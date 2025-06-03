Episode 12: Medicaid with National Down Syndrome Society and Anna Fedewa
We have so many questions about what's going on right now with Medicaid in Washington D.C. and we're so lucky we got to catch up with our friend Anna Fedewa from the National Down Syndrome Society because she was able to walk us through the very latest yesterday about what's happening today in the Senate. She is the Senior Manager of Government Relations and directs NDSS’s work to influence federal, state and local policies and regulations that impact people with Down syndrome. Don't miss this really important episode with a special appearance from Charlotte Woodward talking about Charlotte's Bill about Organ Transplant Discrimination Prevention! Head over to www.TheAudreyAndJeremyShow.com now to find NDSS's Medicaid Toolkit and reach out to your representatives now!!
32:41
Episode 11: Flow Surf Academy with John + Kim
We sat with our friends John and Kim from FLOW aka For Love Of Waves - this surf academy strives to introduce surfing to those who need it most! Surfing is a powerful tool for overcoming life’s challenges, and Flow aims to share this life-changing experience with everyone. Tune in now and hear about how you can be part of an Ohana Surf Day this summer - as an athlete, volunteer or supporter - it'll definitely be one of your favorite days ever!
37:36
Episode 10: NDSS Advocacy Conference in Washington, D.C. Recap
It was only a week ago we walked the halls of the U.S. Capitol and were heard by our Representatives. Check out this special episode recapping our trip to Washington, D.C. and head over to www.TheAudreyAndJeremyShow.com now to find out how you can help take action with the National Down Syndrome Society to protect Medicaid!
35:20
Episode 9: Mother's Day with Carissa + Lisa from Jack's Basket and Misty from Happiness is Down Syndrome
We’re celebrating moms on this episode!! We welcome Carissa Carroll and Lisa Nevin from Jack’s Basket and Misty Coy Snyder from Happiness is Down Syndrome + RODS Heroes. You don’t want to miss this beautiful conversation between wonderful mothers to young children with Down syndrome and our hosts Audrey and Jeremy!
37:55
Episode 8: Ruby's Rainbow with Liz + Ruby
When Liz's daughter, Ruby, was born rockin' an extra chromosome, Liz knew she wanted the world to see the strength, capability and determination she saw in her and in 2012 she co-founded Ruby's Rainbow which is dedicated to granting scholarships to students with Down syndrome - empowering them to pursue higher education and independence. Under Liz's leadership, Ruby's Rainbow has granted 883 scholarships totaling over $3.25 million showcasing the incredible capabilities of those rocking that extra chromosome. We are so fortunate to have each been Rockin' Recipients and are very excited to catch up with our friends Liz and Ruby!! Don't miss this episode!!