Podcast The Big Podcast with Shaq
Turner Sports
SportsBasketball
Shaquille O'Neal is one of the world's most dominant big men, entertainers, entrepreneurs... and podcasters! Nischelle Turner &amp; Spice Adams join Shaq each w... More

Available Episodes

  • The Big Circumstance | Kenny Beecham
    Shaq wastes no time getting to his take on the Memphis Grizzlies’ announcement that Dillon Brooks will not return ‘under any circumstances.’ The Big Fella continues to sip the playoff tea with discussions surrounding Jokic, Steph and Embiid’s historic play, a Warriors/Lakers series prediction and more. House of Highlights Lead Content Creator & Host of the Through the Wire Podcast Kenny Beecham stops by to host an ‘All-Time Playoff Performer’ Draft… We’ll give you one guess who picks Kobe Bryant.See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
    5/3/2023
    53:15
  • The Big Shark | Jeremy Piven
    The Big Fella makes his return with some high praise for fellow LSU Tiger Angel Reese. Shaq also weighs in on Rudy Gobert's suspension, the Play-In games, and the close MVP race. Jeremy Piven joins the crew to share stories from watching Shaq and the Lakers and talk his new movie 'Sweetwater.'See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
    4/12/2023
    1:15:04
  • The Big Birthday
    Shaq jumps right in with his thoughts on Ja Morant. The Big Fella also puts pressure on AD and the Lakers, declares what it takes for the Knicks to be back, and breaks down the budding rivalry between the Suns and the Mavs. Nischelle and Spice gift Diesel a very fitting gift for the newly 51-year-old.See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
    3/9/2023
    1:02:00
  • The Big Mac | Mac McClung
    The crew is reunited after Spice’s trip Down Under and Shaq’s sick day (confirmed by a "real" doctor). The Big Fella makes a case for Portland to trade Damian Lillard, explains what AD and the Lakers need to do to make the playoffs, and weighs in on Trae Young’s ‘coach killer’ reputation. Dunk Contest Champion Mac McClung drops by to set the record straight about Diesel’s viral speech and answer if he really will defend his title next year. Nischelle, Spice and Shaq debate Coach Deion Sanders' viral recruiting philosophy. See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
    3/1/2023
    1:08:01
  • The Big Bully | Candace Parker
    Candace Parker joins the Big Fella in studio for a special episode live in the Bleacher Report App. Shaq defends Rihanna’s Super Bowl Halftime Performance, reacts to the Suns blockbuster trade, discusses how KD will fit in in Phoenix, & brainstorms landing spots for Russell Westbrook and how to restore the Dunk Contest to its former glory. In the spirt of Valentines Day, the crew curates a playlist of love.See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
    2/16/2023
    1:14:56

About The Big Podcast with Shaq

Shaquille O'Neal is one of the world's most dominant big men, entertainers, entrepreneurs... and podcasters! Nischelle Turner &amp; Spice Adams join Shaq each week to go big on everything from music and sports to what's trending in pop culture. And you know it's bound to be a good time when DJ Diesel breaks out his turntables and welcomes a celebrity friend or two on The Big Podcast!

Podcast website

