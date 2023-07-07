Hosts Chris Riotta and Gigi Engle take listeners through the explosive world of heartbreak by interviewing celebrities, influencers, comedians and sex experts a...
Was My Ex-Husband a Cult Leader?
Model and sexologist Tyomi speaks publicly for the first time about her very public, explosive, jaw-dropping breakup in an exclusive interview with The Bad Break Podcast. Consider this the official Oprah style sit-down interview.
More about Tyomi: Hailing from Chicago, Tyomi began her career as a model working for local designers, musical artists and national brands before landing a contending spot on America's Next Top Model Cycle 14. Tyomi has since launched a YouTube channel that reaches 1.4 million viewers monthly and has appeared on major radio shows and podcasts, from Tosh.0 to Playboy Radio - and now The Bad Break Podcast! Check out Tyomi's blog here.
7/10/2023
33:25
My Best Friend F%^&ed My First Love
Comedian Corey Rodrigues dishes the dirt on a teenage dream that turned into a nightmare when his best friend got a little too close to the woman he thought he'd spend his life with. Strap in and get ready for an unforgettable episode.
About Corey Rodrigues: Corey is a highly sought after national touring college, club and corporate performer. He was the winner of The Catch a New Rising Star, The Funniest Comic in New England and the 2017 Big Sky Comedy Festivals. Rodrigues has been featured on Gotham Live, Laughs on Fox and True Tv's Laff Mobbs Laff Tracks. In 2018 he released his Dry Bar comedy special, was voted "best of the fest" at the Big Pine Comedy Festival and was picked as one of TBS's Comics to Watch at the New York Comedy Fest. In 2019 Rodrigues made his late-night TV debut on the Conan O'Brien show. In 2020 he released another 30-minute Comedy Special for the EPIX series "Unprotected Sets." His comedy is honest and fun, constantly peppering in stories from his life and the lives of those around him. Mix that with a hilarious point of view and he's able to talk about just about anything. Check out his website here.
7/10/2023
28:51
I Got Married On Ecstasy at a Music Festival
Influencer and sex coach Julieta Chiara spills the tea about a love that blossomed on party drugs at Electric Daisy Carnival – and how it all fell apart once she embraced her kinky, erotic lifestyle. Get ready for a wild ride.
More about Julieta Chiara: Julieta Chiara is a Sex and Kink coach, sex blogger, and adult space influencer. Originally going to school for sex therapy, Julieta instead found her origins and passion in the sex industry by reviewing sex toys and collaborating with adult brands. Her truest passion, BDSM, is the gift she wanted to share with the world in an approachable way that wasn't a hidden secret, but something to be infused as part of our everyday life free of shame. Through years of experience as a seasoned BDSM submissive and rope bunny, Julieta now smoothly transitions women from sexual stagnancy to their truest, kinkiest, erotic lifestyles via online 1:1 coaching, courses, and workshops. Check out her website here.
7/10/2023
24:04
My Ex Left Our Dog to Die While Trying to Win Me Back
Hosts Chris Riotta and Gigi Engle introduce themselves, the two read through anonymous breakup submissions and Chris shares his worst breakup story ever. Buckle up for the first episode of Bad Break.
7/10/2023
23:30
Season One Trailer
Sex educator Gigi Engle and investigative journalist Chris Riotta host the new show BAD BREAK, a podcast about juicy, jaw-dropping breakup stories, dropping July 10 with four back-to-back episodes. Subscribe now so you don't miss out!
