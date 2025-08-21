Multimodal AI Data Architecture in Healthcare with John Axerio-Cilies
Join us for a deep dive into multimodal AI data architecture with John Axerio-Cilies, Chief Data Technology Officer at Tempus AI and former CEO/CTO of Arterys.John shares insights from building the first FDA-cleared deep learning algorithm in healthcare and now leading data integration across imaging, text, and molecular modalities at scale.
Hosts Robbie and Vince explore techbio’s hidden machinery—venture hype, lab experiments, and algorithmic dreams—to reveal what works, what spectacularly fails, and the stubborn realities of turning code into biology.