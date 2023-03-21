Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Radio Logo
The station's stream will start in null sec.
Listen to AAOS Advocacy Podcast in the App
Listen to AAOS Advocacy Podcast in the App
(13,284)(171,489)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play StoreDownload for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play Store
HomePodcastsGovernment
AAOS Advocacy Podcast

AAOS Advocacy Podcast

Podcast AAOS Advocacy Podcast
Podcast AAOS Advocacy Podcast

AAOS Advocacy Podcast

American Association of Orthopaedic Surgeons
add
The AAOS Advocacy Podcast covers the latest health policy issues affecting musculoskeletal health. Each episode features expert insights on the changing landsca...
More
GovernmentHealth & FitnessMedicine
The AAOS Advocacy Podcast covers the latest health policy issues affecting musculoskeletal health. Each episode features expert insights on the changing landsca...
More

Available Episodes

5 of 45
  • #44 Cutting Prior Authorization Delays With the ‘Gold Card’ Act
    Lengthy prior authorization processes delay care for patients and contribute to physician burnout. Using Texas as a case study, this episode explains how solutions like the federal version of the state’s GOLD Card law would streamline approvals for medically necessary care as well as make insurance requirements more electronic and transparent.  More on AAOS’ prior authorization advocacy efforts: aaos.org/advocacy/advocacy-action-center/prior-authorization Previous podcast episode on prior authorization: aaos.org/publications/the-bone-beat-orthopaedic-podcast-channel/the-bone-beat-advocacy-podcast/episode-19 2023 Orthopaedic Advocacy Week: aaos.org/advocacy/get-involved/orthopaedic-advocacy-week Guest: Christine Kean, COO, The San Antonio Orthopaedic Group Host: Adam Bruggeman, MD, FAAOS, FAOrthA, Chair, AAOS Advocacy Council
    7/18/2023
    31:16
  • #43 FDA Interview on Orthopaedic Medical Device Innovation
    Innovation in orthopaedic care faces stiff headwinds, but the relationships among stakeholders are not zero-sum. Following the in-person AAOS/FDA Townhall during the 2023 AAOS Annual Meeting in Las Vegas, leaders from both organizations sat down for an intimate conversation on the ways we can evolve together to improve patient care. They emphasized the need for collaboration, innovation, and reliable data to improve patient outcomes and shape the future of the field. Listen as we delve into the topic of innovation in orthopaedic medical devices, products and technology. More from AAOS on devices. Biologics and technology: https://www.aaos.org/quality/biologics/ More on AAOS’ advocacy efforts: https://www.aaos.org/advocacy/federal-advocacy-issues/drugs-devices-and-fda/ Guests: David Jevsevar, MD, MBA, FAAOS, Chair of Research and Quality Council, AAOS; Captain Raquel Peat, PhD, MPH, Director, Office of Orthopedic Devices, FDA Host: Adam Bruggeman, MD, FAAOS, FAOrthA, Chair, AAOS Advocacy Council
    6/30/2023
    25:05
  • #42 Refuting the Argument Against Physician-Owned Hospitals
    The debate over the pros and cons of physician-owned hospitals has spanned over a decade. Now as momentum builds in Congress to repeal restrictions on their growth and expansion, this episode explains how they help meet a growing demand for services, particularly in rural and underserved areas, and are an important piece of increasing competition in the healthcare delivery system. Previous episode on physician-owned hospitals: https://www.aaos.org/publications/the-bone-beat-orthopaedic-podcast-channel/the-bone-beat-advocacy-podcast/episode-7/ Guest: Blake Curd, MD, FAAOS, Past President of Physician Hospitals of America Host: Adam Bruggeman, MD, FAAOS, FAOrthA, Chair, AAOS Advocacy Council
    5/16/2023
    22:24
  • #41 Surprise Billing Law: What’s Working and Not Working?
    It has been two years since the No Surprises Act was passed into law, yet it continues to face numerous legal challenges and iterations of rulemaking with regards to implementation. This episode dives into the latest developments and discusses what is and is not working with a guest expert focused on independent dispute resolution for healthcare professionals. More on AAOS Advocacy on this issue: https://www.aaos.org/advocacy/advocacy-action-center/surprise-billing/ Learn more about HaloMD: https://halomd.com/ Guest: Alla LaRoque, President, HaloMD Host: Adam Bruggeman, MD, FAAOS, FAOrthA, Chair, AAOS Advocacy Council
    4/18/2023
    34:10
  • #40 State of Orthopaedics with New Advocacy Chair
    In his last episode as podcast host and chair of the AAOS Advocacy Council, Dr. Douglas Lundy passes the torch to orthopaedic spine surgeon Dr. Adam Bruggeman. Recorded live at the 2023 Annual Meeting, Drs. Lundy and Bruggeman run through some of the most pressing issues threatening musculoskeletal care. ﻿Guest: Adam Bruggeman, MD, FAAOS, Incoming Chair, AAOS Advocacy Council  Host: Douglas Lundy, MD, MBA, FAAOS, Outgoing Chair, AAOS Advocacy Council
    3/21/2023
    24:09

More Government podcasts

About AAOS Advocacy Podcast

The AAOS Advocacy Podcast covers the latest health policy issues affecting musculoskeletal health. Each episode features expert insights on the changing landscape of orthopaedics and advocacy efforts to advance quality and access to care. Part of “The Bone Beat” orthopaedic podcast channel.
Podcast website

Listen to AAOS Advocacy Podcast, The Just Security Podcast and Many Other Stations from Around the World with the radio.net App

AAOS Advocacy Podcast

AAOS Advocacy Podcast

Download now for free and listen to the radio easily.

Google Play StoreApp Store