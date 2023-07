The Battle of Gettysburg Podcast

John Sedgwick and The Union Sixth Corps - Part Two (S4 E8)

In this episode, Eric, Jim, and Jody are once again joined by esteemed Civil War historian Dr. Carol Reardon as she discusses John Sedgwick and the Union Sixth Corps from their pursuit of Lee's army after Gettysburg to the death of Sedgwick on May 9, 1864. Part Two features a wide-ranging discussion of topics pertaining to Sedgwick and his troops, but also features a Dan Sickles Report not to be missed!