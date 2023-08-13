Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Meredith Kate
Thousands of women joke about getting knocked up by their gay best friend when they get fed up with dating. Follow my decision to ACTUALLY do it: how I'm making...
Kids & FamilyParentingSociety & CulturePersonal JournalsHealth & FitnessSexuality
Available Episodes

  • 2: First Steps Towards Solo Mommyhood
    Travel back in time to MARCH 2023, the month that Meredith got serious about having a baby on her own. This week tackles her first OBGYN appointment, exploring acupuncture for fertility, and an unexpected message from her future baby's daddy.Support the showCreated, produced and hosted by Meredith Kate, co-produced by Julian Hagins. @backupplanpod on Instagram, TikTok, Pinterest, Facebook, and YouTube. backupplanpod.com for show notes, transcripts, partner links, and our newsletter.
    8/14/2023
    28:00
  • 1: An Introduction
    Picture this: college pals, a heartening bond, and an unusual dream that leads to an extraordinary journey. Meredith is your guide through this delightful adventure. Learn about her friendship with Michael, her gay best friend, and how his dream about the two of them having a baby together became a real-life decision.This episode sets the stage for future chats with experts, individuals who’ve treaded similar paths, and folks thrilled to initiate their families on their terms. Welcome to The Backup Plan.Support the showCreated, produced and hosted by Meredith Kate, co-produced by Julian Hagins. @backupplanpod on Instagram, TikTok, Pinterest, Facebook, and YouTube. backupplanpod.com for show notes, transcripts, partner links, and our newsletter.
    8/13/2023
    9:12

About The Backup Plan

Thousands of women joke about getting knocked up by their gay best friend when they get fed up with dating. Follow my decision to ACTUALLY do it: how I'm making it happen, my preparation for motherhood, and my continued journey as a goofball solo mom.
