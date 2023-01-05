141: THE EPISODE WITH BOOSIE FT. BOOSIE - Big Homies House Ep. 141
THE EPISODE WITH BOOSIE FT. BOOSIE - Big Homies House Ep. 141
This week, we had the rap and social media legend, BOOSIE in the building kicking it with the homies!
We discuss his new project, “BEST ALBUM OF 2023” , and his donations to The Rocket Foundation, we talk about his thoughts on if Gunna should have a career after being labeled a rat, we also dig into his favorite menu items, and whether we can expect a BOOSIE MEAL at your favorite fast food joints, and why do women gotta have so many morals???
All this and more, its BOOSIE, you knew we were gonna go up!
AUDIO AVAILABLE HERE:
https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the-big-homies-house/id1520022230
STREAM BOOSIE MUSIC HERE:
https://music.apple.com/us/artist/boosie-badazz/316099350
This Weeks Guest:
@MAMAHELIVEAGAIN2.0
TIMESTAMPS
1:27 - Is Kim’s Sex Tape Worse Than Kanye Acting Out?
3:13 - Why Do We Want Who Doesn’t Want Us?
4:56 - Why Do Men Want Someone Like They’re Mom
11:05 - Women Are Hornier Than Men
14:10 - Men Are Way Too Horny
14:53 - Double Standards
16:06 - Women Have More Morals Than Men
18:47 - Take What Comes With That
19:29 - Women Finally Admit They Get BBLs For Male Approval
24:00 - Did People Go To Hard On Ja Morant?
33:35 - Boosie Speaks On GUNNA Having A Career In Rap
37:12 - Boosie Gives Update On Lucci ! *EXCLUSIVE*
37:44 - Don’t Stress Yourself Trying To Help Others
38:34 - Boosie Meals!
Big Homies House, The Big Homies House, Big Homie Kodaq, Big Homie Jojo, ATLANTA RADIO, ATLANTA, PODCAST, ATLANTA PODCAST, IHEARTRADIO, iheartatlanta, iheartpodcasts, Big Homies House, Boosie, Kanye West, Kim Kardashian, KimYe, NBA playoffs, Ja Morant, Gunna, Young Thug, Wheezy Outta Here, Durk, Tee Morant , Lucci