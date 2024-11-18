We all do it - that endless scroll through social media where suddenly your morning turns into a highlight reel of everyone else's seemingly perfect lives. In today's episode, we're diving deep into the comparison game - that exhausting mental cycle where we measure our raw footage against everyone else's carefully curated moments. Join Jayme and Maddie as they discuss comparing on social media, motherhood, careers and more. 👉 Watch Us On YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@TheAuthenticSocietyFollow Us: Madison Brush -https://www.instagram.com/madison_rose11/https://www.tiktok.com/@madison.brushJayme Byrd - https://www.instagram.com/jaymelynnnn/https://www.tiktok.com/@jaymebyrdThe Authentic Society - https://www.instagram.com/authenticsocietypodcast/https://www.tiktok.com/@the.authentic.socAny topics you would like us to cover please reach out to us by email:[email protected]
49:19
EP2: The Boundary Blueprint
In this week's episode of The Authentic Society, join Jayme and Maddie as they delve into toxic relationships and boundary setting. They explore what defines a toxic relationship, how to trust your inner voice, and ways to establish healthy boundaries for a more peaceful life.
43:54
EP1: The Motherhood Mindset
For The Authentic Society very fist episode Maddie and Jayme deep dive into the complex reality of modern women's choices around motherhood. From the pressure of the biological clock to shifting societal expectations, we explore why more women are questioning traditional timelines and family planning. Whether you are a mom, or you're contemplating parenthood this conversation challenges the diverse path each women takes!
39:54
Welcome To The Authentic Society
Welcome to The Authentic Society with your hosts Maddie Brush and Jayme Byrd. Join us as we navigate the everyday realities of life - from managing careers and relationships to family dynamics, all through the lens of our late twenties. Together, we explore what true authenticity means, sharing our journey of embracing who you are with both confidence and grace, while keeping things fun along the way. Being bold and not being afraid to live out loud is at the heart of our message. We hope you join us along for the journey.
15:49
Welcome to The Authentic Society - Introduction Teaser!
Stay tune and follow for more upcoming content releases!