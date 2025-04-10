The Big Picture (Full Episodes)

On this week's show Edwin hosts a special one-hour program focusing on the media. His guests are: - Jeff Jarvis, visiting professor in the School of Communication and Journalism at Stony Brook University- Dan Froomkin, editor at Press WatchCatch “The Big Picture with Edwin Eisendrath” Saturdays from 1:00 to 4:00 p.m. Central on WCPT (heartlandsignal.com/programs/the-big-picture). See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
--------
1:03:38
The Picture with Edwin Eisendrath Apr. 26 2025
On this week's show:– Tiffany Muller, president of End Citizens United– Jonathan Katz, senior director of Anti-Corruption, Democracy, and Security (ACDS) at The Brookings Institution– Renée DiResta, professor and writer whose research interests include propaganda, disinformation, social media, and technology policy– Donna Ladd, editor at Mississippi Free Press Catch “The Big Picture with Edwin Eisendrath” Saturdays from 1:00 to 4:00 p.m. Central on WCPT (heartlandsignal.com/programs/the-big-picture). See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
--------
2:47:03
The Big Picture with Edwin Eisendrath Apr. 19 2025
On this week's show:- Jill Wine-Banks, legal analyst, former general counsel of the U.S. Army, author of The Watergate Girl, co-host of #SistersInLaw, and host of Just The Facts with Jill Wine-Banks- J. Holly McCall, columnist and editor-in-chief at the Tennessee Lookout- Greg Sargent, staff writer at The New Republic, host of the "The Daily Blast" podcast, author, and former Washington Post opinion writer- David Pepper, lawyer, author, political activist, former chairman of the Ohio Democratic Party Catch “The Big Picture with Edwin Eisendrath” Saturdays from 1:00 to 4:00 p.m. Central on WCPT (heartlandsignal.com/programs/the-big-picture). See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
--------
2:40:00
The Big Picture with Edwin Eisendrath Apr. 12 2025
On this week's show:– David Roberts of the Volts newsletter and podcast (which focus on the technology, politics, and policy of decarbonization)– Michael Tomasky, editor of The New Republic– Dean Baker, economist, co-founder of the Center for Economic and Policy Research, and author of Rigged: How Globalization and the Rules of the Modern Economy Were Structured to Make the Rich Richer Catch “The Big Picture with Edwin Eisendrath” Saturdays from 1:00 to 4:00 p.m. Central on WCPT (heartlandsignal.com/programs/the-big-picture). See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
--------
2:43:12
The Big Picture with Edwin Eisendrath Apr. 5 2025
On this week's show:- Jill Lawrence, award-winning journalist, opinion writer and author- Aaron Rupar, journalist- Sam Levine, reporter for The Guardian- John Archibald, Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist and opinion writer, and author of “Shaking the Gates of Hell: A Search for Family and Truth in the Wake of the Civil Rights Revolution" Catch “The Big Picture with Edwin Eisendrath” Saturdays from 1:00 to 4:00 p.m. Central on WCPT (heartlandsignal.com/programs/the-big-picture). See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
Here are full episodes from "The Big Picture" with Edwin Eisendrath (Saturdays from 1:00 to 4:00 p.m. Central on WCPT Chicago). Good conversations help us see the big picture. Edwin Eisendrath and his guests get specific about politics, government, campaigns, and the kind of country all this work is meant to build. Join us live every Saturday to be part of the conversation.
Edwin served two terms in Chicago’s City Council before being appointed Midwest Region Director of HUD by President Bill Clinton. He was subsequently appointed Federal Receiver in charge of the takeover and turnaround of the Chicago Housing Authority. His last foray as a candidate came when he took on a crooked governor of his own party, but it was the U.S. attorney rather than the voters who sealed Rod Blagojevich’s fate.
Off the campaign trail, Edwin worked in higher education and as a consultant to universities here and around the world. He was working primarily in Saudi Arabia during the 2016 election cycle, but after Donald Trump’s victory, he knew he had to focus back home. He brought business and labor leaders together to rescue the Chicago Sun-Times and Chicago Reader. He ran the company as its CEO until both publications were saved.
Edwin continues his political, civic, and business engagement from his home in Chicago, where he and his wife, Jennifer, raised their three children. He and Jennifer can be seen walking their hound dog, Winston Churchill.