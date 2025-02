Two cousins, double the laughs! Join Landon and Riley as they dive into life, comedy, and whatever wild topics come to mind. With their unfiltered humor and cra...

Join in on the first episode where we discuss the struggles of adulting, broken dryers, and how a house cat can really mess up your car...

About The Bloodline Banter

Two cousins, double the laughs! Join Landon and Riley as they dive into life, comedy, and whatever wild topics come to mind. With their unfiltered humor and crazy banter, no conversation is off-limits. From hilarious personal stories to pop culture hot takes, it’s the perfect mix of chaos and comedy. Grab your popcorn and get ready to laugh!