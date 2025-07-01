Powered by RND
The Break Room
  • Jamie D Perkins, Community Services Director, July 1, 2025
    This week on The Break Room, we’re joined by Jaime D. Perkins, Community Services Director. Jaime talks about her recent promotion and shares details about the upcoming Lincolnville Redevelopment 25 event. Tune in!
    --------  
    15:24
  • Barb Moore, Deputy Director General Services, June 23, 2025
    This week on The Break Room, we’re joined by Barb Moore, Deputy Director of General Services. Barb returns to share updates on the grant-funded project at City Hall. She dives into what the project involves, the process so far, and what’s coming next. Tune in!
    --------  
    16:15
  • Jacob Webber, Grants Administration Coordinator June 17, 2025
    This week on The Break Room we are joined by Jacob Webber, Grants Administration Coordinator. Jacob gives us an inside look at his role and how he helps secure funding to support both large- and small-scale city projects. Jacob's work helps ensure that important initiatives get done. Tune in to learn how grants play a key part in our city moving forward!
    --------  
    14:49
  • Dustin Hamilton, Assistant Fire Marshal, June 10 , 2025
    This week on The Break Room, we’re joined by Assistant Fire Marshal Dustin Hamilton! Dustin will share insights on his recent promotion, offer tips for staying prepared during hurricane season, and discuss how to stay safe this Fourth of July.
    --------  
    15:20
  • Pat Harvey, St. Augustine Police Department's Marine Operations Officer, June 3, 2025
    This week on The Break Room, we’re joined by St. Augustine Police Department’s Marine Operations Officer, Pat Harvey! Pat will share essential summer boating safety tips, what to look out for on the water, and how to stay prepared for a smooth and safe ride.
    --------  
    13:28

About The Break Room

Whether working in an office cubicle, on a factory floor or along the aisles of a retail store, time spent in the break room is usually a quiet time, away from pressure, away from work routines and often a place where co-workers can converse in a relaxed environment. That’s the idea behind the WFCF/Flagler College Radio program, The Break Room (TBR).Hosted by Communications Manager Melissa Wissel, the 15-minute weekly program offers a behind-the-scenes look at the day-to-day operations of city government through conversations with city employees who do the work every day.
