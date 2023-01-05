Clinton Sparks | How To Win Big In Life & Music
Welcome back to another episode of The Breakthrough Code. On todays episode, we have Clinton Sparks. Clinton Sparks is an entrepreneur, investor, executive, author, committed father and husband and leading-edge innovator when it comes to integrating culture, collaboration, and cross-platform marketing. He is also known to many as a Grammy-nominated, multi-platinum DJ, Producer, and Songwriter responsible for selling over 75 million records. He has won BMI songwriter awards and received numerous ASCAP music awards with DJ Snake, whom he discovered and signed. Sparks has written and produced hit songs for multi-platinum recording artists such as Lady Gaga, Beyonce, Rick Ross, Diddy, Pitbull, Ludacris, Big Sean, Akon and 2 Chainz. He has created critically acclaimed projects with artists from Eminem and Kanye West to Busta Rhymes and The Clipse, whose "We Got It For Cheap" series was named in Rolling Stone magazines top 50 albums of that year. He was Diddy's tour DJ, helped launch Eminem's Shade 45 channel on Sirius/XM, an on air host on E! News for over 5 years, and played a key role in the branding of Cîroc. Clinton is also the Co-founder and Chief Business Development Officer of the world's fastest-growing and most socially diverse esports lifestyle gaming brand, XSET. In a prior role at Faze Clan as VP of Business Development, Clinton brought diversity and Hip Hop into the gaming space by recruiting rappers Offset, Swae Lee, Pitbull, Yo Gotti, and others to invest and collaborate in the gaming space. Given his commitment to the gaming space, Clinton is also a strategic advisor to Esports technologies, an e-sports wagering platform.