I Need That Bounce
Just some of my favorite bounce mixes to play. DM me on Tik Tok, Twitter or IG and let me know what songs I missed!1. Gimmi Gimmi/It's All Good - Magnolia Shorty, Big Feedia & Josephine Addie2. Bounce It Biggity Bounce It - HaSizzle3. Gitty Up - Sissy Nobby4. Hut (Football Twerk) - Monsta Wit Da Fade5. Post To Be - Reup Reedy6. Fishcer Fool - Reup Reedy7. Bestfriend - DJ RL Feat. Ant Liva8. I Need A Hot Girl - Hot Boys9. Kicking Flavors - Fly Boi Keno10. Getcha Sum - HaSizzle11. Crazy Bout My Boyfriend - Sissy Nobby12. Sit On Dat - Vickeelo13. I Love You Yeah - HaSizzle14. Make Up To Break Up - Vickeelo15. Uh Oh - Dino BTW16. Baby - Dino BTW17. Beat It Out The Frame - Sissy Nobby18. Rock It - Master P19. Like A Soulja - HaSizzle20. Freestyle Breakdown Pt. 2 - Supahbadd21. Bedroom - Supahbadd22. Back That Ass Up - Juvenile
4/11/2023
30:20
Old Skool
A couple of my personal favorites from the 90s & early 2000s!
10/8/2022
35:28
Very Legit
The only pregame playlist you need provided by Vera's very own, DJ Legit 🔥Follow Legit on Instagram @_djlegit609New Mix Every Single Saturday @ 11AM
9/17/2022
42:13
SEPT.
Some smooth, current R&B vibes.New mix every Saturday @ 11AM!
9/10/2022
36:17
Summertime Shootout
A nice mix of some current bangers to kick off the summer 🥂