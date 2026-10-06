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The B9 Podcast

Bridge Nine Records
MusicMusic Commentary
The B9 Podcast
Latest episode

11 episodes

  • The B9 Podcast

    Stephen Brodsky (Cave In, Mutoid Man) Talks The Importance Of Community In Hardcore

    10/06/2026 | 1h 32 mins.
    Stephen Brodsky (Cave In, Mutoid Man, and many more) joins Chris to talk about their mutual history in the hardcore scene and the difference between independent and major labels. 
    Host: Chris Wrenn
    Producers: Bill Fulkerson, Colby Bradford
    Filming: Bill Fulkerson
    Sound: Bill Fulkerson
    Editing: Colby Bradford
    Set Design: Chris Wrenn
  • The B9 Podcast

    World Series Champion Joe Kelly Talks Skating, Hardcore, And The Infamous Joe Kelly Fight Club

    09/22/2026 | 1h 11 mins.
    Who would have guessed that World Series Champion Joe Kelly would be a punk fan? Joe sat down with Chris B9 for a very special episode of the B9 podcast to talk about his time playing for Boston, growing up going to straight edge shows and hanging out at skate parks. 
    Shop the Joe Kelly Fight Club T-Shirt here: https://www.sullysbrand.com/products/joe-kelly-fight-club-t-shirt-2026
    Listen to Joe Kelly's podcast with Sports Journalist Rob Bradford, Baseball Isn't Boring, here: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/baseball-isnt-boring/id1651632213
    Grab Joe's hat here: https://bbisntboring.com/products/bib-two-tone-hat
    Host: Chris Wrenn
    Producers: Bill Fulkerson, Colby Bradford
    Filming: Bill Fulkerson
    Sound: Bill Fulkerson
    Editing: Colby Bradford
    Set Design: Chris Wrenn
  • The B9 Podcast

    Andrew Sacher (Ex-BrooklynVegan, Author of Emo Revival) Talks The Fourth Wave Of Emo and Rebirth Of Post-Hardcore

    09/08/2026 | 50 mins.
    We're joined this week in the first remote B9 episode by Andrew Sacher (Ex-BrooklynVegan, Author) to talk about his book Emo Revival and his history covering everything from Punk to Emo music as a music journalist since 2010. 
    If you enjoyed this episode, please feel free to leave a review! 
    His book Emo Revival is out today! You can order it here: https://lauren-records.com/products/andrew-sacher-emo-revival-book
    Host: Chris Wrenn
    Producers: Bill Fulkerson, Colby Bradford
    Filming: Bill Fulkerson
    Sound: Bill Fulkerson
    Editing: Colby Bradford
    Set Design: Chris Wrenn
  • The B9 Podcast

    Bill Fulkerson (OTC Industries) on Making Docs the DIY Way

    08/25/2026 | 49 mins.
    Chris B9 is joined by the B9 Podcast's very own producer/director, Bill Fulkerson of OTC Industries. They talk about Bill's DIY ethos, from playing in hardcore bands in the 90s to teaching himself how to create documentaries and films that have been in film festival circuits nationwide. 
    If you enjoy the episode, please feel free to leave a review! 
    Host: Chris Wrenn
    Filming: Bill Fulkerson
    Sound: Bill Fulkerson
    Editing: Colby Bradford
    Set Design: Chris Wrenn
  • The B9 Podcast

    Alex Garcia-Rivera (American Nightmare, Shelter) Talks Building His DIY Analog Studio

    08/14/2026 | 2h 3 mins.
    Alex Garcia-Rivera (American Nightmare, Shelter, Piebald, and plenty more) comes to the B9 Warehouse to talk with Chris about his journey creating one of the only 100% analog studios in the country right in his house. They also get into all kinds of stories from Alex's journey in the hardcore scene. Don't miss this one. 
    Click here to watch a video of this episode.

    If you enjoy the episode, please feel free to leave a review! 
    Host: Chris Wrenn
    Filming: Bill Fulkerson
    Sound: Bill Fulkerson
    Editing: Colby Bradford
    Set Design: Chris Wrenn
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About The B9 Podcast
Hosted by Chris Wrenn, The B9 Podcast brings artists, friends, and voices from the hardcore community into the Bridge Nine Records warehouse for honest, laid back conversations about hardcore, DIY culture, touring, records, creativity, and everything in between. Recorded in the basement of the Bridge Nine warehouse and occasionally right before a live show! Episodes uploaded bi-weekly.
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