Join Jamie Kilstein as he navigates a broken world to be a better human. We are all searching for goodness and wellness. Jamie will discuss and interview guests...
Available Episodes

  • Change is Possible! | TIM ROSS | Healthy Relationships New Habits | The Back Row with Jamie Kilstein
    Newsletter Link Coming Soon! Follow Jamie Kilstein Everywhere: https://linktr.ee/JamieKilstein Follow The Basement with Tim Ross: https://www.youtube.com/@TheBasementPodcast
    8/8/2023
    1:35:53
  • How I'm Recovering - DEPRESSION, TOXIC RELATIONSHIPS, SUICIDE | The Back Row with Jamie Kilstein
    Follow Jamie Kilstein Everywhere: https://linktr.ee/JamieKilstein Newsletter Coming Soon! Join Jamie Kilstein as he navigates a broken world to be a better human. We are all searching for goodness and wellness. Jamie will discuss and interview guests who will assist us all with our mental health and spiritual walk. Expect vulnerability and a laugh or two. We'll see you in the back row!
    8/4/2023
    56:42
  • Introducing "The Back Row with Jamie Kilstein"
    Jamie is starting fresh and moving forward. Join him on this podcast as he shares his new experiences with relationships, mental health, and faith.
    7/28/2023
    0:51

About The Back Row with Jamie Kilstein

Join Jamie Kilstein as he navigates a broken world to be a better human. We are all searching for goodness and wellness. Jamie will discuss and interview guests who will assist us all with our mental health and spiritual walk. Expect vulnerability and a laugh or two. We'll see you in the back row!
