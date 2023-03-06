Bob and Becky have embarked on a new journey, but this is one they didn’t choose! On “Good Friday” they got “Bad News”. Bob was diagnosed with a gastric cancer ... More
Checkerboard Square: The Last Lap of Treatment
Bob is joined by his wife, Becky, and friend Whit Grayson to host a live podcast from the famous Indianapolis Motor Speedway. Despite being diagnosed with cancer and undergoing treatment, Bob is feeling energized thanks to an infusion of steroids. The group discusses the final week of treatment. Bob is excited to be at the Indianapolis 500 race and spending the weekend with his friends & family who have supported him throughout.
6/3/2023
35:17
Fighting Cancer and Allergies in Indiana
In this episode of the Bob and Cancer Show, Bob and his co-hosts discuss the end of week five of Bob's cancer treatment. Bob shares that he is feeling exhausted and struggling with seasonal allergies on top of his radiation and chemotherapy. They also talk about the tradition of ringing a bell after completing treatment and speculate whether Bob will get to ring one.
6/3/2023
37:59
Setting Goals and Working to Achieve Them
The Bob and Cancer Show is back for week four and Bob is still hanging in there. Bob, Becky, & Whit discuss his “motivation” and the importance of early detection and regular annual physicals, using Bob's experience as an example of catching cancer early for a more manageable treatment process.
6/3/2023
43:58
Staying Positive and Fighting Cancer with Food
The Bob and Cancer Show share an intimate look at Bob's cancer treatment journey. Bob, Becky, & Whit discuss his progress and the side effects of radiation and chemotherapy. They mention the importance of following doctor's orders and staying positive throughout the treatment process. Becky plays a crucial role in keeping him fed and hydrated, and they share their treatment tunes playlist.
6/3/2023
41:45
The Bob and Cancer Show: (Week Two Update) Embracing the Unknown
In this episode of the Bob and Cancer Show, Bob talks about his second week of cancer treatment and how it's not as frightening as he thought it would be. He discusses the view from his treatment room and the staff who have taken such good care of him.
Bob and Becky have embarked on a new journey, but this is one they didn’t choose! On “Good Friday” they got “Bad News”. Bob was diagnosed with a gastric cancer and started chemotherapy and radiation immediately.
Tune in as Bob, Becky, and their close friend Whit Grayson share their walk together down this road into the unknown. You’ll hear them share honestly about the experience, expressing their fear, lessons learned, tears, and lots of laughter along the way.