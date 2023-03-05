Master of disguise. Jewelry expert. Historian. Gentleman. Burglar. Arsène Lupin is all of these and more. Now you can enjoy the original and immortal stories of... More
Ep. 6, The Seven of Hearts, by Maurice Leblanc
Ep. 6, The Seven of Hearts, by Maurice Leblanc

Why does a man left alone with a seven of hearts playing card suddenly shoot himself?

5/3/2023
1:14:34
5/3/2023
1:14:34
Ep. 5, The Queen's Necklace, by Maurice Leblanc
Ep. 5, The Queen's Necklace, by Maurice Leblanc

How could someone steal a necklace kept in a safe in a bedroom with a bolted door and locked window? It seems impossible, but the necklace is gone!

4/26/2023
39:03
4/26/2023
39:03
Ep. 4, The Mysterious Traveler, by Maurice Leblanc
Ep. 4, The Mysterious Traveler, by Maurice Leblanc

Jewels and valuable papers are stolen, and suspicion falls on Lupin. But it couldn't be Lupin - because he was one of the ones robbed!

4/19/2023
35:37
4/19/2023
35:37
Ep. 3, The Escape of Arsène Lupin, by Maurice Leblanc
Ep. 3, The Escape of Arsène Lupin, by Maurice Leblanc

Will Lupin fall into the trap, and unwittingly lead the police to his associates?

4/12/2023
49:14
4/12/2023
49:14
Ep. 2, Arsène Lupin in Prison, by Maurice Leblanc
Ep. 2, Arsène Lupin in Prison, by Maurice Leblanc

Why is Lupin threatening to steal the treasures in the gallery of a castle? I mean, he is in prison, after all.
Master of disguise. Jewelry expert. Historian. Gentleman. Burglar. Arsène Lupin is all of these and more. Now you can enjoy the original and immortal stories of Maurice Leblanc performed by award-winning audiobook narrator BJ Harrison. Fans of the Netflix series Lupin are sure to enjoy getting to know the original stories presented complete and unabridged. Harrowing escapes, mysterious murders, daring heists – it’s all here, even a showdown with the great Sherlock Holmes himself.