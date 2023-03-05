The Baddie B Mindset Podcast is the perfect dose of money, mindset, self love, and spirituality to keep female entrepreneurs, influencers, business women, and b... More
Available Episodes
5 of 122
Episode 122: Ascending to your desired IDENTITY
Welcome back to the podcast Baddie! Have you ever voted for a beauty pageant? Whether that be voting for your favorite Miss Universe, Mi Belleza Latina, or America's next top Model…have you ever voted? The reason why I ask this question is because similar to how Miss Universe gets voted as winner, I want you to begin casting votes for the version of YOU that you can't stop thinking ab out…(; Your inner dream girl. Your expression of Miss Universe. Your innermost winner. I want you to begin casting votes for HER. Most Baddies are completely unconscious to the fact that everyday, they are voting for either a wanted or unwanted identity through their habits! Whether it be voting for the identity of “I eat junk food.” by eating crap food everyday… Voting for the identity of “I never pay my bills on time.” by never paying their bills on time… Or voting the identity of “I don’t have what it takes to go after my dream life.” by never going after their dreams! People are constantly casting votes for an identity that is either exciting them or keeping them stagnant. So with this week's episode, it’s time for you to vote for your desired LIMITLESS identity! 💫🦋 This is a concept that I will be diving WAY deeper into inside my 3-Day Workshop, Unlock Your Limitless Potential so be sure to sign up for that! 👇🏼 💫Click here to sign up for my 3-day LIVE Workshop, Unlock Your Limitless Potential!💫 JOIN THE BBM FACEBOOK COMMUNITY: https://www.facebook.com/groups/baddiebmindset Vibe with the baddies on Instagram: @baddiebmindset www.baddiebmindset.com
5/10/2023
19:57
Episode 121: Tapping into your LIMITLESS potential
Welcome back to the podcast Baddie! If you have been feeling like your dreams are FAR-FETCHED and can't seem to see how everything is going to align for you, this episode is for you! I have been talking to clients, friends, and family and I have been noticing a common theme going around and that theme is unfulfill-ness. Either they are unfulfilled at their job... Or they are unfulfilled in their current environment... Or they are in an unfulfilling relationship... This honestly excites me because just 2 years ago, that was me! I would look at influencers on my brake and see yet again another Bali vacation while I was at work on my 10 minute break, trying to eat my food as quickly as possible, unfulfilled AF. So trust me when I say that if I was able to change my reality in just under 2 years...so can you. You are limitless and I want to prove that to you! 💫Click here to sign up for my 3-day LIVE Workshop, Unlock Your Limitless Potential!💫 JOIN THE BBM FACEBOOK COMMUNITY: https://www.facebook.com/groups/baddiebmindset Vibe with the baddies on Instagram: @baddiebmindset www.baddiebmindset.com
5/3/2023
25:40
Episode 120: Reprogram your subconscious with these 5 energy hacks
Welcome back to the podcast Baddie! On today's podcast episode I am sharing with you 5 amazing energy/ imagination hacks that are going to help you reprogram your subconscious mind to attract more success & abundance! These energy hacks are mini-rituals that are ridiculously simple to do and help reprogram your mind to be one that sees beauty These rituals are some of my favorite energy hacks that I embody on a daily basis and that continue to bring me abundance and prosperity in my business and personal life. Your subconscious mind is the most POWERFUL tool that you have to create your reality! But do you know which language your subconscious mind speaks? IMAGINATION! Could simple visuals that we used to imagine when children, really help us reprogram the subconscious mind? Tune into this week's episode to find out (; JOIN THE BBM FACEBOOK COMMUNITY: https://www.facebook.com/groups/baddiebmindset Vibe with the baddies on Instagram: @baddiebmindset www.baddiebmindset.com
4/26/2023
22:57
Episode 119: Is it sacrifice?? or ABUNDANCE!
Welcome back to the podcast Baddie! On today's podcast episode I am coming to you live from the Wynn in Las Vegas with a paradigm shifting episode all around LUXURY. Luxury to me is being able to feel like you have more than enough money, food, ideas, energy, etc and can MORE than afford the things that matter to you most. If you currently drive a Toyota Corolla but can MORE than afford a BMW…that is luxury to me. Now if you get a BMW but always feel like you're just meeting ends…that doesn’t feel luxurious to me. Don’t feel bad for slightly sacrificing the finer things in life….ideally you’re NOT sacrificing anything! You are actually creating MORE abundance in your life because by choosing to not hurry and get the BMW, you are creating WAY more abundance to invest in your business, your self care, your mindset, your investment accounts & savings accounts, etc! And by continuously feeling abundant…you will naturally begin to attract more and more abundance. Listen in to hear all about it. JOIN THE MONEY MAKING BADDIES WAITLIST: https://baddiebmindset.ck.page/26758dd9a9 JOIN THE BBM FACEBOOK COMMUNITY: https://www.facebook.com/groups/baddiebmindset Vibe with the baddies on Instagram: @baddiebmindset www.baddiebmindset.com
4/19/2023
24:24
Episode 118: Are you pushing your desires away?
Welcome back to the podcast beautiful! Per usual, I have yet another amazing download for you that is going to help you heal your feminine energy and get into that receiving state (you know... that state that you are in when you RECEIVE your manifestations😉). Working out that receiving muscle is so crucial in the manifestation process! However, could it be that you are subconsciously pushing away- receiving? On today's podcast episode, I want to offer that you RECEIVE your "bad" days...Meaning, receive your problems. Dont place a "bad" life label on them and accept them for how they are. When you trust in the Universe and effortlessly accept all curve balls, why wouldn't accepting your manifestations be a breeze? Your ability to receive the "bad" determines your ability to receive the "good". Listen in to hear all about it. JOIN THE BBM FACEBOOK COMMUNITY: https://www.facebook.com/groups/baddiebmindset Vibe with the baddies on Instagram: @baddiebmindset www.baddiebmindset.com
The Baddie B Mindset Podcast is the perfect dose of money, mindset, self love, and spirituality to keep female entrepreneurs, influencers, business women, and baddies aligned to their vision.
Every single Wednesday, expect a juicy episode that will keep you on track to stepping into your baddest and highest self. Subscribe to the podcast so you don't miss a thing!