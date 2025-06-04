California Trees with Matt Ritter and Michael Kauffmann
Join host Allison Poklemba in conversation with Matt Ritter and Michael Kauffmann as they explore their newest field guide, California Trees. From redwoods to desert ironwoods, this episode dives into the beauty, diversity, and deep-rooted stories of California’s native trees—and why knowing them helps us better care for the places we love.
See the book: https://backcountrypress.com/book/california-trees/
Mat Ritter's website: https://www.mattritter.net/
Michael Kauffmann's website: https://www.michaelkauffmann.net/
Backcountry Press newsletter: https://backcountrypress.com/newsletter/
44:00
Completely Arbortrary Interviews Michael Kauffmann
If you like conifers—and especially if you like those conifers served up, rare, or endemic, or growing in the Klamath Mountains, perhaps with a sprinkle of adventure and a garnish of controversy—then this is the podcast episode for you!
We’re sharing out an episode from the wildly entertaining and informative podcast “Completely Arbortrary” with Casey Clapp and Alex Crowson.
This episode is an interview with Michael Kauffmann, Backcountry Press co-founder and author of a slew of books, including a few favorites about Conifers.
In this lively discussion you’ll hear about:
- The Manzanita-Conifer connection
- The relationship of conifers to the western landscape
- Foxtail pines: are they truly a California endemic or have they made their way across the border to Oregon?
- What makes the Klamath Mountains so unique
- The Miracle Mile: hear the story behind this legendary spot which is home to the most diverse temperate conifer forest on Earth.
- And a whole bunch more as well!
If you like this conversation, be sure to check out Completely Arbortrary’s Conifer Wonderland episode all about the Brewer Spruce: a favorite endemic conifer of the Klamath Mountains!
Find it here:
https://backcountrypress.com/?post_type=podcast&p=25705
1:04:11
Trivia Challenge: Wildflowers of the Klamath Mountains
We’ve put together a little trivia game for you on WILDFLOWERS of the KLAMATH MOUNTAINS—you know, that wildly biodiverse and complex corner of northwest CA and southwest OR that has captured our hearts and minds. We thought this game would be fun to play along with as you and your pals drive to the trailhead for an epic mountain adventure, or perhaps as you do the dinner dishes…whatever you’re up to!
See photos of each species mentioned here --
https://backcountrypress.com/?post_type=podcast&p=21109
Learn more from our book "Wildflowers of California's Klamath Mountains" --
https://backcountrypress.com/book/wildflowers-of-californias-klamath-mountains/
19:11
Decomposition Detective
Fungi are incredibly diverse, anytime I learn something new about them my mind explodes again. Maria Morrow Botany professor Maria Morrow is fascinated by fungi and loves helping others see and understand the details of their mysterious ways. She is a decomposition detective with a knack for finding clues to piece together the mushroom mystery […]
21:00
Bear-ly Surviving in the Trinity Alps
What would you do if you were out for a solo hike in the backcountry, stopped to fill your water bottle in a creek, and turned around to find yourself nose-to-nose with a bear? This is the story of such an encounter in the Trinity Alps Wilderness from one of our Backcountry Press authors and photographers, Ken DeCamp.
The Backcountry Beat is a podcast about nature, adventure, and stewardship by Backcountry Press in Humboldt County California. In each episode we explore our connections to nature and ways to make the world a better place.