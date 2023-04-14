The Betchelor is a Bachelor recap podcast hosted by Kay Brown and Jared Freid of Betches Media. This weekly podcast follows the latest episodes and makes fun of... More
Available Episodes
5 of 238
Betch Island: A Hot New Podcast Enters The Villa (Love Island UK Season 10 Premiere)
You asked for it, we delivered. The Betchelor and Kay Brown are headed to the villa for the premiere episode of Love Island UK Season 10. Kay teams up with Betches’ own Love Island aficionado herself, Ali Friedlander, to equip you with all the insider knowledge you need to become a Love Island expert, starting with an explanation of the twist in this year’s format. They dive into a passionate discussion about the five captivating couples paired up at the start, dissecting their dynamics from most-likable to doomed-to-fail. And just when you thought the temperature couldn’t rise any further, brace yourself for the bombshell entrance of Zachariah. Kay and Ali offer their rankings of the most daring “grafts” and unfortunate “mugs” of the week, and put all their eggs in one basket with a few predictions for what’s to come.
Be sure to leave us a review or DM @TheBetchelor on Instagram if you want to hear more Love Island recaps this season!
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
6/10/2023
45:19
Return To Bach Nation Ft. Gabi Elnicki
After a quick divert from Bach Nation, Jared and Kay are dive back in with an exclusive interview with Gabi Elnicki. They talk all about life after almost being Mrs. Shallcross, what her relationship is with Kaity Biggar, and what she plans on doing now. Will she take the standard Bach route and move to LA and go to Revolve fest, or will she live her normal life? Take a listen to find out! Be sure to follow @thebetchelor on Instagram to keep up with all reality tv and entertainment news.
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
4/26/2023
30:33
Love Is Blind Reunion: Love Is Really Aware Of Social Media
After the fiasco that was the Love Is Blind "live" reunion, Kay and Jared were finally able watch and wow, they have thoughts. Kay is begging people to stop apologizing for things they don't need to apologize for, and they come to the conclusion all of these people are too chronically online. Of course Jared and Kay address the Vanessa Lachey of it all because WTF was that? Be sure to follow @thebetchelor on Instagram to keep up with all reality tv and entertainment news.
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
4/18/2023
1:15:00
Love Is Blind Finale: Everyone Has The Same Wedding
The wedding bells are ringing, the farm chic tables are set and we are ready to see who says I do. Jared and Kay breakdown the rumors about Kwame Appiah allegedly paying someone to play the part of his sister, and Jackie Bond's statement about how things really went down. Jared discovered the real reason behind all of Chelsea Griffin's crazy jewelry. And of course, it wouldn't be an episode of LIB where Micah Lussier's "BFF" doesn't act like the worst person we have never met. Be sure to follow @thebetchelor on Instagram to keep up with all reality tv and entertainment news.
Check out our latest promo codes here: https://betches.com/promos
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
4/14/2023
1:24:46
Love Is Blind Eps 9-11: One Is Sick And One Is Calculated
We're in the home stretch of Love Is Blind. They're picking out wedding dresses, tuxes, and some are giving the ring back. Kay and Jared have many thoughts on Chelsea and Kwame, and that engagement photoshoot. They also discuss how they see Zach in a different light after meeting his family, and seeing Bliss' mom meet with him. It almost brought a tear to their eyes! We are left with blue balls with the insane cliffhanger, and can't wait for the finale. Be sure to follow @thebetchelor on Instagram to keep up with all reality tv and entertainment news.
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
The Betchelor is a Bachelor recap podcast hosted by Kay Brown and Jared Freid of Betches Media. This weekly podcast follows the latest episodes and makes fun of all the ridiculous things the contestants say and do – because honestly, why else watch the show if not for the commentary? For more info check out weekly recaps at Betches.com or follow our Instagram, @thebetchelor.