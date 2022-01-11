Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Michael Shikashio CDBC
A podcast dedicated to helping dogs with aggression issues. Michael Shikashio CDBC chats with experts from around the world on the topic of aggression in dogs!
  • Patricia McConnell Ph.D., CAAB Emeritus
    Welcome to Season 4 of The Bitey End of the Dog. I’m really excited to be launching 17 episodes with so many incredible conversations centered around the topic of aggression, and all of the ways we can help dogs and their people.Many of this season’s episodes focus on the human side of aggression cases, and while I didn’t actually plan for that, I am truly happy many of the conversations took a deep dive into understanding why the human element is such a crucial part of dog aggression. In this episode, I have the distinct honor to chat with one of my all time heroes in dog training, Patricia McConnell. Her work was pivotal in helping me learn more about kinder, gentler methods to dog training, and her knowledge, kindness, and generosity will forever be etched into the betterment of humankind.I also want to take a moment to provide an important content warning for this episode. This was one of the most emotional episodes for me to record, and Trisha and I go deep into some very sensitive subjects. We discuss Trisha’s book, The Education of Will, and the topics of trauma, abuse, and assault are focused on throughout the conversation. Listener discretion is advised. I also want to note that while we focus much on the human side of trauma in our discussion, we also discuss how trauma impacts dogs, and it’s impact on aggression as well. Learn more about Patricia on her wonderful website here.Purchase The Education of Will here. Please consider donating to the RCC here.Learn more about help for dogs with aggression here. Support the show
  • How Severe is Your Aggression Case? A Bonus Episode With Michael Shikashio!
    Whether you are a behavior pro, part of a shelter or rescue team, or a pet guardian, the decisions to navigate in an aggression case can be overwhelming! It's a "solo show" where I discuss the prognostic factors in aggression cases to help clients understand the severity of their situation, and determine potential outcomes. It's also a special bonus, bonus episode all about setting expectations and determining potential outcomes in aggression cases as Season 4 doesn't officially launch until June of 2023!Other topics in the subscription series focus on specific types of aggression cases such as territorial aggression, stranger danger, dog to dog aggression, and more!Subscribe to more bonus content by hitting the "subscribe" button in your Apple Podcast player OR sign-up here and add the subscription to most podcast players, such as Spotify:https://thebiteyendofthedog.supercast.com/Learn more about dog aggression here:https://aggressivedog.thinkific.com/Support the show
  • Helen St. Pierre - Old Dogs Go to Helen - A Special Episode Dedicated to Our Older Friends
    This is a special bonus episode of The Bitey End of the Dog that is a bit off-season for the show since I typically launch each season in the beginning of each Summer, but I couldn’t resist when my friend Helen St. Pierre wanted to talk about old, senior dogs, which is a topic that isn’t talked about enough. Helen runs Old Dogs Go to Helen, a non-profit organization that cares for senior or hospice dogs, and all the considerations that go into running such a wonderful cause. We chat about their care and behavior considerations, including aggression, or lack there of, but one of the highlights of this episode for me was learning what Helen does to navigate the emotions of saying goodbye to the dogs in our care.ABOUT HELEN:https://nomonkeybusinessdogtraining.com/meet-the-trainers/SAVORING THE SUNSET WEBINAR (Scheduled for 12/14/22 at 6pm Eastern):https://nomonkeybusinessdogtraining.thinkific.com/courses/savoring-the-sunset?fbclid=IwAR2hPldBQCMmROxLwhSoLriD59-RxVKZlfz6ocHyGycuH24Fz-4KJ3Y7TNwDONATE TO THE CAUSE HERE:https://olddogsgotohelen.com/donateSupport the show
  • Melissa McMath Hatfield, MS, CBCC-KA, CDBC --- Dog Bite Litigation
    A bite from a dog can have many ramifications. These can include the emotional impacts on the dog’s guardians, or the dog practicing an undesirable behavior, or even the potential fate of the dog. And of course in our litigious society, we often will see civil and even criminal ramifications when a dog inures a person or other animal. For this episode of Fresh Bites on The Bitey End of the Dog, I chat with Melissa McMath Hatfield who is an expert on expert witness work in dog bite cases.  Melissa does an excellent job of breaking down what can happen when a bite incident ends up in court, and what to expect from both the plaintiff and defendant sides. For additional resources on helping dogs with aggression, visit:https://aggressivedog.comAbout Melissa:Melissa McMath Hatfield, MS, CBCC-KA, CDBC, has combined her experience as a trial consultant and her passion for the human-canine relationship to develop and strengthen the canine-human relationship through understanding, knowledge, and empathy.  Hatfield earned a master’s degree in counseling psychology (1981) and is a retired Licensed Psychological Examiner. As owner of McMath Trial Consultants for 42 years, her area of specialization has been in jury selection, developing jury profiles, focus groups, case presentation, voir dire, and witness preparation. She has been published and presented to numerous state and national bar associations and is considered an expert in jury selection for both state and federal courts. She has participated in high-profile cases in both civil and criminal courts across the country.  Hatfield is a Certified Canine Behavior Consultant and a Professional Member of both the International Association of Animal Behavior Consultants (IAABC) and the Association of Professional Dog Trainers (APDT). She has been published in the IAABC Journal, the APDT The Chronicle of the Dog, the Royal Spaniel, and the Cavalier King Charles Spaniel The Bulletin. Her articles have received numerous nominations in the Dog Writers Association of America’s writing competition. Relative to this presentation, she was published in the IAABC Journal, August 2017, “Witness for the Prosecution” and the APDT, Chronicle, Spring, 2018, “Witness for the Prosecution…Dog trainers, behaviorist may be called for expert testimony.” She presented a 2015 E-Training Webinar, “Identifying and Assessing Mental Health Issues in the Dog,” and “Attachment Scales as a Tool for Trainers, Shelters and Behavior Consultants,” at the APDT 2017 fall conference in Richmond Virginia.  Currently, Hatfield has a private practice in which her skills as a trial consultant and certified canine consultant can be combined to assist the professionals who find themselves in litigation.  However, her primary focus is temperament assessments and behavior evaluations of dogs that are exhibiting mental health issues, such as anxiety, aggression, fear, and other behavior problems. Hatfield lives in Fayetteville, Arkansas, with her very supportive husband, Dick, and two Cavalier King Charles Spaniels, Haviland and Huntington, who is currently aspiring toward his AKC Championship. However, her love of dogs could not be summarized fully without mentioning her beloved first Cavaliers, Champions Truman, Princeton, and Stetson McMath. Oh, the bittersweet of the human-canine relationship!For a list of her publications and further information, please go to:www.lovingdogs.netwww.mcmathtrialconsultants.com  Support the show
  • Alex and Will Sessa - Living and Working With a Police Dog
    Have you ever wondered what it is like training, working with, and living with a police dog? If so, then this is the episode for you! I have the opportunity to chat with Alex and Will Sessa for this episode of Fresh Bites on The Bitey End of the Dog. Alex is an experienced and successful dog trainer who owns Peach On a Leash, and Will is a an experienced and successful police canine trainer with over 15 years of service. Talk about a dynamic duo! I am sure you will enjoy hearing about what life is like in the Sessa home, living with a blend of working and pet dogs, and two young children as well!For additional resources on helping dogs with aggression, visit:https://aggressivedog.comHere is the special link to The Aggression in Dogs Master Course and Expert Webinar Bundle. Offer expires on 11/1/22.https://aggressivedog.thinkific.com/bundles/the-aggression-in-dogs-master-course-and-expert-webinar-bundleAbout Alex:Peach on a Leash® is a full-service dog training company based in Alpharetta, Georgia and serving Metro Atlanta and its northern suburbs, from Midtown to Cumming.Utilizing the most modern, science-based training techniques, head trainer and pet behavior expert Alex Sessa, CPDT-KA, CDBC and her team of certified, highly experienced trainers will deliver the results you’re looking for.We provide your dog with a positive and effective learning experience that provides quick results and dramatically improves behavior while strengthening your bond with your dog.Regardless of your dog’s breed or behavior issues, you’ll be amazed at how quickly your dog responds to our training.https://peachonaleash.com/Support the show
About The Bitey End of the Dog

A podcast dedicated to helping dogs with aggression issues. Michael Shikashio CDBC chats with experts from around the world on the topic of aggression in dogs!
