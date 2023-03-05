Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Radio Logo
The station's stream will start in null sec.
Listen to The Arsène Lupin Podcast in the App
Listen to The Arsène Lupin Podcast in the App
(13,284)(171,489)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play StoreDownload for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play Store
HomePodcastsFiction
The Arsène Lupin Podcast

The Arsène Lupin Podcast

Podcast The Arsène Lupin Podcast
Podcast The Arsène Lupin Podcast

The Arsène Lupin Podcast

B.J. Harrison
add
Master of disguise. Jewelry expert. Historian. Gentleman. Burglar. Arsène Lupin is all of these and more. Now you can enjoy the original and immortal stories of... More
FictionTV & FilmAfter Shows
Master of disguise. Jewelry expert. Historian. Gentleman. Burglar. Arsène Lupin is all of these and more. Now you can enjoy the original and immortal stories of... More

Available Episodes

5 of 6
  • Ep. 6, The Seven of Hearts, by Maurice Leblanc
    Why does a man left alone with a seven of hearts playing card suddenly shoot himself? Classic Tales presents The Arsène Lupin Podcast. You know what we need? A weekly podcast that showcases great classic literature - unabridged as the authors intended. What if it was produced by an award-winning audiobook narrator? Now that would really be something. If you’ve been hankering for this, you’re in luck.   Every week, BJ Harrison performs the greatest stories ever put to paper on The Classic Tales Podcast. With an outrageous array of accents and character voices, you can plunder with pirates, solve a crime with Hercule Poirot, or visit the Hundred Acre Wood. Designed to make classic literature less intimidating, and praised by listeners and critics alike, The Classic Tales Podcast is sure to bring home the bacon.   And now, Chapter 6 of 9 – The Seven of Hearts, by Maurice Leblanc   For more Arsène Lupin audiobooks, click here:   Follow this link to become a monthly supporter:   Follow this link to subscribe to our YouTube Channel:
    5/3/2023
    1:14:34
  • Ep. 5, The Queen's Necklace, by Maurice Leblanc
    How could someone steal a necklace kept in a safe in a bedroom with a bolted door and locked window? It seems impossible, but the necklace is gone! Classic Tales presents The Arsène Lupin Podcast. You know what we need? A weekly podcast that showcases great classic literature - unabridged as the authors intended. What if it was produced by an award-winning audiobook narrator? Now that would really be something. If you’ve been hankering for this, you’re in luck.   Every week, BJ Harrison performs the greatest stories ever put to paper on The Classic Tales Podcast. With an outrageous array of accents and character voices, you can plunder with pirates, solve a crime with Hercule Poirot, or visit the Hundred Acre Wood. Designed to make classic literature less intimidating, and praised by listeners and critics alike, The Classic Tales Podcast is sure to bring home the bacon.   And now, Chapter 5 of 9 – The Queen's Necklace, by Maurice Leblanc   For more Arsène Lupin audiobooks, click here:   Follow this link to become a monthly supporter:   Follow this link to subscribe to our YouTube Channel:
    4/26/2023
    39:03
  • Ep. 4, The Mysterious Traveler, by Maurice Leblanc
    Jewels and valuable papers are stolen, and suspicion falls on Lupin. But it couldn’t be Lupin - because he was one of the ones robbed! Classic Tales presents The Arsène Lupin Podcast. You know what we need? A weekly podcast that showcases great classic literature - unabridged as the authors intended. What if it was produced by an award-winning audiobook narrator? Now that would really be something. If you’ve been hankering for this, you’re in luck.   Every week, BJ Harrison performs the greatest stories ever put to paper on The Classic Tales Podcast. With an outrageous array of accents and character voices, you can plunder with pirates, solve a crime with Hercule Poirot, or visit the Hundred Acre Wood. Designed to make classic literature less intimidating, and praised by listeners and critics alike, The Classic Tales Podcast is sure to bring home the bacon.   And now, Chapter 4 of 9 – The Mysterious Traveler, by Maurice Leblanc   For more Arsène Lupin audiobooks, click here:   Follow this link to become a monthly supporter:   Follow this link to subscribe to our YouTube Channel:
    4/19/2023
    35:37
  • Ep. 3, The Escape of Arsène Lupin, by Maurice Leblanc
    Will Lupin fall into the trap, and unwittingly lead the police to his associates? Classic Tales presents The Arsène Lupin podcast.   You know what we need? A weekly podcast that showcases great classic literature - unabridged as the authors intended. What if it was produced by an award-winning audiobook narrator? Now that would really be something. If you’ve been hankering for this, you’re in luck.   Every week, BJ Harrison performs the greatest stories ever put to paper on The Classic Tales Podcast. With an outrageous array of accents and character voices, you can plunder with pirates, solve a crime with Hercule Poirot, or visit the Hundred Acre Wood. Designed to make classic literature less intimidating, and praised by listeners and critics alike, The Classic Tales Podcast is sure to bring home the bacon.   And now, Chapter 3 of 9 – The Escape of Arsène Lupin, by Maurice Leblanc   For more Arsène Lupin audiobooks, click here:   Follow this link to become a monthly supporter:   Follow this link to subscribe to our YouTube Channel:
    4/12/2023
    49:14
  • Ep. 2, Arsène Lupin in Prison, by Maurice Leblanc
    Why is Lupin threatening to steal the treasures in the gallery of a castle? I mean, he is in prison, after all. Classic Tales presents the Arsène Lupin Podcast.   You know what we need? A weekly podcast that showcases great classic literature - unabridged as the authors intended. What if it was produced by an award-winning audiobook narrator? Now that would really be something. If you’ve been hankering for this, you’re in luck.   Every week, BJ Harrison performs the greatest stories ever put to paper on The Classic Tales Podcast. With an outrageous array of accents and character voices, you can plunder with pirates, solve a crime with Hercule Poirot, or visit the Hundred Acre Wood. Designed to make classic literature less intimidating, and praised by listeners and critics alike, The Classic Tales Podcast is sure to bring home the bacon.   And now, Chapter 2 of 9 – Arsène Lupin in Prison, by Maurice Leblanc   For more Arsène Lupin audiobooks, click here:   Follow this link to become a monthly supporter:   Follow this link to subscribe to our YouTube Channel:
    4/12/2023
    46:12

More Fiction podcasts

About The Arsène Lupin Podcast

Master of disguise. Jewelry expert. Historian. Gentleman. Burglar. Arsène Lupin is all of these and more. Now you can enjoy the original and immortal stories of Maurice Leblanc performed by award-winning audiobook narrator BJ Harrison. Fans of the Netflix series Lupin are sure to enjoy getting to know the original stories presented complete and unabridged. Harrowing escapes, mysterious murders, daring heists – it’s all here, even a showdown with the great Sherlock Holmes himself.
Podcast website

Listen to The Arsène Lupin Podcast, Thrawnderdome and Many Other Stations from Around the World with the radio.net App

The Arsène Lupin Podcast

The Arsène Lupin Podcast

Download now for free and listen to the radio easily.

Google Play StoreApp Store

The Arsène Lupin Podcast: Podcasts in Family