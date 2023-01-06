Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Becoming Elite

Podcast Becoming Elite
Nina Hayes
This living audiobook is the self improvement journey of an esthetician turned facialist turned school owner. Through this journey, important life lessons such ... More
EducationSelf-Improvement
Available Episodes

5 of 152
  • Make it Make Sense
    This is the followup to Episode 100 filmed Sep 2022. Please do not drive while listening to this.
    6/18/2023
    39:02
  • The Weight of Not Carrying Your Weight
    A must listen. If you are feeling stuck, this will help you get unstuck and kick your life into gear. Please consult your therapist as needed.
    6/17/2023
    40:46
  • Follow the Nudge (End of Chapter)
    The more you follow the nudge, the more you learn it’s language. You know exactly what you want. Follow that.
    6/7/2023
    21:44
  • An Ick to Success?
    A new take on self sabotage. In this episode we reflect on the lessons we have learned and how to employ compassion for those still learning their way spiritually.
    6/3/2023
    51:59
  • Stress Addiction
    If you find yourself uncomfortable when chaos or stress is removed, this is for you. Not knowing what your next season looks like doesn’t mean subconsciously adding in chaos in the mean time.
    6/1/2023
    17:09

About Becoming Elite

This living audiobook is the self improvement journey of an esthetician turned facialist turned school owner. Through this journey, important life lessons such as overcoming doubt, imposter syndrome, heartbreak, depression, overthinking and more are discussed in story telling format. Narrated by Nina Hayes.
