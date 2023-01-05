Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
The Big Homies House

The Big Homies House

  • 141: THE EPISODE WITH BOOSIE FT. BOOSIE - Big Homies House Ep. 141
    THE EPISODE WITH BOOSIE FT. BOOSIE - Big Homies House Ep. 141 This week, we had the rap and social media legend, BOOSIE in the building kicking it with the homies! We discuss his new project, “BEST ALBUM OF 2023” , and his donations to The Rocket Foundation, we talk about his thoughts on if Gunna should have a career after being labeled a rat, we also dig into his favorite menu items, and whether we can expect a BOOSIE MEAL at your favorite fast food joints, and why do women gotta have so many morals??? All this and more, its BOOSIE, you knew we were gonna go up! AUDIO AVAILABLE HERE: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the-big-homies-house/id1520022230 STREAM BOOSIE MUSIC HERE: https://music.apple.com/us/artist/boosie-badazz/316099350 This Weeks Guest: @MAMAHELIVEAGAIN2.0  TIMESTAMPS  1:27 - Is Kim’s Sex Tape Worse Than Kanye Acting Out? 3:13 - Why Do We Want Who Doesn’t Want Us? 4:56 - Why Do Men Want Someone Like They’re Mom 11:05 - Women Are Hornier Than Men 14:10 - Men Are Way Too Horny  14:53 - Double Standards  16:06 - Women Have More Morals Than Men 18:47 - Take What Comes With That  19:29 - Women Finally Admit They Get BBLs For Male Approval  24:00 - Did People Go To Hard On Ja Morant? 33:35 - Boosie Speaks On GUNNA Having A Career In Rap 37:12 - Boosie Gives Update On Lucci ! *EXCLUSIVE* 37:44 - Don’t Stress Yourself Trying To Help Others  38:34 - Boosie Meals! Big Homies House, The Big Homies House, Big Homie Kodaq, Big Homie Jojo, ATLANTA RADIO, ATLANTA, PODCAST, ATLANTA PODCAST, IHEARTRADIO, iheartatlanta, iheartpodcasts, Big Homies House, Boosie, Kanye West, Kim Kardashian, KimYe, NBA playoffs, Ja Morant, Gunna, Young Thug, Wheezy Outta Here, Durk, Tee Morant , Lucci
    5/28/2023
    40:31
  • 140: King Homie ft. Sukihana & Afro B - Big Homies House Ep. 140
    King Homie ft. Sukihana & Afro B - Big Homies House Ep. 140 This week, Suki and Afro B came and kicked it with the HOMIES, and they brought the CASAMIGOS!! On top of discussing their new hit CASAMIGOS (Pour It In My Cup), we dig into why you cant have good sex without a lil bit of sweat, we have another conversation on going 50/50 in relationships, and what comes with that. Also, is sending money for food NECESSARY??  AND DO YOU THINK SUBSCRIBING TO HER ONLYFANS IS CHEATING?????? GRAB YOU A COLD SHOT OR 5 OF CASAMIGOS AND TUNE IN TO YA HOMIES AUDIO AVAILABLE HERE: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the-big-homies-house/id1520022230 STREAM CASAMIGOS (POUR IT IN MY CUP) https://music.apple.com/us/album/casamigos-pour-it-in-my-cup/1676933651?i=1676933652 This Weeks Guest: @SUKIHANAGOAT @AFROB__ TIMESTAMPS  3:00 - Sex Aint Good If You Not Sweating  4:31 - Can You Go 50/50 ? 5:28 - Why You Aint Never Got No Money   6:26 - Is It Mandatory to Send Her Lunch Money? 8:44 - Is Sending Money For Food Weird ? 12:24 - If He Sending You Money, Why You Need Mine? 14:29 -  Women Don’t Require Much 17:29 - Are You Wrong For Breaking Up With Someone over a HEALTH CONDITION 20:16 - WWYD???? 22:34 - should you get a hall pass for health related conditions 28:18 - Is Subscribing To An OF Cheating ? 38:13 - You Cant Cheat Back On Me 39:13 - Why Would I Let You Cheat On Me?? 40:36 - Do Africans Have To Split Bills? Big Homies House, The Big Homies House, Big Homie Kodaq, Big Homie Jojo, ATLANTA RADIO, ATLANTA, PODCAST, ATLANTA PODCAST, IHEARTRADIO, iheartatlanta, iheartpodcasts, Big Homies House, Suki, Sukihanagoat, Afro B, Afro Beats, African Artists, London rapper, Love and Hip Hop, Gabrielle Union , D Wade, Dwayne Wade, NBA playoffs,
    5/21/2023
    50:56
  • 139: A Dog Friendly Show - Big Homies House Ep. 139
    A Dog Friendly Show - Big Homies House Ep. 139 This week, we had the Baltimore Homie, RICAN DA MENACE and her dog Chase pull up and kick it on the show. This the most adorable show ever, but we still on our bullsh*t, this week we discuss towel ettiequte , funky sex smells, Baltimore music and thick ass nurses. Tap in wit YA HOMIES  AUDIO AVAILABLE HERE: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the-big-homies-house/id1520022230 Rican Da Menace Music HERE:  https://music.apple.com/us/artist/rican-da-menace/1544938963 This Weeks Guest: @ricandamenace TIMESTAMPS  2:10 - How Often Do You Change Towels 6:30 - Sex Absolutely Has A Smell 8:18 - D*ck Smellers 8:58 - If A Guy Has Never Tried To Trap You , You Arent That Good A Catch? 11:49 - Do Women Trap Men To Be Spiteful? 15:59 - Why You Jumping Off The Porch at 30? 16:33 - Why Do Women Like Older Dudes 18:44 - When She Suck It, She For The Streets  32:24 - Why Are Nurses So Thick?? Big Homies House, The Big Homies House, Big Homie Kodaq, Big Homie Jojo, ATLANTA RADIO, ATLANTA, PODCAST, ATLANTA PODCAST, IHEARTRADIO, iheartatlanta, iheartpodcasts, Big Homies House, rican Da Menace, Baltimore, DMV Rappers, Nurses, NBA Playoffs, Golden State Warriors, Ja Morant, Morant Video , Dogs, Dog Lovers, Dog Videos , Baltimore Rappers, Baltimore Accent 
    5/14/2023
    43:18
  • 138: One Of Them Ones ft. Finesse & Sie - Big Homies House Ep. 138
    One Of Them Ones ft. Finesse & Sie - Big Homies House Ep. 138 This week the Leo Homie FINESSE and Sierra pulled up on Kodaq & Jojo, and as the title of this episode implies…. It is indeed one of them ones. Should You Be Put On Child Support For A Kid Thats Not Yours? The Child Support Laws Are Wack ! Are You Taking In The Side Baby?? Is Child Support Spiteful ? Do You Know Your Partners Love Language? Can Your Partner Get Money Wit Their Ex??? ARE YOU THE FUN GIRL? We Only Being Nice For One Thing ?? Men Will Be Very Patient For The Box Women Are On Bullshit We Not Bout To Be On Your Roster?? ALL THIS AND MORE ON AN EXCITING NEW EPISODE WITH YA HOMIES  AUDIO AVAILABLE HERE: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the-big-homies-house/id1520022230 Rich Unemployed Podcast https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/rich-unemployed-network/id1612657719 This Weeks Guest: @finessersonlyclub @richunemployed @siebaby_ TIMESTAMPS  2:15 - Should You Be Put On Child Support For A Kid Thats Not Yours? 4:40 - The Child Support Laws Are Wack ! 9:20 - Are You Taking In The Side Baby?? 12:11 - Is Child Support Spiteful ? 21:40 - Do You Know Your Partners Love Language? 25:37 - Can Your Partner Get Money Wit Their Ex??? 32:19 - ARE YOU THE FUN GIRL? 36:37 - We Only Being Nice For One Thing ?? 41:14 - Men Will Be Very Patient For The Box  42:08 - Women Are On Bullshit  43:37 - We Not Bout To Be On Your Roster?? 52:51 - Women Under 25 Are On Bullsh*t 57:16 - Bad Bitches Are Stressful  58:49 - Should You Bless The Woman That Held You Down No matter Your Relationship Status? 1:02:00 - Settling vs Delusion  1:03:51 - Why Wont Women Hold A Man Down??? 1:10:21 - Why Do We Care If An Ass Its Fake Or Not? 1:17:01 - What Would You Charge? 1:24:27 - Why Don’t People Make Situations Work? 1:30:58 - Can Your Brother Come See You Strip? Big Homies House, The Big Homies House, Big Homie Kodaq, Big Homie Jojo, ATLANTA RADIO, ATLANTA, PODCAST, ATLANTA PODCAST, IHEARTRADIO, iheartatlanta, iheartpodcasts, Big Homies House, Memphis, CMG, Yo Gotti, Moneybagg Yo, Finesse 2x, Strippers , Blue Flame , nBA Playoffs, Lebron vs Steph, Lebron , Steph Curry. 
    5/7/2023
    1:36:12
  • 137: WHY¿ ft. Big Berry & Rebee Perignon - Big Homies House Ep. 137
    WHY¿ ft. Big Berry & Rebee Perignon - Big Homies House Ep. 136 This week we had some Brannew Homies to kick it with all the way from one of JoJo’s hometown’s, Memphis, Tennessee! Big Homie, Berry, and big Homie Rebee bring all the Vibes this week. As we discussed daytime sex,  polygamy, kinks, I squares lose out to the hood news! Put your screen protector on for this one, it’s a doozy.  AUDIO AVAILABLE HERE: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the-big-homies-house/id1520022230 This Weeks Guest: @_rebee_ree @mz_berry__ TIMESTAMPS  4:26  - Should You Have Sex With Kids In The House 6:50 - Day Time Or Night Time Sex 10:18 - I See Why Men Do It  11:00 - Can Your Partner Pay To Get His Weird Kinks Off  12:10 - What Is Fake Faithful 13:35 - One Side Poly? 14:58 - Lets Buy The poly Block  20:44 - If Your Partner Goes on Vacation And Doesn’t Answer, Is That A Red Flag 33:42 -Are Regular Men Losing Out To Dope Boys?? 35:17 -  Gangstas over Squares? 37:36 - Is It Toxic To Block Someone You’re Talking To  38:46 - Area Codes  Big Homies House, The Big Homies House, Big Homie Kodaq, Big Homie Jojo, ATLANTA RADIO, ATLANTA, PODCAST, ATLANTA PODCAST, IHEARTRADIO, iheartatlanta, iheartpodcasts, Big Homies House, Memphis, CMG, Yo Gotti, Moneybagg Yo, Finesse 2x, Strippers , Blue Flame , nBA Playoffs, Lebron vs Steph, Lebron , Steph Curry. 
    5/1/2023
    47:00

About The Big Homies House

*Welcome To The House Party! * This is the Big Homies House and you are OFFICIALLY A HOMIE! Hosted by Kodaq and Jojo and features a whole squad of co-hosts, get your weekly fix of off the wall antics! Check back weekly for new content !
Podcast website

