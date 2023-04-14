A San Francisco culture podcast featuring celebrity guests, non-celebrity guests, personalities from the San Francisco Chronicle and a celebration of Bay Area l... More
Secrets of SFMOMA
The San Francisco Museum of Modern Art is internationally known, but it remains dedicated to local artists and art-lovers. Total SF hosts Peter Hartlaub and Heather Knight take a tour with chief curator Janet Bishop, who has worked at the museum for 35 years. After a walk through the One-Way Color Tunnel, Bishop talks about SF MOMA's amazing founder Grace McCann Morley, last year's Soap Box Derby and the museum's post-pandemic rebound.
Produced by Peter Hartlaub. Music from the Sunset Shipwrecks off their album "Community," Castro Theatre organist David Hegarty and cable car bell-ringing by 8-time champion Byron Cobb. Follow Total SF adventures at www.sfchronicle.com/totalsf
5/5/2023
29:14
The best hidden stairways of San Francisco
Is San Francisco a great stairway city? Walk SF's Nancy Botkin answers with a definite "yes," after designing the S.F. Stair Challenge, a 4-mile, 2,000-step path through North Beach, Russian Hill and Telegraph Hill that's happening Saturday, May 6, 2023, exclusive to members of the pedestrian advocacy group. Botkin leads Total SF hosts Peter Hartlaub and Heather Knight on the bulk of the hike, then sits down at Joe DiMaggio Park in North Beach to pick some favorite stairways in San Francisco.
4/28/2023
28:54
8 things to do in S.F. this spring!
With the weather improving after a frigid winter, Total SF hosts Peter Hartlaub and Heather Knight pick eight fun things to do this spring. Outdoorsy adventures include a super bloom flower tour, walk from Oracle Park to North Beach, SF City FC soccer game at Kezar Stadium and fun on the Treasure Island ferry. Also in this episode, an important announcement about Heather's Bay Area Hip-Hop Mixtape.
4/21/2023
25:22
Secrets of S.F. International Airport!
San Francisco airport commissioner Jane Natoli gives Total SF hosts Peter Hartlaub and Heather Knight a tour of SFO's Harvey Milk Terminal, then sits down to discuss the artwork, amenities and hidden gems in San Francisco International Airport. Also in this episode, Natoli discusses the concept of a "quiet airport," the importance of making transgender travelers feel welcome, her favorite S.F. burrito and why SFO should have a gay bar called "The Cockpit."
4/14/2023
30:39
The ultimate Bay Area hip-hop mixtape
KQED launched the ambitious That's My Word project earlier this year, assembling several music and culture writers to celebrate the 50th anniversary of hip-hop in the Bay Area. KQED's Gabe Meline and Pendarvis Harshaw join Total SF hosts Peter Hartlaub and Heather Knight in The Chronicle archive to talk about the project, the KQED/Chronicle rivalry and the legacy of rap music in the Bay Area. Meline, Hawshaw and Hartlaub also draft some of their favorite artists and songs for a Bay Area hip-hop mixtape, aimed at Knight and others who might want an entry point into the local rap scene.
Follow the KQED project at www.bayareahiphop.org
