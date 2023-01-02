The Art of Network Engineering - OLD FEED

Ep 113 – Russ White

In this episode, we chat with Russ White! Russ has made significant contributions to Networking, such as writing some of the very RFCs we use today! Russ hold's a Ph D., is one of a handful of Cisco Certified Architects, and is the host of the Hedge Podcast, among other things. Please enjoy our conversation