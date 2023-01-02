The Art of Network Engineering - OLD FEED

THIS IS THE OLD RSS FEED FOR THE PODCAST. Our new RSS feed is https://feeds.buzzsprout.com/2127872.rss
More
Available Episodes
5 of 115
Import Announcement
We've moved to a new Podcast hosting platform. If you're getting this episode that means you're on our OLD FEED.
2/24/2023
1:16
Ep 113 – Russ White
In this episode, we chat with Russ White! Russ has made significant contributions to Networking, such as writing some of the very RFCs we use today! Russ hold’s a Ph D., is one of a handful of Cisco Certified Architects, and is the host of the Hedge Podcast, among other things. Please enjoy our conversationContinue reading "Ep 113 – Russ White"
2/15/2023
1:01:00
Ep 112 – NFD30 Special!
In this episode, A.J. and Tim are joined by repeat guest Girard Kavelines, of TechHouse570. The guys all attended Networking Field Day 30 together and wanted to share their thoughts on what they saw at the event. TechFieldDayNFD30 Event Page: https://techfieldday.com/event/nfd30/Become a Delegate: https://techfieldday.com/delegates/become-field-day-delegate/ Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/artofnetengFollow us on Instagram https://www.instagram.com/artofneteng/Like us onContinue reading "Ep 112 – NFD30 Special!"
2/8/2023
51:40
Ep 111 – Wireless Networks
In this episode, we talk wireless network with Rowell Dionicio, from @ClearToSend ! More from Rowell: Twitter: https://twitter.com/rowelldionicio Website: https://rowelldionicio.com/ Clear to Send: Twitter: https://twitter.com/cleartosend YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@ClearToSend Website: https://www.cleartosend.net/ Check out our Patreon – https://www.patreon.com/artofnetengFollow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/artofnetengFollow us on Instagram https://www.instagram.com/artofneteng/Like us on Facebook https://www.facebook.com/artofnetengJoin the group on LinkedIn https://www.linkedin.com/company/artofneteng/Check out our website https://artofnetworkengineering.comMerchContinue reading "Ep 111 – Wireless Networks"
2/1/2023
1:15:16
Ep 110 – Network Tools
In this episode, the team discusses some of their favorite network tools! Check out our Patreon – https://www.patreon.com/artofnetengFollow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/artofnetengFollow us on Instagram https://www.instagram.com/artofneteng/Like us on Facebook https://www.facebook.com/artofnetengJoin the group on LinkedIn https://www.linkedin.com/company/artofneteng/Check out our website https://artofnetworkengineering.comMerch Store – https://artofneteng.com/storeJoin the Discord Study group – https://artofneteng.com/iaatj