The ultimate Bay Area hip-hop mixtape

KQED launched the ambitious That's My Word project earlier this year, assembling several music and culture writers to celebrate the 50th anniversary of hip-hop in the Bay Area. KQED's Gabe Meline and Pendarvis Harshaw join Total SF hosts Peter Hartlaub and Heather Knight in The Chronicle archive to talk about the project, the KQED/Chronicle rivalry and the legacy of rap music in the Bay Area. Meline, Hawshaw and Hartlaub also draft some of their favorite artists and songs for a Bay Area hip-hop mixtape, aimed at Knight and others who might want an entry point into the local rap scene. Follow the KQED project at www.bayareahiphop.org Produced by Peter Hartlaub. Music from the Sunset Shipwrecks off their album "Community," Castro Theatre organist David Hegarty and cable car bell-ringing by 8-time champion Byron Cobb. Follow Total SF adventures at www.sfchronicle.com/totalsf