Becoming Elite
Nina Hayes
Make it Make Sense
This is the followup to Episode 100 filmed Sep 2022. Please do not drive while listening to this.
The Weight of Not Carrying Your Weight
A must listen. If you are feeling stuck, this will help you get unstuck and kick your life into gear. Please consult your therapist as needed.
Follow the Nudge (End of Chapter)
The more you follow the nudge, the more you learn it’s language. You know exactly what you want. Follow that.
An Ick to Success?
A new take on self sabotage. In this episode we reflect on the lessons we have learned and how to employ compassion for those still learning their way spiritually.
Stress Addiction
If you find yourself uncomfortable when chaos or stress is removed, this is for you. Not knowing what your next season looks like doesn’t mean subconsciously adding in chaos in the mean time.
About Becoming Elite
This living audiobook is the self improvement journey of an esthetician turned facialist turned school owner. Through this journey, important life lessons such as overcoming doubt, imposter syndrome, heartbreak, depression, overthinking and more are discussed in story telling format. Narrated by Nina Hayes.
