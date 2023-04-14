Betch Island: A Hot New Podcast Enters The Villa (Love Island UK Season 10 Premiere)

You asked for it, we delivered. The Betchelor and Kay Brown are headed to the villa for the premiere episode of Love Island UK Season 10. Kay teams up with Betches’ own Love Island aficionado herself, Ali Friedlander, to equip you with all the insider knowledge you need to become a Love Island expert, starting with an explanation of the twist in this year’s format. They dive into a passionate discussion about the five captivating couples paired up at the start, dissecting their dynamics from most-likable to doomed-to-fail. And just when you thought the temperature couldn’t rise any further, brace yourself for the bombshell entrance of Zachariah. Kay and Ali offer their rankings of the most daring “grafts” and unfortunate “mugs” of the week, and put all their eggs in one basket with a few predictions for what’s to come. Be sure to leave us a review or DM @TheBetchelor on Instagram if you want to hear more Love Island recaps this season! Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices