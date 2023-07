My Best Friend F%^&ed My First Love

Comedian Corey Rodrigues dishes the dirt on a teenage dream that turned into a nightmare when his best friend got a little too close to the woman he thought he'd spend his life with. Strap in and get ready for an unforgettable episode. The Bad Break Podcast drops every Monday morning. Subscribe on your favorite streaming platform so you don't miss a single episode. Follow us on Instagram @BadBreakPodcast, and if you have a story, email us at [email protected] or submit anonymously here. Check out The Bad Break Podcast website and stay tuned for more! About Corey Rodrigues: Corey is a highly sought after national touring college, club and corporate performer. He was the winner of The Catch a New Rising Star, The Funniest Comic in New England and the 2017 Big Sky Comedy Festivals. Rodrigues has been featured on Gotham Live, Laughs on Fox and True Tv's Laff Mobbs Laff Tracks. In 2018 he released his Dry Bar comedy special, was voted "best of the fest" at the Big Pine Comedy Festival and was picked as one of TBS's Comics to Watch at the New York Comedy Fest. In 2019 Rodrigues made his late-night TV debut on the Conan O'Brien show. In 2020 he released another 30-minute Comedy Special for the EPIX series "Unprotected Sets." His comedy is honest and fun, constantly peppering in stories from his life and the lives of those around him. Mix that with a hilarious point of view and he's able to talk about just about anything. Check out his website here.