#542: Barefoot In Pilgrim-y Times

In this episode of the Box of Oddities, we unfold two interesting stories that speak volumes about the human spirit and the peculiarities of our past.Dive into the heart of Joplin, Missouri, as we explore the awe-inspiring tales of the 'Butterfly People'. Experience the wonder of these mythical beings, credited with saving lives during the devastating Joplin tornado. As we dissect eyewitness accounts and local folklore, we unveil the intriguing aspects of these supposed guardian angels in the midst of chaos. Discover how these 'Butterfly People' have forever imprinted themselves on the collective psyche of Joplin.Next, we take a sharp turn back in time to the bizarre, and often harsh ways we used to shame criminals. Pillories, stocks, and scarlet letters - we cover it all. We expose the eccentric, often brutal societal norms of historical crime and punishment, shedding light on the bizarre rituals that once constituted 'justice'. From public humiliation in the town square to the curious case of the drunkard cloak, we unravel the odd methods of correcting 'unacceptable' behavior.Join us in this Box of Oddities episode as we bridge the gap between the extraordinary and the infamous. Unearth these stories from the past that continue to baffle, amaze and, in some cases, inspire us. Whether it's the mysterious 'Butterfly People' or the outlandish criminal shaming practices, remember, you can't look away from a Box of Oddities. It's like a really bad accident. But fun.