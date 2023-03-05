Episode 122: Ascending to your desired IDENTITY

Welcome back to the podcast Baddie! Have you ever voted for a beauty pageant? Whether that be voting for your favorite Miss Universe, Mi Belleza Latina, or America's next top Model…have you ever voted? ​ The reason why I ask this question is because similar to how Miss Universe gets voted as winner, I want you to begin casting votes for the version of YOU that you can't stop thinking ab out…(; ​ Your inner dream girl. ​ Your expression of Miss Universe. ​ Your innermost winner. ​ I want you to begin casting votes for HER. Most Baddies are completely unconscious to the fact that everyday, they are voting for either a wanted or unwanted identity through their habits! Whether it be voting for the identity of "I eat junk food." by eating crap food everyday… Voting for the identity of "I never pay my bills on time." by never paying their bills on time… Or voting the identity of "I don't have what it takes to go after my dream life." by never going after their dreams! People are constantly casting votes for an identity that is either exciting them or keeping them stagnant. So with this week's episode, it's time for you to vote for your desired LIMITLESS identity! 💫🦋​ This is a concept that I will be diving WAY deeper into inside my 3-Day Workshop, Unlock Your Limitless Potential so be sure to sign up for that!