Listen to The Bonfire with Big Jay Oakerson and Robert Kelly in the App
  • Cowboy (feat. Chris Porter)
    Comic Chris Porter teaches the guys how to become friends with Kid Rock!
    5/4/2023
    1:13:24
  • Maid In Manhattan
    Andy Fiori watches the family fight as Jay is upset with Christine's homemaking skills.
    5/3/2023
    57:44
  • Jersey Trash
    A fight breaks out at Bobby's Jersey Shore gig!
    5/2/2023
    1:01:11
  • Young Love
    Jacob reveals a Bronx tale and the rest of the guys pay for it in Amsterdam!
    4/28/2023
    52:38
  • Cool Chains
    Jacob models a sexy gift and Christine admits to horny behavior as a child.
    4/27/2023
    51:42

Big Jay Oakerson and Robert Kelly invite listeners and friends to come and hang out by The Bonfire as the blunt and candid duo talk about everything from comedy and entertainment to sports; sharing their stories from the road doing stand-up and giving fans a chance to call in and give their opinions on the topics of the day. SUBSCRIBE NOW for the best of The Bonfire w/ Big Jay Oakerson & Robert Kelly and listen live every Monday through Thursday at 5pm Eastern/2pm Pacific only on SiriusXM’s Faction Talk, Channel 103.
