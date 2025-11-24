Episode #111 - The Single-Tracked Beatles Volume 2

The Beatles Multi-Track Meltdown features stripped down, deconstructed mixes of classic Beatles songs, live cuts, solo material, demos, and much more. By highlighting different instruments and vocals you will experience these songs in a way that you've never imagined. For this show we’re going to strip away the overdubs and feature the pure, single tracked vocals from a number of Beatles tracks from 1963 to 1965 in Volume Two of The Single-Tracked Beatles. This more intimate look at the Beatles as vocalists shows how double tracking changed the sound of the finished productions and gives insight into what these songs would have sounded like had the group continued recording their albums in a similar style to their debut.