In this episode Emily and Serena introduce themselves, how they know each other, and how this podcast started!! They also get into how they became Swifties and their Eras Tour experience. Tune in weekly for more Taylor Swift related delusion.Follow Us:https://www.instagram.com/thegirlswholiveindelusion/Serena:https://www.instagram.com/serenarosephoto/Emily:https://www.instagram.com/ekelleydesign/https://www.instagram.com/emilykelley/

About The Girls Who Live in Delusion

The ramblings of 2 girls, Serena and Emily, who live in a delusional fantasy world where nothing exists except for Taylor Swift. We’ve been massive fans for over half our lives, and are always looking for an excuse to talk about it. We’ll dive into theories, share stories, and dream of the next time we get to see her. There is always something happening in the Taylor Swift universe, and we want to talk about it all. We have a lot to say—controversial opinions included. Aside from being massive fans, we are both self-employed creatives with big (delusional?) dreams of someday working with her.