit https://brightmorningteam.com/podcasts/ for links to everything we mention on the show. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, InstagramReceive weekly wisdom and tools from Elena delivered to your inbox! Sign up at https://brightmorningteam.com/newsletter/ Support us