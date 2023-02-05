Hi! We're Shay Shull from Mix and Match Mama and Erika Slaughter from A Little Bit of Everything, and we're two best friends breaking down topics each week that... More
Available Episodes
5 of 58
S4 EP9: 40th Birthdays, Skin Treatment, Unique Phobias, and More!!
Hi from Turks and Caicos! The Besties and their husbands are on location while celebrating Erika's 40th birthday in a fabulous location. But no fear! They have been saving so many fun topics for your listening pleasure! Erika is giving us an update on her skin, Shay is sharing the phobias that keep her from eating mayo and wearing socks, they are both sharing a fun pop culture round-up, and are answering YOUR listener questions about makeup and skin treatment.
We love feedback! Be sure to reach out via email at [email protected], follow us on Instagram @thebestiebreakdown, follow us and leave us a lovely rating, and review on your favorite podcasting platform!
https://mixandmatchtravelagency.com/https://www.bravotv.com/summer-househttps://www.amazon.com/Enneagram-Beginners-Christian-Understanding-God-Centered/dp/0593196775
The Bestie Breakdown is brought to you by Shay Shull of the Mix and Match Mama blog and Erika Slaughter of A Little Bit of Everything.
5/2/2023
34:52
S4 EP8: Motorcycles, Bikes, and Tacos... Oh My!
Oh friends! This episode contains so many updates, opinions, reviews and some excellent listener questions! We are giving you an update on the motorcyclist, Erika's trip to Santa Barbara and her unsuccessful bike ride, Shay's review of Taco Bueno recommended by Sheaffer (per listener request), and the Love is Blind reunion fail! Listeners are asking ALLLL about trip planning and...memoir titles?!
https://www.netflix.com/title/80996601https://people.com/tv/the-bachelor-s-sean-and-catherine-inside-their-wedding/https://www.tacobueno.com/locations/&zip=73401https://mixandmatchtravelagency.com/
We love feedback! Be sure to reach out via email at [email protected], follow us on Instagram @thebestiebreakdown, follow us and leave us a lovely rating, and review on your favorite podcasting platform!
The Bestie Breakdown is brought to you by Shay Shull of the Mix and Match Mama blog and Erika Slaughter of A Little Bit of Everything.
4/28/2023
33:25
S4 EP7: Erika Screams, Shay is Impulsive, Howie Mandel, and TEENS!
Today's episode has us going behind the scenes of a true best friend chat. We are talking about how we handle emergency situations, Erika's eczema, and impulsive (neon) decisions. We are also going DEEP into breaking down the Tom Sandoval interview on the Howie Mandel Does Stuff podcast. Do Erika and Shay have the same opinion? Spoiler alert...they don't!! Our listener questions this week have us talking about of endgame spices and the best/worst part of raising teenagers. Friends, this week’s episode is all over the place in the very best of ways! https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/howie-mandel-does-stuff-podcast/id1555137542?i=1000608488550We love feedback! Be sure to reach out via email at [email protected], follow us on Instagram @thebestiebreakdown, follow us and leave us a lovely rating, and review on your favorite podcasting platform!
The Bestie Breakdown is brought to you by Shay Shull of the Mix and Match Mama blog and Erika Slaughter of A Little Bit of Everything.
4/25/2023
32:50
S4 EP6: Babies, Barbies, and is Love Really Blind?!
Episode 6 is a fun one! The Besties are chatting about EVERYTHING from why in the world Shay is back at the dentist (and embarrassing middle schoolers) to the new Barbie movie to Netflix shows and MORE! Who just had twins?! What is happening with Love is Blind?! And of course, YOUR Listener Questions! Guys, these questions are good! We are talking all about the things we are letting go of and what is weird in our purses...if we carry them!
We love feedback! Be sure to reach out via email at [email protected], follow us on Instagram @thebestiebreakdown, follow us and leave us a lovely rating, and review on your favorite podcasting platform!
https://www.netflix.com/title/80996601?source=35https://www.netflix.com/title/81450827https://www.barbieselfie.ai/step/4-share/https://www.imdb.com/title/tt1517268/https://people.com/parents/hilary-swank-welcomes-twins-a-boy-and-girl/
The Bestie Breakdown is brought to you by Shay Shull of the Mix and Match Mama blog and Erika Slaughter of A Little Bit of Everything.
4/20/2023
33:47
S4 EP 5: Battle of the Chicken, Ultimate Girl's Trip, and Celebrities in the Bathroom
We aren’t too chicken to break down…chicken?! In today’s episode, the Besties are tackling the serious topic of comparing two popular chicken chains (and their sauces): Raising Cane’s or Chick-fil-a? Only one shall prevail! They are also diving into the third season of Real Housewives Ultimate Girl’s Trip (oh the drama!), celebrity bathroom sightings, and Brooke Shields. And of course, your listener questions! We are talking concerts and perfumes!
We love feedback! Be sure to reach out via email at [email protected], follow us on Instagram @thebestiebreakdown, follow us and leave us a lovely rating, and review on your favorite podcasting platform!
The Bestie Breakdown is brought to you by Shay Shull of the Mix and Match Mama blog and Erika Slaughter of A Little Bit of Everything.
https://www.raisingcanes.com/homehttps://www.chick-fil-a.com/https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Rachel_Zoehttps://us.louisvuitton.com/eng-us/products/attrape-reves-nvprod1160017v/LP0083https://www.sephora.com/product/replica-by-fireplace-P404758https://www.sephora.com/product/replica-beach-walk-P385358https://www.nordstrom.com/s/parfums-de-marly-delina-eau-de-parfum/4626476
Hi! We're Shay Shull from Mix and Match Mama and Erika Slaughter from A Little Bit of Everything, and we're two best friends breaking down topics each week that you won't find on our blogs! We cover everything from pop culture to travel, motherhood, organization, fitness, fashion, food and so much more! We're two best friends just chatting about life, and we're so excited you're here!