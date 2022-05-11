The Battle of Gettysburg Podcast is the premier podcast on the Gettysburg Campaign. Hosted by historians and Gettysburg Licensed Battlefield Guides Jim Hessler ...
John Sedgwick and The Union Sixth Corps - Part Two (S4 E8)
In this episode, Eric, Jim, and Jody are once again joined by esteemed Civil War historian Dr. Carol Reardon as she discusses John Sedgwick and the Union Sixth Corps from their pursuit of Lee's army after Gettysburg to the death of Sedgwick on May 9, 1864. Part Two features a wide-ranging discussion of topics pertaining to Sedgwick and his troops, but also features a Dan Sickles Report not to be missed!
If you would like to donate to the show, you can do so via the following:
A one-time donation on PayPal at paypal.me/gettysburgpodcast
or
A recurring, monthly donation at www.patreon.com/gettysburgpodcast
All donations offset the show's production costs and allow it to remain a free resource on the Battle of Gettysburg.
You can find The Battle of Gettysburg Podcast on social media at the following:
Facebook: The Battle of Gettysburg Podcast
Twitter: @gettysburgpod
Instagram: @thebattleofgettysburgpodcast
Email: [email protected]
Also don't forget to follow our show on Youtube, just simply search The Battle of Gettysburg Podcast!
6/23/2023
1:21:05
John Sedgwick and The Union Sixth Corps - Part One (S4 E7)
In this episode, Eric, Jim, and Jody are joined by esteemed Civil War historian Dr. Carol Reardon as she discusses John Sedgwick and the Union Sixth Corps in the Gettysburg Campaign. Part One covers the background of John Sedgwick, a discussion of the composition of the Sixth Corps during the campaign, and a detailed look at the critical, but often overlooked, role the corps will play on July 2 and 3.
5/10/2023
1:29:58
The Gettysburg Bad History Episode - Part Two (S4 E6)
In this episode, Eric and Jim continue their look at Bad Gettysburg History with a special focus on July 3 and beyond! Topics covered are Confederate Strategy on July 3, fighting around Culp's Hill, Pickett's Charge, East AND South Cavalry Field, and much more in this edition of The Battle of Gettysburg Podcast.
1/24/2023
1:52:24
The Gettysburg Bad History Episode - Part One (S4 E5)
In this episode, Eric and Jim tackle a beloved subject matter: Gettysburg's bad history! What makes "bad history?" What are some of the more egregious Gettysburg myths, misunderstandings, or outright misinterpretations that relate to the battle? Tune in as our co-hosts delve into the worst of Gettysburg history!
11/5/2022
1:32:43
George Meade at Gettysburg - Part Two (S4 E4)
Eric and Jim continue their conversation with Kent Masterson Brown about all things George Meade and Gettysburg. In this episode, they pick up on the morning of July 2 and continue to the end of the battle on July 3, with some discussion of the logistical challenges faced by the Army of the Potomac in the wake of their victory. And yes there is some talk about a certain Union general...
The Battle of Gettysburg Podcast is the premier podcast on the Gettysburg Campaign. Hosted by historians and Gettysburg Licensed Battlefield Guides Jim Hessler and Eric Lindblade, each episode focuses on a particular aspect of the 1863 battle and campaign with expert analysis that will leave listeners educated and entertained. Eric and Jim do not just tell you what happened, but why and how it happened; whether you are a new student of Gettysburg or a seasoned pro, you are sure to come away with a better understanding of this critical moment in the American Civil War!