The Black Girl Book Club Podcast

BGBCP - Lemon Pepper by Author Nina Discussion
This book was such an emotional read but refreshing all within the same pages. Patrese and Shequana laugh and talk about what moments touched them the most. Take a listen.
How did you meet the love of your life? Your forever person.
Two people seemingly from different worlds with many connections find themselves intertwined in a whirlwind of emotional, chaotic, yet beautiful and healing bonding.
What one couldn't be for themselves, they found in each other.
Read this book: https://www.amazon.com/Lemon-Pepper-Where-Love-Grief-ebook/dp/B0C94Y3D7R
Connect with Author Nina: https://www.instagram.com/author.nina/
8/23/2023
1:18:38
BGBCP - Catching Flights/Catching Feelings Discussion with Ladii Nesha
When all you care about is catching flights catches up with you. Patrese and Shequana chat with Ladii Nesha about when a flight attendant and a pilot catches feelings.
Half-sisters Kendall and Renee are the modern-day versions of oil and water. From the moment they were introduced to one another, the sisters knew they didn't have anything in common other than their father's DNA.Kendall is a natural-born leader; at 26 years old, she is living her best life. With no attachments or responsibilities, Kendall is as free as a bird and that's just how she likes it.Renee on the other hand is the complete opposite. From an early age, she craved constant reassurance and validation from those around her. Living above her means is second nature; she'll do practically anything to stay ahead of her half-sister.When secrets are revealed and life-changing bombs are dropped, years of jealousy and pent-up aggression send the sister's over the edge. Dive into this messy tale that will have you wondering who is right and who is wrong.
The flight crew is back and things are messier than ever!Just when things are starting to look up, chaos erupts, sending everyone into a frenzy. In this drama filled story, Kendall and Renee takes sibling rivalry to the next level. More secrets are revealed, friendships are tested, bonds are broken and somewhere in the middle, love makes a brief appearance. With new lives entering the world, other ones are at stake.What do you get when you mix drama, hot sex and untreated daddy issues?
Read these books:
Catching Flights: https://www.amazon.com/Catching-Flights-Ladii-Nesha-ebook/dp/B0BDW84TNM/?_encoding=UTF8&pd_rd_w=vge3H&content-id=amzn1.sym.ed85217c-14c9-4aa0-b248-e47393e2ce12&pf_rd_p=ed85217c-14c9-4aa0-b248-e47393e2ce12&pf_rd_r=139-6217634-3226807&pd_rd_wg=rpAwn&pd_rd_r=2097ba8f-964b-490a-89f9-a71ade1615d9&ref_=aufs_ap_sc_dsk
Catching Feelings: https://www.amazon.com/Catching-Feelings-Flights-Ladii-Nesha-ebook/dp/B0BMLVKMFB?ref_=ast_author_dp
Connect with Ladii Nesha: https://www.instagram.com/author_nesha/
The Hot Spot Facebook Group: https://www.facebook.com/groups/1026322604484185
8/16/2023
58:59
BGBCP - (Alexandria House) The House Party Experience
Ain't no party like a A House party...and a A House party don't stop 🛑. If you missed Author Alexandria House's - The House Party Experience, you missed a good thing, but don't worry Patrese and Shequana break it all down, from the time they get to the hotel until the weekend finale (including a man in a red thong and Shequana's health scare). Take a listen.
8/2/2023
1:09:27
BGBCP - Two Minute Warning with Author Alexandra Warren
Tonight was light as we discuss the story of Shake and Snoop. Kendell and Shakira let it be known as soon as the chemistry hit. Alexandra breaks down their love dynamic.
Kendall “Snoop” Dogwood has something to prove.After a devastating ending to his first year with the Houston Skyhawks, getting redemption is the only thing on the veteran quarterback’s mind coming into the new season. But when a picture of him and a woman he barely knows, but wants to get to know, goes viral on social media, it doesn’t take long before Kendall finds himself on a different kind of mission going into year two.A mission to pursue her.As a social media influencer and the daughter of a well-known sports bettor, Shakira “Kiki” Knight is used to seeing her face tied to all sorts of internet gossip. What she’s not used to is having an actual crush on whoever she’s rumored to be involved with. But when it comes to Kendall Dogwood, Shakira just can’t seem to contain her attraction, especially once she learns the Skyhawks quarterback is equally interested in her.Considering the messy way in which her last relationship with an NFL player ended, Kendall is probably the last man Shakira should be checking for. And after Shakira’s sports gambling ties are unveiled, the conflict of interest makes her the woman Kendall should probably be avoiding at all costs. But the instant chemistry between the two of them makes both of those things worth looking past for the sake of being together… until the stakes get higher and there’s more than just a game on the line.
Read this book: https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B0B4W3PGLQ?ref_=dbs_m_mng_rwt_calw_tkin_1&storeType=ebooks
Connect with Alexandra: https://www.instagram.com/booksbyalexandra/
Support her work: https://actuallyitsalexandra.com/link-in-bio/
7/26/2023
47:21
BGBCP - Happiness in Jersey with Author Jacinta Howard
We dive deep into Zay and Jersey's love and the state of black indie authors.
I share what I thought about Zay and she tells me if that's what she was going for. Why wasn't Jersey upset with her dad?
The only thing in Jersey Kincaid’s world that she has time for are keeping her grades up so that she doesn’t lose her scholarship to South Texas University, playing the bass in her band, The Prototype, and satisfying her coffee addiction. Oh, and the occasional random hook-up she indulges in to pass the time.Love? Eh, not so much. Save that crap for a Katherine Heigl or Natalie Portman movie.Jersey’s seen enough in life (courtesy of her Pops) to realize that undying romance is nothing more than a myth used to sell books and movie tickets. As she knows too well, the only thing inevitable in life is death— love is definitely not promised.That’s why when Jersey meets Isaiah “Zay” Broussard with his soulful gray eyes, quick wit and easy charm, she’s determined to remain aloof. She doesn't have time to get sidetracked by fleeting fantasies, even if she does feel an unexplainable connection to Zay she’s never experienced before.But when his interest in her only seems to intensify, despite her attempts to brush him off, she gets to see a side of him and herself she didn’t expect…
Read this book: https://www.amazon.com/Happiness-Jersey-Prototype-Book-1-ebook/dp/B00MV7DMZ0
Connect with Jacinta Howard: https://www.instagram.com/jacinta.howard/
https://linktr.ee/jacinta.howard
