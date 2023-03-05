Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
  • Full Show PT 1: Wednesday, May 3
    Full Show PT 1: Wednesday, May 3 Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    5/3/2023
    1:10:06
  • Full Show PT 2: Wednesday, May 3
    Full Show PT 2: Wednesday, May 3 Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    5/3/2023
    50:48
  • PT 2: Producer Rebecca Is Challenging Abby To A Race For Redemption!
    It’s a unique race challenge. Producer Rebecca thinks she can beat Abby in a race if all things are equal…like weight! Who do you think will win?! Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    5/3/2023
    9:13
  • These Are The Actors Who Are Supporting The Hollywood Writer’s Strike!
    These Are The Actors Who Are Supporting The Hollywood Writer’s Strike! Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    5/3/2023
    7:24
  • He Wants To Live His Life Authentically But His Wife Won’t Let Him!
    He wants to live his authentic life, but his Wife won’t accept it. We've got a professional lined up to give him advice! Click here to listen: Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    5/3/2023
    9:12

About The Bert Show

Making your mornings bearable with the best morning radio show around! We're real and we're funny, and we do it all authentically. Whether it's the entertainment news, listener drama or a peek into our own lives, we serve the laughs while bringing you into our world so you can take a break and escape yours. Check back daily for new episodes with Bert, Kristin, Moe, Abby & the entire Bert Show Cast! Be a part of the show: call us toll free at 1-855-BertShow or visit www.thebertshow.com
