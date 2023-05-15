Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
The Box of Oddities

Podcast The Box of Oddities
Kat & Jethro Gilligan Toth
The Webby Award-winning "Box of Oddities" is a podcast that delves into the strange and mysterious aspects of our world, exploring topics ranging from bizarre m... More
  • #543: Oatmeal And Biological Material
    Immerse yourself in the mythical realm of ancient Greece as Jethro brings to life the legendary tale of Talos. Discover the incredible engineering marvels of this giant bronze automaton said to guard the island of Crete. Uncover the origins of Talos, his role in Greek mythology, and the awe-inspiring capabilities attributed to this ancient mechanical creation. Talos has fascinated scholars and history enthusiasts for centuries. Prepare to be astounded by the mysteries surrounding this ancient Greek robot.Then, journey through time with Kat to explore the captivating development of Time Balls. Unveil the historical significance and technological advancements that led to the creation of these unique timekeeping devices. Witness how Time Balls evolved from their humble beginnings as maritime navigational aids to becoming a cultural phenomenon that revolutionized time synchronization across cities and nations. As always, Kat and Jethro infuse their trademark wit, curiosity, and meticulous research into this episode, ensuring an engaging and entertaining exploration of these peculiar topics. Prepare for a mix of historical insights, intriguing anecdotes, and thought-provoking discussions that make "Box of Oddities" a must-listen podcast for those fascinated by the unusual, the unexplained, and the marvels of human ingenuity. The Box of Oddities. If it's weird, we talk about it.See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
    5/25/2023
    32:57
  • #542: Barefoot In Pilgrim-y Times
    In this episode of the Box of Oddities, we unfold two interesting stories that speak volumes about the human spirit and the peculiarities of our past.Dive into the heart of Joplin, Missouri, as we explore the awe-inspiring tales of the 'Butterfly People'. Experience the wonder of these mythical beings, credited with saving lives during the devastating Joplin tornado. As we dissect eyewitness accounts and local folklore, we unveil the intriguing aspects of these supposed guardian angels in the midst of chaos. Discover how these 'Butterfly People' have forever imprinted themselves on the collective psyche of Joplin.Next, we take a sharp turn back in time to the bizarre, and often harsh ways we used to shame criminals. Pillories, stocks, and scarlet letters - we cover it all. We expose the eccentric, often brutal societal norms of historical crime and punishment, shedding light on the bizarre rituals that once constituted 'justice'. From public humiliation in the town square to the curious case of the drunkard cloak, we unravel the odd methods of correcting 'unacceptable' behavior.Join us in this Box of Oddities episode as we bridge the gap between the extraordinary and the infamous. Unearth these stories from the past that continue to baffle, amaze and, in some cases, inspire us. Whether it's the mysterious 'Butterfly People' or the outlandish criminal shaming practices, remember, you can't look away from a Box of Oddities. It's like a really bad accident. But fun.See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
    5/22/2023
    44:36
  • #541: A Camel Broke My Toilet
    Step into the world of the extraordinary with The Box of Oddities as we uncover two astonishing tales that will leave you both fascinated and intrigued.First, we delve into the enigmatic history of the "Casket Girls" of New Orleans. These mysterious young women arrived in the city in the early 18th century, each carrying a peculiar wooden chest. Legend has it that these chests contained more than just their personal belongings, but something far more unsettling. Join us as we explore the eerie rumors surrounding these silent figures, their elusive origins, and the spine-chilling rumors that surround their chests to this day.We then shift our focus to a country grappling with an unexpected problem – a severe feral camel conundrum. Discover the astonishing story of a land where camels roam free, running amok in their search for sustenance. We uncover the captivating reasons behind the escalating camel population, the ecological impact they pose, and the unique strategies employed to manage this unconventional challenge.The Box Of Oddities. If it's weird, we talk about it!See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
    5/18/2023
    30:30
  • #540: Scratchin' Fanny And The Flamboyant Bucket Brigade
    Step into the extraordinary realm of curiosities in this episode of "Box of Oddities." Join Kat and Jethro as they delve into the annals of history, unearthing two remarkable tales that will leave you bewildered and enthralled. Or at least mildly entertained.In the first segment, we explore the astonishing and comical events surrounding the infamous War of the Oaken Bucket. Prepare to be amazed as we take you back to the 14th century in the heart of Italy, where two rival cities, Bologna and Modena, engaged in an absurd and lighthearted conflict over a simple wooden bucket. Discover the peculiar circumstances that led to this unusual battle, the peculiar tactics employed, and the unexpected outcome that forever etched this peculiar war into history.But the journey into the bizarre doesn't end there. Brace yourself for a spine-chilling encounter as we transport you to the eerie streets of London in the second segment. Uncover the dark and mysterious events surrounding the haunting of William and Elizabeth Kent. Step into their haunted dwelling, witness the unexplainable phenomena that plagued their lives, and hear the spine-tingling tales of a restless spirit and inexplicable occurrences that gripped this Victorian neighborhood. Prepare to have your hair stand on end as we unravel the secrets behind this haunting tale.See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
    5/15/2023
    27:17
  • #539: Precious Codfish Wallet
    First, we delve into the mysterious and unsolved case of the Hinterkaifeck Murders. In 1922, a gruesome crime took place on a remote farm in Germany, where six people were brutally murdered. What's even more chilling is that the killer may have lived in the house with the victims for several days before committing the heinous act. Join us as we uncover the eerie facts surrounding this case and attempt to unravel the mystery of the Hinterkaifeck Murders.Then, we switch gears to explore the strange tale of the Hammersmith Ghost and the vigilante gangs that tried to capture it. In the early 1800s, the residents of Hammersmith, London, were terrified by a ghostly figure that allegedly roamed the streets at night. Despite the efforts of the police to capture the ghost, a group of vigilantes took matters into their own hands. But was the Hammersmith Ghost truly supernatural or something more sinister? Tune in to find out!Join us for an episode full of intrigue, suspense, and the bizarre. Don't forget to subscribe to Box of Oddities and leave us a review if you enjoy the show.See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
    5/11/2023
    36:16

About The Box of Oddities

The Webby Award-winning “Box of Oddities" is a podcast that delves into the strange and mysterious aspects of our world, exploring topics ranging from bizarre medical conditions to unsolved mysteries, and from paranormal phenomena to strange cultural practices from around the world. With a focus on oddities, curiosities, and the macabre, each episode is a journey into the unknown, where hosts Kat and Jethro Gilligan Toth share their love for unusual stories and inject their humor and commentary. From the strange history of medical practices to chilling true crime stories, to natural (and unnatural) events, "The Box of Oddities" satisfies your thirst for the weird and the unusual, offering an informative and entertaining look into the dark and mysterious corners of our world.

JIMMY KIMMEL, ABC-TV says, "Should you be the type who has an interest in weird stuff, this is a fun thing to allow in your head!"


“Truth is stranger than fiction, and the Box of Oddities is the strangest of all!” -SLUGGO, SIRIUS XM LITHIUM


“Kat &amp; Jethro wring humor from bizarre, macabre and perplexing places.” -BOSTON MAGAZINE

