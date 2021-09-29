The Army Talent Management Podcast

The Army is revolutionizing the way it manages talent in the 21st Century. Experts from the Army’s Talent Management Task Force sound off on what Talent Managem... More
Episode 10 – CAP24 Updates
Building off feedback from previous iterations of the Army's Command Assessment Program (CAP), SGM Phelicea Redd and COL Robert O'Brien discuss the changes made to the execution of CAP 24.
Episode 9 – Talent Based Career Alignment
The Army recognizes that it must compete in the war for talent by incentivizing high-performing People. In this episode, we speak with MAJ Brandon Thompson who is the lead action officer for Talent Based Career Alignment (TBCA), a program that seeks to retain high performing Officers by assisting them with identifying personal and professional goals, aligning their talents to Assured Mid-Career Pathways (AMCP), and providing them with a greater degree of predictability by setting them on a clear career trajectory from the Captains Career Course to Intermediate Level Education. Joining him is CPT Dylan Pablo, a recently selected candidate for the program, who will share about the application process and his recommendations for Junior Officers who are preparing to begin the Captains Career Course.
After three years and over 40,000 officer moves since the 2019 roll-out of the Army assignment marketplace the Army has learned a lot about how participants can use the system to build better teams. In this episode, we speak with MG Thomas Drew, Commanding General of the Human Resources Command at Fort Knox, Ky., who provides insights regarding best practices for market activities and responds to some of the healthy skepticism regarding the marketplace.
Episode 7 – Warrant Officer Talent Management Initiatives: Here and on the Horizon
Army Warrant Officers are critical enablers for our units and missions. In this episode we welcome CW5 (retired) Terry Horner, Master Aviator, and former HQDA Aviation Standardization Pilot, who will discuss with the Army Talent Management Task Force Warrant Officer Team Lead, CW5 Richard Knowlton, about updates with the warrant officer initiatives that are already implemented and those under development. Although warrant officers make-up a small percentage of the force, they are more than just technicians. This episode highlights how the Army is taking deliberate efforts to compete for their talents.
Episode 6 – Leveraging the Assignment Marketplace to Attract Top-Talent
Army units now must compete for top talent using the Army Talent Alignment Process (ATAP). In this episode, we speak with BG Curtis Taylor, Commanding General of the National Training Center at Fort Irwin, Calif., who offers suggestions for commanders and hiring officials, as well as, tips for Soldiers aiming to distinguish themselves to achieve the best possible outcomes for their units and movers.
