Zak Williams is CEO and co-founder of neurotransmitter health company PYM, a mental health advocate and speaker, and an investor in technology and consumer packaged goods companies. Zak is passionate about developing best-in-class products and experiences to provide effective, sustainable products for supporting optimal mental wellness and alleviating anxiety and depression through mental hygiene. As a mental health advocate, he focuses his time and effort on sharing his story and his experiences to support initiatives and campaigns seeking to remove the stigma and address the challenges associated with mental health topics. In this episode, Host Tom McCarthy interviews Zak about his work in the field of mental health. Zak Williams is the son of the late Robin Williams and he opens up about his struggles with complex Post Traumatic Stress Disorder, generalized anxiety, and depression after his father's suicide. He talks about how committing to service and self-care was the beginning of his path to healing. He shares the importance of taking care of oneself in order to be of service to others, the misconception that PTSD is only for military personnel, and the power of language and definitions in discussing mental health. Zach's work and openness about his mental health struggles inspire others to speak up and seek help. For more on Zak & his company Pym visit: https://youcanpym.com/ To connect with Tom, visit: https://www.instagram.com/thetommccarthy/ Learn more about The Breakthrough Code: https://thebreakthroughcode.com/

Lisa Garr is a dynamic speaker and on-air personality, available for special occasions and events in the space of personal transformation. Lisa has been in the people business for the past 30 years. Whether it’s finding live audiences for television shows through her 30 year audience and casting business, Standing Room Only, or connecting audiences with thought leaders on her 20 year radio show and podcast, The Aware Show, Lisa serves as a connector. Bringing audiences together through live TV shows or inspiring positive growth and change through her Aware Show platforms is what has motivated Garr for over 30 years. Lisa understands what it means to be an effective leader in the industry. As a child, she grew up watching her aunt, Teri Garr, succeed as an actress and comes from a long line of entertainers with a grandmother who was one of the original Radio City Music Hall Rockettes, and a grandfather who was a Vaudevillian. Entertainment runs in her blood and Mrs. Garr believe the entertainment industry can be a catalyst for change in people’s lives as it has been for her. She says, "I created The Aware Show, a radio program focusing on self development in all areas of life, for healing and achievement and to bring balance to my own life; it was born from my passion for personal growth and my experience in the entertainment industry. The Aware Show guests have included Dr. Wayne Dyer, Gregg Braden, Deepak Chopra, Louise Hay, Bob Proctor, John Assaraf, Howard Martin, David Wolfe, Neale Donald Walsch, Byron Katie, Jack Canfield, Marcia Wieder, and so many more. To connect with Lisa, visit: https://www.linkedin.com/in/lisagarr/ To connect with Tom, visit: https://www.instagram.com/thetommccarthy/ Learn more about The Breakthrough Code: https://thebreakthroughcode.com/

Welcome back to another episode of The Breakthrough Code. On todays episode, we have Clinton Sparks. Clinton Sparks is an entrepreneur, investor, executive, author, committed father and husband and leading-edge innovator when it comes to integrating culture, collaboration, and cross-platform marketing. He is also known to many as a Grammy-nominated, multi-platinum DJ, Producer, and Songwriter responsible for selling over 75 million records. He has won BMI songwriter awards and received numerous ASCAP music awards with DJ Snake, whom he discovered and signed. Sparks has written and produced hit songs for multi-platinum recording artists such as Lady Gaga, Beyonce, Rick Ross, Diddy, Pitbull, Ludacris, Big Sean, Akon and 2 Chainz. He has created critically acclaimed projects with artists from Eminem and Kanye West to Busta Rhymes and The Clipse, whose “We Got It For Cheap” series was named in Rolling Stone magazines top 50 albums of that year. He was Diddy’s tour DJ, helped launch Eminem’s Shade 45 channel on Sirius/XM, an on air host on E! News for over 5 years, and played a key role in the branding of Cîroc. Clinton is also the Co-founder and Chief Business Development Officer of the world’s fastest-growing and most socially diverse esports lifestyle gaming brand, XSET. In a prior role at Faze Clan as VP of Business Development, Clinton brought diversity and Hip Hop into the gaming space by recruiting rappers Offset, Swae Lee, Pitbull, Yo Gotti, and others to invest and collaborate in the gaming space. Given his commitment to the gaming space, Clinton is also a strategic advisor to Esports technologies, an e-sports wagering platform. For more from Clinton Sparks, or to buy his new book visit: https://howtowinbiginmusic.com To connect with Tom, visit: https://www.instagram.com/thetommccarthy/ Learn more about The Breakthrough Code: https://thebreakthroughcode.com/

Previously a co-founder of colorTV (previously engage:BDR), Ted served as chairman & CEO overseeing all business units. Founded in 2009, engage:BDR was a leading cross-device Video and Display solution provider that directly served publishers, media owners, brands, agencies, and demand platforms. engageBDR was a video-, and mobile-first interactive marketing and marketing-technologies company. The Company had its over-subscribed IPO in 2017, and was is currently publicly traded and Ted has fully exited. From launch until 2008, Ted was with MySpace.com responsible for flagship marketing initiatives. Working very closely with founders Chris DeWolfe and Tom Anderson, Ted was responsible for launching the brand in its infancy. Also, Mr. Dhanik innovated business development at LowerMyBills.com in its early stages through acquisition by Experian, and was also an integral part of the early development and launch of the consumer lending program at NexTag Corporation. Mr. Dhanik has worked for or been a partner at several other companies in business development, sales, and managerial positions, such as Xoriant Corporation, Atesto Technologies, Inc., Brigade Solutions, Cybersource Corporation, and Merrill Corporation. Ted sits on boards or advises other tech startups such as Fighter, LottoGopher, FirstSlice Media, MyDiveo and Schizo Pictures, and is an active mentor at Los Angeles-based startup accelerator Start Engine. Ted active in the public speaking circuit with recent keynotes at 100 Million Mastermind Experience. Ted is currently the founder of a brand new, stealth project in connected television advertising to be unveiled in 2023. To connect with Tom, visit: https://www.instagram.com/thetommccarthy/ Learn more about The Breakthrough Code: https://thebreakthroughcode.com/

I'm Tom McCarthy. I'm the host and author of “The Breakthrough Code”. I know something about you even though we've never met. You have greatness inside of you! I created this show to help you get that greatness out of you and into the world. The world needs your greatness now more than ever. On this show, we're going to be showing you how to get unstuck and create breakthroughs in every area of your life. I can't wait for you to join us. Each week we will be interviewing some amazing guests who have created breakthroughs in all different areas of their life. We’re going to going to be sharing stories, insights, and best practices that will change your life in the most powerful ways. Thank you for listening and welcome to The Breakthrough Code! Who is Tom McCarthy? Tom is a father of two, husband of 30 years, CEO or Board Member of 8 companies, early-stage investor in over 40 companies and worldwide philanthropist. After a successful career with a Wall Street firm, Tom found his true passion in the field of helping people in business, athletics and life, breakthrough their limitations and step into their full potential. Tom has been the peak performance coach for athletes who have won World Championships and Olympic Gold Medals. In the corporate world, Tom’s clients include Cisco Systems, Microsoft, Wells Fargo, Salesforce, Met Life and many others. He has also helped several CEO’s and Executive Teams realize their dream of taking their companies public. Tom has been called the World’s #1 High Stakes Performance Coach and he has been selected by Forbes as an expert and thought leader in the areas of leadership, communication, and peak performance for their Knowledge Innovation Center. When the stakes are high, Tom is the coach that the world’s leading companies and peak performers call on to help them win! For more visit: https://thebreakthroughcode.com/