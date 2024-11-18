Welcome To The Authentic Society

Welcome to The Authentic Society with your hosts Maddie Brush and Jayme Byrd. Join us as we navigate the everyday realities of life - from managing careers and relationships to family dynamics, all through the lens of our late twenties. Together, we explore what true authenticity means, sharing our journey of embracing who you are with both confidence and grace, while keeping things fun along the way. Being bold and not being afraid to live out loud is at the heart of our message. We hope you join us along for the journey.