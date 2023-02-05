The Bonfire with Big Jay Oakerson and Robert Kelly The Bonfire with Big Jay Oakerson and Robert Kelly
Big Jay Oakerson and Robert Kelly invite listeners and friends to come and hang out by The Bonfire as the blunt and candid duo talk about everything from comedy...
Cowboy (feat. Chris Porter)
Comic Chris Porter teaches the guys how to become friends with Kid Rock!
Maid In Manhattan
Andy Fiori watches the family fight as Jay is upset with Christine's homemaking skills.
Jersey Trash
A fight breaks out at Bobby's Jersey Shore gig!
Young Love
Jacob reveals a Bronx tale and the rest of the guys pay for it in Amsterdam!
Cool Chains
Jacob models a sexy gift and Christine admits to horny behavior as a child.
About The Bonfire with Big Jay Oakerson and Robert Kelly
Big Jay Oakerson and Robert Kelly invite listeners and friends to come and hang out by The Bonfire as the blunt and candid duo talk about everything from comedy and entertainment to sports; sharing their stories from the road doing stand-up and giving fans a chance to call in and give their opinions on the topics of the day.
