One Of Them Ones ft. Finesse & Sie - Big Homies House Ep. 138 This week the Leo Homie FINESSE and Sierra pulled up on Kodaq & Jojo, and as the title of this episode implies…. It is indeed one of them ones. Should You Be Put On Child Support For A Kid Thats Not Yours? The Child Support Laws Are Wack ! Are You Taking In The Side Baby?? Is Child Support Spiteful ? Do You Know Your Partners Love Language? Can Your Partner Get Money Wit Their Ex??? ARE YOU THE FUN GIRL? We Only Being Nice For One Thing ?? Men Will Be Very Patient For The Box Women Are On Bullshit We Not Bout To Be On Your Roster?? ALL THIS AND MORE ON AN EXCITING NEW EPISODE WITH YA HOMIES AUDIO AVAILABLE HERE: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the-big-homies-house/id1520022230 Rich Unemployed Podcast https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/rich-unemployed-network/id1612657719 This Weeks Guest: @finessersonlyclub @richunemployed @siebaby_ TIMESTAMPS 2:15 - Should You Be Put On Child Support For A Kid Thats Not Yours? 4:40 - The Child Support Laws Are Wack ! 9:20 - Are You Taking In The Side Baby?? 12:11 - Is Child Support Spiteful ? 21:40 - Do You Know Your Partners Love Language? 25:37 - Can Your Partner Get Money Wit Their Ex??? 32:19 - ARE YOU THE FUN GIRL? 36:37 - We Only Being Nice For One Thing ?? 41:14 - Men Will Be Very Patient For The Box 42:08 - Women Are On Bullshit 43:37 - We Not Bout To Be On Your Roster?? 52:51 - Women Under 25 Are On Bullsh*t 57:16 - Bad Bitches Are Stressful 58:49 - Should You Bless The Woman That Held You Down No matter Your Relationship Status? 1:02:00 - Settling vs Delusion 1:03:51 - Why Wont Women Hold A Man Down??? 1:10:21 - Why Do We Care If An Ass Its Fake Or Not? 1:17:01 - What Would You Charge? 1:24:27 - Why Don’t People Make Situations Work? 1:30:58 - Can Your Brother Come See You Strip? Big Homies House, The Big Homies House, Big Homie Kodaq, Big Homie Jojo, ATLANTA RADIO, ATLANTA, PODCAST, ATLANTA PODCAST, IHEARTRADIO, iheartatlanta, iheartpodcasts, Big Homies House, Memphis, CMG, Yo Gotti, Moneybagg Yo, Finesse 2x, Strippers , Blue Flame , nBA Playoffs, Lebron vs Steph, Lebron , Steph Curry.