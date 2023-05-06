The Dumb Dumb Club: Spicy Edition

The Dumb Dumb Club. We know it, we live it, we love it. However...this week is a little different. Today's episode is all about our Dumb Dumb Club moments: Sex Edition. I daresay the majority of us were raised to not only avoid sex, but to fear it a little bit. Because of this, soooo many of us had confusions about what sex what and how to talk about it. Hopefully today we break that wide open and giggle at ourselves a little bit, otherwise I might cry at how many of us didn't know we had 3 holes. Enjoy!