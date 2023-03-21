#43 FDA Interview on Orthopaedic Medical Device Innovation

Innovation in orthopaedic care faces stiff headwinds, but the relationships among stakeholders are not zero-sum. Following the in-person AAOS/FDA Townhall during the 2023 AAOS Annual Meeting in Las Vegas, leaders from both organizations sat down for an intimate conversation on the ways we can evolve together to improve patient care. They emphasized the need for collaboration, innovation, and reliable data to improve patient outcomes and shape the future of the field. Listen as we delve into the topic of innovation in orthopaedic medical devices, products and technology. More from AAOS on devices. Biologics and technology: https://www.aaos.org/quality/biologics/ More on AAOS’ advocacy efforts: https://www.aaos.org/advocacy/federal-advocacy-issues/drugs-devices-and-fda/ Guests: David Jevsevar, MD, MBA, FAAOS, Chair of Research and Quality Council, AAOS; Captain Raquel Peat, PhD, MPH, Director, Office of Orthopedic Devices, FDA Host: Adam Bruggeman, MD, FAAOS, FAOrthA, Chair, AAOS Advocacy Council