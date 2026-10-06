Alex Garcia-Rivera (American Nightmare, Shelter, Piebald, and plenty more) comes to the B9 Warehouse to talk with Chris about his journey creating one of the only 100% analog studios in the country right in his house. They also get into all kinds of stories from Alex's journey in the hardcore scene. Don't miss this one.

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Host: Chris Wrenn

Filming: Bill Fulkerson

Sound: Bill Fulkerson

Editing: Colby Bradford

Set Design: Chris Wrenn