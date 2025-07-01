Powered by RND
  • On Acid Eating A Fish Sandwich In The Forest w/ Michael Smoak
    Come  join us in December: https://next.waveapps.com/checkouts/0b450e7339ce482fb36c64e451000192(only 50 pre sale tickets available)
    1:34:04
  • Chapter 1: New Beginnings
    Final Headstrong Episode:  https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/a-final-goodbye-my-final-podcast-episode-thank-you-all/id1356321385?i=1000715153050Work With Me and My Team: https://form.typeform.com/to/qct02TO8?typeform-source=nick-komodina.mykajabi.com
    6:02

About The Assignment Podcast

Welcome to The Assignment, the only podcast that doesn’t just talk about growth, it dares you to do the damn work. This is your wake-up call wrapped in dark humor, soul-punching truths, and the kind of raw, unfiltered conversations that feel more like a spiritual slap than a self-help pep talk.Each week, we crack open the human experience: business, body, relationships, leadership, consciousness, etc. and expose the hidden patterns, excuses, and energetic leaks keeping high performers stuck in low-level cycles.This isn’t about hacks or fluff. It’s about assignments, the ones your soul signed up for. The ones that demand your full presence, radical self-responsibility, and the courage to burn down who you’ve been for who you're here to become.Whether you’re a coach, entrepreneur, rebel, or recovering people-pleaser trying to lead yourself and others into something real...Here’s your next assignment. Let’s get to work.
