The Art of Documentary Podcast

Podcast The Art of Documentary
A new Academy Original podcast hosted by award winning filmmaker and sound designer Jim LeBrecht. Jim has in depth conversations with some of the most talented ... More
  • Danny Cohen
    Host Jim LeBrecht speaks to documentary filmmaker Danny Cohen about his career and the process of making his most recent film, Anonymous Club –which follows Australian songwriter and musician Courtney Barnett over 3 years of touring, music, and life. Anonymous Club is available to rent or purchase on Google Play and you can find more information about the film at https://www.anonymousclubfilm.com. Transcript
    5/17/2023
    35:44
  • The Art of Documentary Season 1 Trailer
    Stay tuned this season of The Art of Documentary. Our host, Jim LeBrecht, has in-depth and captivating interviews with some of the most talented documentary filmmakers of our time. Brought to you by Academy Originals.
    4/26/2023
    0:31

About The Art of Documentary

A new Academy Original podcast hosted by award winning filmmaker and sound designer Jim LeBrecht. Jim has in depth conversations with some of the most talented and groundbreaking documentary filmmakers of our time. Through an examination of their films, careers and creative process, each episode offers a unique perspective on the art of documentary filmmaking.
