Raven-Symoné and Miranda Maday host The Best Podcast Ever. Seriously, it's the best...it even says it in the title. Join the married couple as they spin a w...

Raven-Symoné and Miranda Maday host The Best Podcast Ever. Seriously, it's the best...it even says it in the title. Join the married couple as they spin a w...

About The Best Podcast Ever with Raven and Miranda

Raven-Symoné and Miranda Maday host The Best Podcast Ever. Seriously, it's the best...it even says it in the title. Join the married couple as they spin a wheel with random words, from acersecomic to zebra (and everything in between) to determine where the conversation starts, however - where does it go? The possibilities are endless with these two. Each week, the hosts welcome a celebrity friend, a famous guest, the BEST guest ever, and with the spin of the wheel and trusting fate, the conversation begins. Think this sounds impossible? You haven’t heard these two talk. The Best Podcast Ever with Raven and Miranda, an iHeartRadio podcast.