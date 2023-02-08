BGBCP - Two Minute Warning with Author Alexandra Warren

Tonight was light as we discuss the story of Shake and Snoop. Kendell and Shakira let it be known as soon as the chemistry hit. Alexandra breaks down their love dynamic. Kendall “Snoop” Dogwood has something to prove.After a devastating ending to his first year with the Houston Skyhawks, getting redemption is the only thing on the veteran quarterback’s mind coming into the new season. But when a picture of him and a woman he barely knows, but wants to get to know, goes viral on social media, it doesn’t take long before Kendall finds himself on a different kind of mission going into year two.A mission to pursue her.As a social media influencer and the daughter of a well-known sports bettor, Shakira “Kiki” Knight is used to seeing her face tied to all sorts of internet gossip. What she’s not used to is having an actual crush on whoever she’s rumored to be involved with. But when it comes to Kendall Dogwood, Shakira just can’t seem to contain her attraction, especially once she learns the Skyhawks quarterback is equally interested in her.Considering the messy way in which her last relationship with an NFL player ended, Kendall is probably the last man Shakira should be checking for. And after Shakira’s sports gambling ties are unveiled, the conflict of interest makes her the woman Kendall should probably be avoiding at all costs. But the instant chemistry between the two of them makes both of those things worth looking past for the sake of being together… until the stakes get higher and there’s more than just a game on the line. Read this book: https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B0B4W3PGLQ?ref_=dbs_m_mng_rwt_calw_tkin_1&storeType=ebooks Connect with Alexandra: https://www.instagram.com/booksbyalexandra/ Support her work: https://actuallyitsalexandra.com/link-in-bio/ Your Book Bae Awaits at theblackgirlbookclub.com Join the Black Girl Book Club Podcast Community: https://www.facebook.com/groups/theblackgirlbookclubpodcast Join the Black Girl Book Club Podcast Email list: https://www.theblackgirlbookclubpodcast.com/theblkgrlbcpodcast-6136 Listen on Apple: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the-black-girl-book-club-podcast/id1627300394 Listen on Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/6Q87PbQrzipKr94oD2TroY?si=058c003a9a8b41aa Watch on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCr4fs600LEYfN3pgKVHe1yw This episode is brought to you by Just Write Sis, the authors organization solution. Are you an author who's ready to start running her writing business like a business, implementation strategy, systems, and automation. Increasing your rating, readership, and engagement. Check out Just Write Sis, the marketing and systems strategist for authors. www.justwritesis.com #bookdiscussion #blackromancenovel #theblackgirlbookclubpodcast #bookclub #blackbookclub #blackgirlswhoread #justwritesis #theauthorsstrategist --- Support this podcast: https://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/show/theblkgrlbookclubpc/support