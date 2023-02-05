Artificial intelligence has arrived on the scene and the rapid adoption of technologies is entirely reshaping the current framework for how we work and live. Th... More
Making Money with AI
Jackson Greathouse Fall asked ChatGPT to turn $100 into as much money as possible. He acted as the liaison between ChatGPT and the business, doing as he was instructed. Today his new business is valued at $25,000. How did he do this, and what other methods exist for anyone to make money leveraging the power of AI? We’re going to help AIWaken the giant within, but you won’t have to pay thousands of dollars to build your confidence by walking on hot coals on this How to Make Money with AI episode of The Bad AI Show.
FULL SHOW NOTES: http://aishow.io/10
5/2/2023
18:24
Be Careful with ChatGPT!
Researchers have used AI to discover a new planet outside our solar system. Top airlines are using AI for new features within our solar system. And musicians using AI are universally excited about a chance to make music with a leading creator, and split the royalties.
Yes, the AI tentacles are making their way into multiple verticals as we have the latest news brought to you through the lens of original intelligence. This is The Bad AI Show.
FULL SHOW NOTES: https://aishow.io/09
4/25/2023
25:07
Can AI Destroy Humanity?
The developments in AI continue fast and furious as Elon Musk is launching a ChatGPT rival. Adobe has entered the AI image generation game. And someone asked a AI to “destroy humanity”. Will it succeed? AutoGPT might provide assistance as it seeks to self-improve. If it doesn’t, I have a hunch humanity will fulfill the mission all on their own. Let’s explore on this episode of The Bad AI Show.
FULL SHOW NOTES: http://aishow.io/08
Timestamps
00:00:00 - Intro00:01:08 - Elon Musk enters the AI Game00:04:50 - Auto GPT00:09:22 - Adobe releases Firefly app00:13:03 - ChaosGPT00:17:58 - Closing Remarks
4/18/2023
19:44
Creating AI Video Masterpieces with Kaiber
In past episodes, we’ve shown you how you can create images from your imagination using tools like MidJourney. Today we are going to help you take your imagination to the next level by introducing you to a tool that transforms your ideas into the visual stories of your dreams using AI.
If you are ready to level up some amazing animated stuff, get ready for episode #7 of The Bad AI Show.
FULL SHOW NOTES: http://aishow.io/07
4/11/2023
15:18
Should AI be Regulated ?! - Episode #6
Pandora's box is an artifact in Greek mythology connected with the myth of Pandora in Hesiod's 700 B.C. poem Works and Days. Hesiod related that curiosity led her to open a container left in the care of her husband, thus releasing curses upon mankind.
AI has been released from Pandora’s box, but whether or not it releases curses upon mankind is really up to us. However, some are warning that we need to slow our roll in the development of this technology, lest we end up with Terminators or something worse, like a 24-hour TV network dedicated exclusively to the Kardashians.
We’ll take a look at the latest news from the AI world today and pepper is all with some good fun. This is the Bad AI Show.
FULL SHOW NOTES: http://aishow.io/06
