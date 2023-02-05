Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
The Bravo Docket

Podcast The Bravo Docket
Cesie and Angela
The Bravo Docket is a podcast where two practicing attorneys examine and discuss the lawsuits and legal disputes of reality television personalities. Press play... More
  • Margaret Josephs' $12 Million Lawsuit
    In 1999, Real Housewives of New Jersey cast member Margaret Josephs started her brand, the Macbeth Collection, which was then "known for eye popping color, bold prints and whimsical detailing." [1] Her brand expanded as she licensed her designs for ready-to-wear, bags, accessories, beauty, home, tech accessories and luggage and travel. However, with her licensing deals came business and legal headaches, including the lawsuit established, preppy brand Vineyard Vines filed against the Macbeth Collection for using a design of a cartoon whale on various Macbeth Collection and Macbeth collection licensed products. While Marge was trying to stay afloat and defend herself against Vineyard Vines, she got into the dog house when she backed out of a licensing deal for pet accessories. But were these various licensees working together to give Marge grief? Join us as we break down each of the lawsuits and share some business advice Marge has bestowed upon her fans directly from her book (check out our Amazon storefront to purchase it https://www.amazon.com/shop/thebravodocket). It's a great example of how quickly things can go wrong when a brand quickly grows. Access our Patreon, Instagram, Website, YouTube, and more here: https://linktr.ee/thebravodocket. The Bravo Docket podcast, the statements we make whether in our own media or elsewhere, and any content we post are for entertainment purposes only and do not provide legal advice. Any party consuming our information should consult a lawyer for legal advice. The podcast, our opinions, and our posts, are our own and are not associated with our employers, Bravo TV, or any other television network. [1] https://www.macbethcollection.com/about-1
    5/2/2023
    53:40
  • Legal Brief: Crystal Kung Minkoff Lawsuit
    In this Legal Brief we discuss personal injury claims in general and the specifics of the lawsuit Crystal Kung Minkoff of the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills was recently named in.
    4/26/2023
    11:02
  • Legal Brief Darby Defamation Claim
    In this legal brief you will learn all about the defamation lawsuit that Michael Darby filed against Candiace Dilllard Bassett. (Warning, this episode does contain adult language about alleged sexual acts.) We read the complaint, discuss what Michael Darby would have to prove, and give our opinions about the lawsuit, and the claimed damages.
    4/18/2023
    25:11
  • Legal Brief: Jen Shah Restitution Update
    This legal brief is a bite-sized episode on updates regarding Jen Shah's restitution. Legal briefs are mini-eps on the things we want to update you on that can't take up an entire episode. Plus it provides you with more content! Let us know your thoughts on the legal briefs at our email: [email protected] our Patreon, Instagram, Website, YouTube, and more here: https://linktr.ee/thebravodocket The Bravo Docket podcast, the statements we make whether in our own media or elsewhere, and any content we post are for entertainment purposes only and do not provide legal advice. Any party consuming our information should consult a lawyer for legal advice. The podcast, our opinions, and our posts, are our own and are not associated with our employers, Bravo TV, or any other television network.
    4/12/2023
    8:21
  • The Gwyneth Paltrow Trial
    We're taking a dive into the trial that took everyone's attention the past two-weeks, the Gwyneth Paltrow trial! It was a basic personal injury lawsuit turned spectacle as Ms. Paltrow waltzed into the courtroom wearing chic aviators and a $250 journal and questions of the parties' heights and statures dominated their examinations. So what was the case about? What were our thoughts on the examinations? What was the outcome? Why was Taylor Swift mentioned? We answer this and more in the episode!Thank you for your questions from Patreon and Instagram. Access our Patreon, Instagram, Website, YouTube, and more here: https://linktr.ee/thebravodocket The Bravo Docket podcast, the statements we make whether in our own media or elsewhere, and any content we post are for entertainment purposes only and do not provide legal advice. Any party consuming our information should consult a lawyer for legal advice. The podcast, our opinions, and our posts, are our own and are not associated with our employers, Bravo TV, or any other television network.
    4/5/2023
    1:04:05

The Bravo Docket is a podcast where two practicing attorneys examine and discuss the lawsuits and legal disputes of reality television personalities. Press play for facts, fun, and Law 101. Access bonus content, listening links, and additional near-daily updates here: https://linktr.ee/thebravodocket The podcast, the statements we make whether in our own media or elsewhere, and any content we post are for entertainment purposes only and do not provide legal advice. Any party consuming our information should consult a lawyer for legal advice. The podcast, our opinions, and our posts, are our own and are not associated with past and/or current employers, Bravo TV, or any other television network. For questions, comments, media inquiries, praises, gripes, and anything else, email us at [email protected]

