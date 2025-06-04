Completely Arbortrary Interviews Michael Kauffmann

If you like conifers—and especially if you like those conifers served up, rare, or endemic, or growing in the Klamath Mountains, perhaps with a sprinkle of adventure and a garnish of controversy—then this is the podcast episode for you! We're sharing out an episode from the wildly entertaining and informative podcast "Completely Arbortrary" with Casey Clapp and Alex Crowson. This episode is an interview with Michael Kauffmann, Backcountry Press co-founder and author of a slew of books, including a few favorites about Conifers. In this lively discussion you'll hear about: - The Manzanita-Conifer connection - The relationship of conifers to the western landscape - Foxtail pines: are they truly a California endemic or have they made their way across the border to Oregon? - What makes the Klamath Mountains so unique - The Miracle Mile: hear the story behind this legendary spot which is home to the most diverse temperate conifer forest on Earth. - And a whole bunch more as well!