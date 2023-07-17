Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Podcast The Banksy Story
BBC Radio 4
The story of Banksy's rise from secretive street artist to international icon.
Arts
Available Episodes

2 of 2
  • 1. The Mild, Mild West
    James Peak isn't an art critic, or even a journalist. He's a Banksy super-fan, and in this series he, and his soundman, Duncan, get closer than close to Banksy's secret world - telling the story of the graffiti kid who made spraying walls into high art, the household name who is completely anonymous, the cultural phenomenon who bites the hand that feeds him. James persuades a member of Banksy's secret team – someone who worked closely with the artist when they were starting to cut through – to talk about the experience. The story that results is a rollercoaster ride. In this episode, how did the city of Bristol, in the south west of England, help to shape Banksy and his art? And will James and Duncan find the person they're looking for? Written, Produced and Presented by James Peak Sound & Commentary: Duncan Crowe. Voices: Keith Wickham & Harriet Carmichael Music: Alcatraz Swim Team & Lilium Series Mixing: Neil Churchill Executive Producer: Philip Abrams With special thanks to Hadrian Briggs, Pete Chinn, Patrick Nguyen, John Higgs and Steph Warren. An Essential Radio production for BBC Radio 4
    7/17/2023
    22:18
  • Welcome to The Banksy Story
    James Peak isn't an art critic, or even a journalist. He's a Banksy super-fan, and in this series he gets closer than close to Banksy's secret world to tell the story of the graffiti kid who made spraying walls into high art, the anonymous figure who became a household name, the cultural phenomenon who bites the hand that feeds him. Written, Produced and Presented by James Peak Sound & Commentary: Duncan Crowe. Music: Alcatraz Swim Team & Lilium Series Mixing: Neil Churchill Executive Producer: Philip Abrams With special thanks to Hadrian Briggs, Pete Chinn, Keith Wickham, Harriet Carmichael, Patrick Nguyen, John Higgs and Steph Warren
    7/10/2023
    2:32

About The Banksy Story

