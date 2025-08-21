Powered by RND
Open app
Top stationsPodcastsLive sportsNear youGenresTopics
PodcastsTechnologyThe Bits in Bio Podcast
Listen to this podcast in the app for free:
The Bits in Bio Podcast
radio.net
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Download for free in the App Store

The Bits in Bio Podcast

Robbie Matthews and Vincent Alessi
Technology
The Bits in Bio Podcast
Latest episode

Available Episodes

1 of 1
  • Multimodal AI Data Architecture in Healthcare with John Axerio-Cilies
    Join us for a deep dive into multimodal AI data architecture with John Axerio-Cilies, Chief Data Technology Officer at Tempus AI and former CEO/CTO of Arterys.John shares insights from building the first FDA-cleared deep learning algorithm in healthcare and now leading data integration across imaging, text, and molecular modalities at scale.
    --------  
    26:48

More Technology podcasts

Trending Technology podcasts

About The Bits in Bio Podcast

Hosts Robbie and Vince explore techbio’s hidden machinery—venture hype, lab experiments, and algorithmic dreams—to reveal what works, what spectacularly fails, and the stubborn realities of turning code into biology.
Podcast website
Technology

Listen to The Bits in Bio Podcast, Hard Fork and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app

Get the free radio.net app

  • Stations and podcasts to bookmark
  • Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
  • Supports Carplay & Android Auto
  • Many other app features
Open app
Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
Radio USA
v7.23.3 | © 2007-2025 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 8/23/2025 - 12:56:23 PM