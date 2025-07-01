On Acid Eating A Fish Sandwich In The Forest w/ Michael Smoak
1:34:04
Chapter 1: New Beginnings
Welcome to The Assignment, the only podcast that doesn’t just talk about growth, it dares you to do the damn work. This is your wake-up call wrapped in dark humor, soul-punching truths, and the kind of raw, unfiltered conversations that feel more like a spiritual slap than a self-help pep talk.Each week, we crack open the human experience: business, body, relationships, leadership, consciousness, etc. and expose the hidden patterns, excuses, and energetic leaks keeping high performers stuck in low-level cycles.This isn’t about hacks or fluff. It’s about assignments, the ones your soul signed up for. The ones that demand your full presence, radical self-responsibility, and the courage to burn down who you’ve been for who you're here to become.Whether you’re a coach, entrepreneur, rebel, or recovering people-pleaser trying to lead yourself and others into something real...Here’s your next assignment. Let’s get to work.