Hi! I’m Madi Murphy. I’ve searched my whole life to find my passion. Little did I know, I had been practicing my true talent every minute of every day: complain... More
Available Episodes
5 of 158
Hate Lists and Short Kings and Bad Dates, OH MY!
This episode has a little bit of everything. I keep a list in my phone of things that make me violently angry and today I unleash my list from this week. Also, may I recommend you keeping a Hate List on your phone? It's very therapeutic. And maybe a little concerning. Enjoy listening to mine! Please note that this episode may contain paid endorsements and advertisements for products and services. Individuals on the show may have a direct or indirect financial interest in products or services referred to in this episode. TODAY'S SPONSORS: NUTRAFOL: Get $10 off your first month PLUS free shipping when you go to NUTRAFOL.COM and use the code BAD at checkout! // NUTS.COM: Get a free gift and free shipping when you spend $29 or more at NUTS.COM/BAD BETTERHELP: This episode is sponsored by BetterHelp. Go to BETTERHELP.COM/BAD to get 10% off your first month of therapy. // SHIPSTATION: Go to SHIPSTATION.COM, click on the microphone at the top of the page, and enter code BAD to get a 60-day free trial. // Produced by Dear Media
6/12/2023
56:11
Getting Smutty (with Meg)
Okay. You caught me. This episode isn't us reading smut to you. But it IS all about the world of sexy books and how it can help women explore themselves - emotionally and sexually. Meg, our resident smut expert and also my best friend, joins me today as we talk about our own explorations of sexuality and how we give ourselves permission to piece together the types of women we want to be. I always love talking with her and I hope you love listening. See you at book club! Please note that this episode may contain paid endorsements and advertisements for products and services. Individuals on the show may have a direct or indirect financial interest in products or services referred to in this episode. TODAY'S SPONSORS: RITUAL: Go to RITUAL.COM/BAD10 to get 10% off of your first three months! // DIPSEA: Get 30 days of access for free when you go to DIPSEASTORIES.COM/BAD // SQUARESPACE: Go to SQUARESPACE.COM/BAD for a free trial and when you're ready to buy a website or domain, use the code BAD for 10% off! // BETTERSLEEP: When you sleep better, you feel better. Download the BetterSleep app today! Produced by Dear Media
6/5/2023
1:07:07
The Dumb Dumb Club: Spicy Edition
The Dumb Dumb Club. We know it, we live it, we love it. However...this week is a little different. Today's episode is all about our Dumb Dumb Club moments: Sex Edition. I daresay the majority of us were raised to not only avoid sex, but to fear it a little bit. Because of this, soooo many of us had confusions about what sex what and how to talk about it. Hopefully today we break that wide open and giggle at ourselves a little bit, otherwise I might cry at how many of us didn't know we had 3 holes. Enjoy! Please note that this episode may contain paid endorsements and advertisements for products and services. Individuals on the show may have a direct or indirect financial interest in products or services referred to in this episode. TODAY'S SPONSORS: JULIE: Learn more about emergency contraception and Julie's 1 for 1 donation at JULIECARE.CO // BETTERHELP: Go to BETTERHELP.COM/BAD for 10% off of your first month of online therapy! // OUAI: Get 15% off your order of my favorite products when you go to THEOUAI.COM and use the code BAD at checkout! // MADE BY MARY: Get gorgeous pieces at affordable prices at MADEBYMARY.COM and enter the code BAD to get 10% off of your purchase! Produced by Dear Media
5/29/2023
59:06
LATEST & GREATEST
Sometimes you guys message me and say, "Madi, i would listen to you read your grocery list and still be entertained." WELL GUESS WHAT BITCHES? CAREFUL WHAT YOU WISH FOR! Jk. Kinda. Today I'm talking about all the latest and greatest things I'm loving. You guys sent me topics you want my Top 5 on and it's perfect because you know I luuurrrrv to chat with you (aka ramble for as long as possible). Enjoy! Please note that this episode may contain paid endorsements and advertisements for products and services. Individuals on the show may have a direct or indirect financial interest in products or services referred to in this episode. TODAY'S SPONSORS: BABBEL: Get up to 55% off of your subscription when you go to BABBEL.COM/BAD // GAMETIME: Download the Gametime app and use the code BAD for $20 off your first purchase // SQUARESPACE: Go to SQUARESPACE.COM/BAD for a free trial and when you're ready to buy a website or domain, use the code BAD for 10% off! // MADE BY MARY: Get gorgeous pieces at affordable prices at MADEBYMARY.COM and enter the code BAD to get 10% off of your purchase! NUTS.COM: Get a free gift and free shipping when you spend $29 or more at NUTS.COM/BAD Produced by Dear Media
5/22/2023
1:16:40
RE-ICK-NITED
THE ICK. You know it when you feel it. Today we go over your recent ick submissions (and some of my own) about what is a deal breaker and what we can let slide. Remember to keep an eye on my Instagram stories to answer the weekly questions, or head to my bio to submit to one of our recurring topics! Please note that this episode may contain paid endorsements and advertisements for products and services. Individuals on the show may have a direct or indirect financial interest in products or services referred to in this episode. TODAY'S SPONSORS: NUTRAFOL: Get $10 off your first month PLUS free shipping when you go to NUTRAFOL.COM and use the code BAD at checkout! // DIPSEA: Get 30 days of access for free when you go to DIPSEASTORIES.COM/BAD // BETTERHELP: This episode is sponsored by BetterHelp. Go to BETTERHELP.COM/BAD to get 10% off your first month of therapy. // SHIPSTATION: Go to SHIPSTATION.COM, click on the microphone at the top of the page, and enter code BAD to get a 60-day free trial. // MADE BY MARY: Get gorgeous pieces at affordable prices at MADEBYMARY.COM and enter the code BAD to get 10% off of your purchase! Produced by Dear Media
Hi! I’m Madi Murphy. I’ve searched my whole life to find my passion. Little did I know, I had been practicing my true talent every minute of every day: complaining.
Every week will explore new sh*t to hate and finding ways to laugh (or cry) about it.
Follow me on Instagram @thebadbroadcast to answer the weekly podcast question!