Post Show Recaps covers “The Bear,” the FX drama series starring Jeremy Allen White and Ebon Moss-Bachrach
The Bear Season 2 Episodes 6 – 10 Discussion
The Bear Season 2 Episodes 6 – 10 Discussion Post Show Recaps presents coverage of ‘The Bear,’ The drama series stars Jeremy Allen White as young chef, Carmy, who comes home to Chicago to run his family’s sandwich shop. Hosts Marissa Garza (@marsbarz) and LaTonya Starks (@lkstarks) will be covering all of season 2. In […]
6/26/2023
1:18:55
The Bear Season 2 Episodes 1-5 Discussion
In this episode, Marissa and LaTonya discuss Season 2 in full spoilery detail.
6/23/2023
58:28
The Bear Season 2 is Here: Everything You Need to Know
In this episode, Marissa and Josh Wigler (@roundhoward) discuss everything you need to know about Season 2.
6/22/2023
46:11
The Best TV of 2022
In this podcast, Josh Wigler (@roundhoward) and Antonio Mazzaro (@acmazzaro) talk through The Best TV of the Year and its place in 2022.
1/1/2023
2:23:49
The Bear Season 1 Feedback
In this episode, Marissa and LaTonya go over feedback from 'The Bear,' with special guest, Dr. Amanda (@dramandar).