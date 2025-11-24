Episode #112 - The Beatles Recording Sessions Volume 8
The Beatles Multi-Track Meltdown features stripped down, deconstructed mixes of classic Beatles songs, live cuts, solo material, demos, and much more. By highlighting different instruments and vocals you will experience these songs in a way that you've never imagined.
For this show we’re going get deep into the sessions for a handful of Beatles songs for volume 8 of The Beatles Recording Sessions.
--------
50:02
--------
50:02
Episode #111 - The Single-Tracked Beatles Volume 2
The Beatles Multi-Track Meltdown features stripped down, deconstructed mixes of classic Beatles songs, live cuts, solo material, demos, and much more. By highlighting different instruments and vocals you will experience these songs in a way that you've never imagined. For this show we’re going to strip away the overdubs and feature the pure, single tracked vocals from a number of Beatles tracks from 1963 to 1965 in Volume Two of The Single-Tracked Beatles. This more intimate look at the Beatles as vocalists shows how double tracking changed the sound of the finished productions and gives insight into what these songs would have sounded like had the group continued recording their albums in a similar style to their debut.
--------
45:57
--------
45:57
Episode #110 - 8. Dissecting The White Album Surround Sound Mixes
The Beatles Multi-Track Meltdown features stripped down, deconstructed mixes of classic Beatles songs, live cuts, solo material, demos, and much more. By highlighting different instruments and vocals you will experience these songs in a way that you've never imagined.
This is the eighth and final episode in which we dissect the White Album Surround Sound mixes listening to different channels of the 5.1 spectrum separately. Part Eight highlights the left channel of Side Two of Album Two followed by the right channel.
--------
54:50
--------
54:50
Episode #109 - 7. Dissecting The White Album Surround Sound Mixes
The Beatles Multi-Track Meltdown features stripped down, deconstructed mixes of classic Beatles songs, live cuts, solo material, demos, and much more. By highlighting different instruments and vocals you will experience these songs in a way that you've never imagined.
For the last six episodes we’ve been dissecting the White Album Surround Sound mixes listening to different channels of the 5.1 spectrum separately. Part Seven focuses on the center channel of Side Two of Album Two followed by the rear channels.
--------
54:29
--------
54:29
Episode #108 - 6. Dissecting The White Album Surround Sound Mixes
----more----The Beatles Multi-Track Meltdown features stripped down, deconstructed mixes of classic Beatles songs, live cuts, solo material, demos, and much more. By highlighting different instruments and vocals you will experience these songs in a way that you've never imagined.
Over the next few episodes we’re going to dissect the White Album Surround Sound mixes listening to different channels of the 5.1 spectrum separately. Part Six highlights the left channel of Side One/ Album Two followed by the right channel.